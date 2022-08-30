Read full article on original website
Comedians Tiffany Haddish & Aries Spears Shut Down Claims They Allegedly Groomed, Molested Siblings After Shocking Lawsuit
Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears are firing back at accusations they groomed and molested a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother years ago, Radar can confirm. The two siblings, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe in a bombshell new lawsuit, claim they will never be the same after crossing paths with the comedic duo. Haddish, 42, was allegedly friends with their mother.According to the elder sister, Jane Doe alleged that Haddish persuaded the teen to film a sexually suggestive video, supposedly teaching her to mimic giving fellatio for the skit. Furthermore, she claims Spears, 47, and...
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez step onto red carpet at LOTR series premiere in London
Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were the picture perfect couple as they attended the world premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday. The Amazon founder, 58, sported a dapper black suit with a crisp white shirt underneath, while his...
Ana de Armas Criticizes NC-17 Rating For Marilyn Monroe Film
Ana de Armas has no idea what's motivating the Motion Picture Association. In an era of gritty realist cinema, it can be hard to find a film without sex, violence and/or drugs, especially if we're talking fictionalized biopics. After all, many of these figures existed during a time when prescription pills were king and Hollywood was just starting to figure out that "sex sells," a concept that was solidified through film legends like Marilyn Monroe. And as a woman whose tragic story of ill-fated romance and addiction has became one of pop culture's most famous cautionary tales about the pitfalls of fame, it only makes sense that her new Netflix film, Blonde, would raise at least a few eyebrow.
Aunt Urging Woman to Book Daughter's Wedding at Her Mansion for Free Panned
One user wrote, "There is so much work that goes into preparing and maintaining an Airbnb on a day to day basis. Let alone a wedding!"
‘Ransom Canyon’: This New Netflix Show Is a Cross Between ‘Virgin River’ and ‘Yellowstone’
Netflix is looking to capitalize off of the success of 'Virgin River.' They are currently developing, Ransom Canyon which is a cross between the romantic drama and 'Yellowstone.'
Timothée Chalamet Had His Entire Back Out At The Venice Film Festival, And I Am Losing It
The movie apparently got a 8.5 minute standing ovation, which I think this look also deserves.
Gerard Piqué Confirms Romance With Clara Chia Marti Nearly 3 Months After Shakira Breakup
Watch: Shakira & Gerard Pique SPLIT After 11 Years Together. It looks like Gerard Piqué has moved on following his breakup with Shakira. Three months after announcing his split with the "Hips Don't Lie" singer, the soccer player was spotted getting cozy with Clara Chia Marti at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. As seen in photos published by the Daily Mail, Gerard, 35, wrapped his arm around Clara, 23, as the two made their way to the nuptials on Aug. 20. At one point during the evening, the two held hands while walking down a dirt path together.
Abercrombie Receives Backlash Over Picture of Plus-Size Customer
The company responded to the criticism on its official Instagram page on Tuesday, stating that it will continue to celebrate its customers.
Bride Told To Pay for Her Own Wedding or Accept Mom's Guest List Demands
"Give the money back to her and invite who you want," one user said.
Heather and Terry Dubrow drop off daughter Max at college
Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow’s daughter Max is officially a Massachusetts resident. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” stars dropped off their 18-year-old at Tufts University on Wednesday, leaving her with epic dorm room decor. “…and off goes Max ❤️🦌 !” Heather, 53, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “I love you my baby girl, you’re starting the most incredible adventure. “I’m so proud of you,” she continued. “Enjoy every moment, take advantage of every opportunity!!! I love you so much !!! You may be far from home, but you are always close in my heart.” Terry, 63, commented on the social media upload, writing, “Miss...
Leon Thomas Takes Us Behind The Scenes For "Love Jones"
From actor to in-demand producer and songwriter, the 29-year-old has collaborated with everyone from Drake to Ariana Grande. He has earned himself a Grammy nomination for co-writing "Gold Roses" by Rick Ross and has credits on countless albums for the world's biggest stars. While not a stranger to being the lead artist, he's making his presence known even louder after being announced as the first signee on Ty Dolla $ign's EZMNY Records back in May.
Tommy Dorfman Is Holding an Open Casting Call For Her New Movie
Do you think you have what it takes to be the star of Tommy Dorfman's new movie?. The 13 Reasons Why star is making her way behind the camera for the first time to direct an adaptation of Mason Deaver's YA novel, I Wish You All The Best. The book tells the tale of a nonbinary teenager who is kicked out of their house and forced to move in with their older sister after coming out to their parents. As they try to adjust to life at their new school, they form a special friendship with a fellow student.
'Cheap' Man Gifting $14 Necklace for Girlfriend's Milestone Birthday Slated
The woman told Mumsnet she sensed a "lack of effort, romance and just general desire" after also being asked to go Dutch on her 30th birthday dinner.
