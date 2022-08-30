EXCLUSIVE: Leading media agencies Getty, AP and Reuters held impromptu talks with the Venice Film Festival yesterday over “unprecedented” new restrictions on them at red carpets and in press conferences. We understand the agencies have been left frustrated by new broadcast regulations which limit the footage they’re able to use from the red carpet to 90 seconds and their ability to film at press conferences at all. The restrictions are in place for all accredited TV media, not only agencies, so every broadcaster accredited on the red carpet has had to sign a waiver to gain access. The agencies, which perform a vital function...

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO