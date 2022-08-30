A well-known Chadron man has died of natural causes. The Dawes County Sheriff's Office said it received a request on Aug. 30 to do a welfare check on an elderly man who had not been seen or heard from for several days. When deputies arrived on scene, they found 80-year-old Kenneth Korte deceased in his rural Dawes County residence. The county attorney/coroner was called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

