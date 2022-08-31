Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
HBCU Legends - 'Blow the Whistle' Podcast': SWAC Football Games Preview, Week 1
HBCU Legends "Blow the Whistle Podcast" host Kyle T. Mosley previews SWAC football games of Week 1.
Clemson schedule allows for watching plenty of football Saturday
CLEMSON — With Clemson’s season opener against Georgia Tech still two days away, the Tigers will get a rare opportunity to watch plenty of football on Saturday. This Saturday is like a Thursday at the Clemson football facility. Clemson normally practices Thursday evening due to classes, but since...
Michigan football starting lineman OUT vs. Colorado State
Jim Harbaugh has told the media that this has been one of the healthiest camps that he has been around during his coaching career and other than linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green, there wasn’t much talk about any other player missing the game against Colorado State. But something has transpired with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pregame observations from Michigan Stadium: Two starters out against Colorado State
No. 8 Michigan Wolverines football is set to host Colorado State Saturday afternoon at The Big House. Follow along below for pregame updates from the press box. • 11:20 a.m. — Michigan junior linebacker Nikhai Hill-Green will miss Saturday’s game. He was questionable all week with a “soft-tissue injury.”
Oklahoma, Texas A&M still in pursuit of five-star safety Peyton Bowen
Heading into the 2022 season, both Oklahoma and Texas A&M are still in pursuit of On3 Consensus five-star safety Peyton Bowen.
Comments / 0