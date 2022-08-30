Read full article on original website
NOFX Will Apparently Break Up Next Year After Farewell Tour
NOFX have been a pop-punk institution since 1983. They’ve made a whole lot of records, and they were once probably one of the most popular independent rock bands in the world. Their legacy is a complicated one, full of hooks that refuse to age and sneering joke-lyrics that have aged like milk. These days, when the subject of NOFX comes up, it seems to mostly revolve around frontman Fat Mike mocking the 2017 Las Vegas country-festival mass shooting right after it happened. Last year, many years after the joke, the lingering fury still caused NOFX to drop off the bill at the Vegas festival Punk Rock Bowling — which used to pretty much be NOFX’s festival. Now, it looks like NOFX are finally planning to end their run.
Stream L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation’s Wild New Synth-Punk Album W.A.R. In The Digital Realm
For nearly a decade, the New York band L.O.T.I.O.N. has been bringing a strain of synth-addled insanity to NYC’s DIY punk and hardcore scenes. L.O.T.I.O.N.’s whole style is a bit like Discharge, if that band was made up entirely of Speak & Spell programmers. (The name stands for “Leaders Of Tomorrow Ingest Only Noise,” which is fun.) This is harsh, politically intense punk rock, but it’s done with a pulsating primitive-industrial electronic bent and a strange sense of fun.
Stream The Callous Daoboys’ Frantic, Adventurous New Album Celebrity Therapist
The Callous Daoboys, a seven-piece band from Atlanta, has spent the past few years building a rep as one of the most energetically bugged-out acts on the entire heavy-music landscape. The Callous Daoboys make a kind of math-damaged metalcore that owes something to similarly wild past hardcore bands like Botch, Converge, and the Dillinger Escape Plan. But the Daoboys also venture far beyond that sound, going off in all sorts of unpredictable sonic directions. Today, the band has followed their 2019 album Die On Mars with the new LP Celebrity Therapist. In certain circles, the arrival of this new LP is an event.
Cold Cave – “Godstar” (Psychic TV Cover)
Gothed-out synth-punkers Cold Cave seem to operate on their own timetable. We won’t hear from them for years, and then they’ll suddenly pop up with a bunch of new bangers. They seem to be entirely done with releasing full-length albums — it’s been more than a decade since Cherish The Light Years — but their 2021 EP Fate In Seven Lessons was good enough to appear in our Album Of The Week column. Now, with a few live shows coming up, Cold Cave have released a new standalone single, and it’s a cover.
