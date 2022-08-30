Read full article on original website
Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour
A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains
A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
Florida Police Officer Resigns After Pointing Gun at Pregnant Black Woman in Front of Her Children
A Florida police officer handed in his resignation after a video of him pulling a gun on a pregnant Black woman while her three children watched from the vehicle was released. According to NBC News, Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Desue stopped Ebony Washington because she was allegedly going 72 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.
‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out
The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
Brutal moment NYPD officer punches woman to the ground during scuffle over boyfriend’s arrest
A shocking video captured the moment an NYPD officer punched a woman to the ground after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of her boyfriend in Harlem. The confrontation, caught on now-viral video by a bystander on West 136th Street, began when police officers arrived to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday evening, WABC reported. Mr James was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and was allegedly in possession of an illegal ghost gun and a large amount of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.As he was taken into custody, Mr James’ girfriend Tamani...
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Stealing $50,000 in Goods From Man She Met at Bar
A North Carolina woman accused of drugging and robbing a Fort Lauderdale man out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other personal belongings has been arrested and charged, NBC Miami reports. Cloe Reynicke, 23, was arrested Monday in Henderson, Nevada after she was pulled over for driving with a...
After fight with boyfriend, woman called her ex. He fatally shot her, Florida police say
The woman called him after an argument with her boyfriend at a 7-Eleven, according to a police report.
Man driving with girlfriend killed by woman posing as stranded motorist
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said.Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park in east Alabama last week, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Yasmine Hider and Krystal Diane Pinkins were charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery, the statement said.Wounded several times during the confrontation, Hider was awaiting transfer to jail from a Birmingham hospital where she underwent surgery for her...
The Mirage hotel in Las Vegas was locked down and one person was found dead in a hotel room shooting: police
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a tweet that one person was found dead in a hotel room.
This Business Tycoon Tortured His Daughter’s Friend for Rejecting Him, Police Say
A terrified young woman is ordered to stick out her tongue and lick the soles of a white Gucci sneaker. One of her eyebrows has been shaved off. She apologises to her captors and is forced to bow down before them. The viral video, which was posted to humiliate and...
Horror details emerge after maintenance worker finds woman’s body under a mattress at motel
A MAN accused of killing a woman and trying to hide her body under a mattress has been arrested for murder, among other crimes. Marcos A Rios, 41, was booked on charges of murder, domestic violence, and abuse of a corpse, cops said. Rios claimed to be the boyfriend of...
Woman Who Filmed Police Savagely Beating Arkansas Man Testifies That Cops Started it
Earlier this week BOSSIP reported on a viral video from Arkansas that showed three police officers viciously beating a man who clearly isn’t fighting back. Subsequently, the officers have been suspended while an investigation is pending. Today, DailyMail spoke directly to the woman who recorded the incident with her...
An Ohio man arrested after a family's doorbell camera reportedly showed him grabbing their 6-year-old daughter: 'Mommy someone tried to take me'
The surveillance video showed Ken'Adi Nash, 6, taking out the garbage when a man grabbed her hand, according to ABC's Good Morning America.
Nikolas Cruz’s former neighbour acts out how ‘weird’ Parkland shooter ran around house with air gun as a child
As the defence case for Nikolas Cruz continues in Florida, a former neighbour of the Cruz family took the stand explaining how as a young boy the Parkland shooter had always been regarded as “not right” and a “weird one”.Cruz is in court for the penalty phase of his trial for the murder of 17 people — 14 students and three teachers — at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the attempted murder of 17 more on 14 February 2018. He pleaded guilty in October 2021.Steven Schusler was called to testify as he rented a guest house from the...
A California couple trusted a funeral home to cremate their stillborn baby. But the funeral home ghosted them and then its facility went up in flames. They're still looking for answers.
Shavonne Morton told Insider she went through painful labor expressly to honor an 'intact' body, but now she's unsure what happened to it.
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
Father and daughter arrested for posting horror video burning raccoon alive on Snapchat
A Florida father and daughter have been arrested after posting a video of a racoon being burned alive on Snapchat. Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father Roddy Kincheloe, 63, face aggravated animal cruelty felony charges, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. According to authorities, the agency’s Agricultural Unit was notified on 11 August of a viral Snapchat video that showed a racoon being burned alive inside a dumpster. In the video, a woman believed to be Ms Kincheloe can be heard saying, “We just toasted his [expletive], who’s hungry?”Another footage then showed...
Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas
A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows
A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
