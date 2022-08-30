Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Long Island enters severe drought status
Long Island has been upgraded to “severe” drought status, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Suffolk County Water Authority has extended its Stage 1 Emergency to all 1.2 million of its customers. That means residents should stop all non-essential water usage, like lawn sprinklers and long showers.
Contract signed to sell Deer Lake to conservationists
Deer Lake in Killingworth, a 300-acre forest that was under threat from being sold and developed, is off the shopping block. Pathfinders, a local nonprofit organization, have signed a contract with the owners, the Connecticut Yankee Council, part of Boy Scouts of America, for $4.75 million. Pathfinders intends to maintain...
Episode 2: Exploring the cityscape
We are headed outdoors to make observations — to see Bridgeport through the eyes of its youngest residents. The eighth-grade student scientists will record what they find, helping them better identify with the global climate crisis in their neighborhoods. Missed the first season of Higher Ground? Catch the one-hour...
Southold refuses to release report that fired police chief
The town of Southold on Long Island is refusing to turn over records related to an investigation by the town board into a police retirement party. At the height of the pandemic lockdown, Southold police held a party for a retiring sergeant. According to the Suffolk Times, there were 150 people in attendance while the county banned more than 10 from gathering.
A viral moment leads to investigation
An investigation has been launched into an undercover video showing an assistant principal at a Greenwich school allegedly saying he would not hire conservatives and Catholics. Suffolk’s redistricting commission is still struggling to redraw local voting districts, a report finds four Connecticut state police officers wrote hundreds of phony traffic tickets, and New York’s new concealed carry laws go into effect today.
Shinnecock Indian Nation opens annual powwow to the public
The annual Shinnecock Indian Powwow will be open to the public for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The 76th annual powwow will be on the tribe’s territory on Church Street in Southampton. Celebrations will begin Friday and continue through Labor Day weekend. The festivities will...
Suffolk County redistricting commission remains deadlocked
Suffolk County’s redistricting commission is deadlocked after nearly a year of back and forth. The once-every-ten-years process to redraw the county’s legislative districts is stymied over two competing maps — one favored by Republicans and one favored by Democrats. A vote this week split the bipartisan commission...
Compliance monitor selected for Springfield Police consent decree
An independent compliance monitor has been hired to make sure the Springfield Police Department and the city are living up to a deal with the federal Department of Justice. Earlier this year, the city and the DOJ entered into a consent decree aimed at police reform. That was after a scathing 2020 federal report accused Springfield's narcotics unit of using excessive force repeatedly.
