Read full article on original website
Related
Stereogum
Stream The Homeless Gospel Choir’s New Surprise Album Fourth Dimension Intervention
Pittsburgh rockers the Homeless Gospel Choir have surprise-released a whole new LP into the world. Fourth Dimension Intervention is the first Homeless Gospel Choir album to feature all five members and the first to be released on Don Giovanni. It splits the difference between snotty punk and heartland classic rock, with Derek Zanetti’s nasal narration leading the charge over chugging power chords and ambitious song structures. At times the album ventures far from that template, as on the noisy and intense “RIPOFF” or its sparse, folk-punk-ish follow-up “Cowpeople,” but more often than not this band serves up fist-pump music spiked with anxiety and fervor. When those guitars go soaring on “Sensitive Type” it’s hard not to get carried away.
Stereogum
Mount Kimbie Release Four New Songs Including A slowthai/Danny Brown Collab
Kai Campos and Dom Maker, the production duo known as Mount Kimbie, are back today with a pair of AA-side singles, each set of two produced by a different member of the group. These four new songs are presented as equals, but it’s hard not to focus on one track in particular, given the presence of indie-rap festival-killers slowthai and Danny Brown on the dissected boom-bap dream “In Your Eyes.” That track is paired with “a deities encore,” a showcase for the hotly tipped Dallas soul singer Liv.e that manages to feel icy and smoldering all at once. Maker handled the beats on those ones.
Stereogum
Cakes Da Killa – “Svengali”
For well over a decade, the New Jersey rapper Cakes Da Killa has been making a sharp, expressive, outwardly queer form of club-rap. In the past few years, he’s been on a serious run, tapping into a deep and resonant hip-house sound on his two Muvaland EPs. This fall, Cakes will follow those EPs with a new album called Svengali.
Stereogum
S. Raekwon – “Tall”
This one’s a little bit confusing: The first track on S. Raekwon’s imminent I Like It When You Smile EP is called “Talk,” and the last one is called “Tall.” He shared “Talk” as the lead single, and today, one day before the project’s release, he’s got a video for “Tall.” You may think you’ve already clicked on an S. Raekwon song called “Tall,” but no. It was probably “Talk.” The words look the same, you see? Only one letter is different.
RELATED PEOPLE
Stereogum
Cold Cave – “Godstar” (Psychic TV Cover)
Gothed-out synth-punkers Cold Cave seem to operate on their own timetable. We won’t hear from them for years, and then they’ll suddenly pop up with a bunch of new bangers. They seem to be entirely done with releasing full-length albums — it’s been more than a decade since Cherish The Light Years — but their 2021 EP Fate In Seven Lessons was good enough to appear in our Album Of The Week column. Now, with a few live shows coming up, Cold Cave have released a new standalone single, and it’s a cover.
New Video of Trae Tha Truth and Z-Ro Fight Shows Trae and His Crew Jumping Z-Ro – Watch
Nearly a week after a video surfaced of Z-Ro getting pummeled by a man during an altercation with Trae Tha Truth and his team, a new clip taken from a different angle shows Trae and his crew jumping Z-Ro. On Friday (Sept. 2), TMZ posted a new video that shows...
Stereogum
NOFX Will Apparently Break Up Next Year After Farewell Tour
NOFX have been a pop-punk institution since 1983. They’ve made a whole lot of records, and they were once probably one of the most popular independent rock bands in the world. Their legacy is a complicated one, full of hooks that refuse to age and sneering joke-lyrics that have aged like milk. These days, when the subject of NOFX comes up, it seems to mostly revolve around frontman Fat Mike mocking the 2017 Las Vegas country-festival mass shooting right after it happened. Last year, many years after the joke, the lingering fury still caused NOFX to drop off the bill at the Vegas festival Punk Rock Bowling — which used to pretty much be NOFX’s festival. Now, it looks like NOFX are finally planning to end their run.
Stereogum
Balming Tiger – “Sexy Nukim” (Feat. RM From BTS)
Ever since BTS announced they were taking a break back in June, the different members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have been steadily branching out. J-Hope released a solo album Jack In The Box in July, and V joined the docuseries In The Soop: Friendcation. Now, BTS leader RM has teamed up with the South Korean music collective Balming Tiger for a new song called “Sexy Nukim.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
The Smashing Pumpkins Announce Free NYC Club Show
Ahead of their fall arena tour with Jane’s Addiction, the Smashing Pumpkins are planning an “intimate club performance” at Irving Plaza in New York on September 22. The show will be done in partnership with Audacy, ALT 92.3, Live Nation, Thirty Tigers, and Red Light Management, and offers an early look at what’s in store for said arena dates, which kick off in October. Maybe the band will play some new songs on the forthcoming follow-up to 2020’s Cyr, who knows?
