Do you think you have what it takes to be the star of Tommy Dorfman's new movie?. The 13 Reasons Why star is making her way behind the camera for the first time to direct an adaptation of Mason Deaver's YA novel, I Wish You All The Best. The book tells the tale of a nonbinary teenager who is kicked out of their house and forced to move in with their older sister after coming out to their parents. As they try to adjust to life at their new school, they form a special friendship with a fellow student.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO