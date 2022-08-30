Read full article on original website
Enablence Technologies Inc. Adds Derek J. Burney to Its Board of Directors and Announces Grant of Stock Options to Officer and Employee
Fremont, California and Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Enablence Technologies Inc. ENA ("Enablence" or the "Company"), a supplier of optical components and subsystems, is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Derek J. Burney to its Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2022 subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Reach Announces Largest Live Cardano Metaverse
Cincinnati, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Reach announces the largest Cardano Metaverse; Reach Cloud is a platform to build, host, and connect metaspaces making up the metaverse and is powered by the Cardano blockchain. Reach supports cross-platform users on browser, PC,VR, and mobile. Reach Metaverse Trailer. In-world builder...
Havertys Announces Participation in Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / HAVERTYS HVT announced today that Clarence H. Smith, chairman and CEO and Richard B. Hare, executive vice president and CFO will participate in the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville, TN, on September 13, 2022. Management will host 1x1 investor...
SOL DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Encourages Solana Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important September 6 Deadline in Securities Class Action – SOL
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of SOL tokens ("SOL securities") between March 24, 2020 and the present, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action lawsuit against Solana Labs, Inc., the Solana Foundation, Anatoly Yakovenko, Multicoin Capital Management LLC, Kyle Samani, and FalconX LLC (together, "Defendants").
Nortec Completes Acquisition of Critical Mineral Zinc Properties in Ontario and Closes $250,000 Financing
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. NVT ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has completed its previously announced acquisition (the "Acquisition") of a private Ontario corporation ("PropertyCo") which holds 100% of the interests in the Sturgeon Lake VMS Property and the Mattagami River Zinc Property (together, the "Properties"), both located in Ontario, Canada. (For more information on the Acquisition and the Properties, please see the Company's news releases dated June 14 and July 18, 2022).
SCOPE CARBON CORP. ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING AND LISTING ON CSE
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Scope Carbon Corp. ("Scope" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 10,500,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $0.10 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,050,000.
Blackhawk Growth's Spaced Food Manufacturing Partner Completes Development of Spaced Food Edibles; Prepares for Commercial Production
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 29, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned cannabis edible Spaced Food's manufacturing partner, TRU Extracts ("TRU"), has completed product development for Spaced Food and is ready for commercial production.
Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 2, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. FAT ("Foremost" of the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.255 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
NanoVibronix Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing
NanoVibronix, Inc., NAOV, a medical device company utilizing the Company's proprietary and patented low intensity surface acoustic wave (SAW) technology, today announced that, on August 30, 2022, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff") indicating that, based upon the Company's continued non-compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement as of August 29, 2022, the Company securities would be subject to delisting unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). The Company plans to timely request a hearing, which request will stay any further action by the Staff at least pending the issuance of the Panel's decision following the hearing and the expiration of any extension that may be granted by the Panel.
INVESTOR NOTICE: Investors in Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Lottery.com Class Action Lawsuit - LTRY; LTRYW
The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp. LTRY LTRYW))) securities between November 15, 2021 and July 29, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 18, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. Captioned Million v. Lottery.com, Inc. f/k/a Trident Acquisitions Corp., No. 22-cv-07111 (S.D.N.Y.), the Lottery.com class action lawsuit charges Lottery.com and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
CARRIE REYKDAL ACQUIRES SECURITIES OF EVERYDAY PEOPLE FINANCIAL CORP.
EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Carrie Reykdal (the "Acquiror") announced today that she has, through EAM Enterprises Inc. ("EAM"), a corporation wholly-owned by the Acquiror, acquired beneficial ownership of 23,018,400 common shares ("Common Shares") of Everyday People Financial Corp. (formerly Justify Capital Corp.) ("Everyday People") and 1,000,000 warrants to acquire Common Shares ("Warrants") of Everyday People in connection with Everyday People's qualifying transaction (the "Qualifying Transaction") with Everyday People Financial Inc. ("Former EP") that was completed on August 31, 2022. The Qualifying Transaction constituted the "Qualifying Transaction" for Everyday People under Policy 2.4 of the TSXV Corporate Finance Manual. In connection with the Qualifying Transaction, Everyday People acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of Former EP by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby Former EP amalgamated with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everyday People ("Subco"). Upon the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Acquiror, through EAM, acquired beneficial ownership of the Common Shares and the Warrants in exchange for the 23,018,400 common shares in the capital of Former EP (the "Former EP Shares") and the 1,000,000 warrants of Former EP (the "Former EP Warrants"), respectively, held prior to the Qualifying Transaction. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share and is exercisable at any time on or before November 21, 2022. Further information in respect of the Qualifying Transaction is contained in Everyday People's news release dated September 2, 2022.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Mercury To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Mercury Systems, Inc. ("Mercury" or the "Company") MRCY. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in Mercury stock or options and would like to discuss...
ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Olo Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - OLO
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Olo Inc. OLO resulting from allegations that Olo may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
Flow-Through Shares Offering Financing & Extension of Warrants
Montréal – TheNewswire - September 2, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering of "flow-through" units at a price of $0.325 for total gross proceeds of up to $4,500,000. Each FT Unit is comprised of one (1)...
Jiya Acquisition Corp. Receives NASDAQ Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rules
Jiya Acquisition Corp. JYAC ("Jiya" or the "Company"), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, announced that on August 23, 2022, it received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market ("NASDAQ") advising the Company that the Company did not comply with NASDAQ's Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing because NASDAQ had not yet received the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the "Form 10-Q").
UPDATE - Media Advisory - New launch date for Artemis I
The launch of Artemis I, planned for September 3 – has been scrubbed. The event at the CSA is cancelled. A new target launch date will be announced by NASA. More details to come. LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - On Saturday, September 3, NASA's Orion spacecraft and...
Security firm Cloudflare drops Kiwi Farms website — known for hosting relentless online harassment campaigns — after a surge in 'credible threats'
Though Cloudflare had faced pressure to drop Kiwi Farms, its chief executive said the decision was based on new threats made by users on the site.