Stereogum
Livestream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London
The first of two Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts is happening today in London at Wembley Stadium, and the whole thing will be live streaming via Paramount. That includes: Paramount+, Pluto TV, MTV’s YouTube channels, and on-demand via Paramount+, Pluto TV, and MTV VOD (starting September 5). A one-hour special edition of the concert will also air today on CBS at 9 PM ET and on MTV (get more specific info here). The whole thing is also available to stream live for free via MTV’s YouTube channel below.
Stereogum
Suede – “That Boy On The Stage”
Britpop veterans Suede are just two weeks away from the release of their new album Autofiction. Today they’re teasing it with a new single, the third after “She Still Leads Me On” and “15 Again.” It’s a dark, glamorous, hard-hitting track called “That Boy On The Stage” (originally performed as “White Boy On A Stage” back in pre-pandemic times) and you can hear it unfold below.
Brandi Carlile just dropped a surprise album announcement
Brandi Carlile has announced a reimagining of her album “In These Silent Days.” Brandi Carlile is releasing an acoustic version of her album “In These Silent Days,” called “In the Canyon Haze.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stereogum
Stream The Fast And Nasty Self-Titled Debut From Basque Punks Flash
The primitivist punk band Flash hail from Gipuzkoa along the Northern coast of Spain, part of the autonomous Basque region overflowing with alternate dialects heavy on letters like x and z. When I spent a quarter studying in Pamplona years ago, the Basque Country was my favorite area to visit; it’s so beautiful. But Flash’s music is not beautiful. It’s the opposite of beautiful. This band plays hard, fast, nasty punk rock with a retro tint — the kind of runaway-train hardcore that explodes into string-bending classic-rock lead guitar explosions while peeling around in the muck and mire. Their new self-titled album is out today, and you should stream and/or buy it via Bandcamp below.
Stereogum
The 1975 – “I’m In Love With You”
Before today the 1975 have shared two songs from their upcoming album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, the tightly arranged sophistipop stunner “Part Of The Band” and the loose VH1-core vamp “Happiness.” Third single “I’m In Love With You,” out today, is more in line with the latter, something you’ve probably ascertained by now if you’ve seen the footage of its live debut. The song locks into a groove and leans hard on the simplest of hooks: “I’m in love with you.”
Stereogum
Gang Of Youths Cancel North American Tour Dates
Gang Of Youths have cancelled a leg of the North American tour in support of their most recent album angel in realtime.. The dates were scheduled to take place in the second half of September. In a statement, bandleader Dave Le’aupepe chalked the cancelations up to exhaustion after a long...
Stereogum
Nils Frahm – “Briefly”
Acclaimed German composer Nils Frahm announced his Music For Animals album in June by releasing lead single “Right Right Right.” Over the summer he dropped “Lemon Day,” and today he’s got another electronic ambient instrumental on deck. “Briefly” is the kind of thoughtful and dramatic instrumental music I’d expect to soundtrack some gritty detective work in a highbrow crime procedural; it’s all about tone and texture, but it moves with surprising urgency for an ambient track. Hear it below along with “Lemon Day.”
Jeremy Strong Regrets Discussing Method Acting in New Yorker Profile: ‘I Felt Foolish’
The popularity of “Succession” has turned Jeremy Strong into one of the most recognizable actors on the planet. But Strong’s rise to acting stardom has also been accompanied by its fair share of scrutiny surrounding his unorthodox acting process. A 2021 profile in The New Yorker was particularly controversial, highlighting the great lengths that Strong has gone to get into character, including asking to be tear gassed in preparation for his role in “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” That article prompted plenty of discourse about Strong and the merits of what has come to be colloquially known as method acting...
Stereogum
Feist Drops Off Arcade Fire Tour, Addresses Allegations Against Win Butler
Leslie Feist has canceled her remaining performances opening for Arcade Fire and has issued a statement about the sexual misconduct allegations against Win Butler. Feist was scheduled to open the European leg of Arcade Fire’s tour; she performed the first two nights in Dublin and donated all proceeds from her merch sales to Women’s Aid Dublin. Now she’s departing the tour.
Stereogum
Marc Cohn Discusses His Surprise Performance At JLo And Ben Affleck’s Wedding
Last month, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally had the big wedding party that they’d first intended to throw decades ago. Lopez and Affleck had already married in Las Vegas, but they went on to throw a big wedding ceremony at Affleck’s compound in Savannah, Georgia. Jennifer Lopez performed at the ceremony. More surprisingly, the evening’s other performer was the veteran singer-songwriter Marc Cohn, who played two of his songs, 1993’s “The Things We’ve Handed Down” and 1991’s “True Companion,” while Lopez walked down the aisle.
Stereogum
We’ve Got A File On You: Santigold
We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. Popular Gen Z artists are often credited with obliterating the idea of genre, the reasoning being that they grew...
Comments / 0