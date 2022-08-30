ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Independent

Doorbell camera captures police breaking into woman’s home with eviction notice meant for her neighbour

A Florida woman used her doorbell camera to stop police officers from breaking into her house to serve an eviction notice that wasn’t meant for her.Jennifer Michele was away at her mother’s house last Thursday when police officers arrived at her doorstep.“Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” Ms Michele said, according to local news reports.Through her doorbell camera, she saw Pasco County deputies trying to break into her house along with a locksmith who was drilling a hole in her lock.“As soon as I said my name to the police officers, they realised that they...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Pastor, 37, walks into police station and CONFESSES to 2019 murder: Reformed drug addict who found Jesus admitted to cops that he killed man, 48, in a fight - and is now helping to find his remains

A Mississippi pastor has made a shocking confession of his own after he walked into his local sheriff's office to admit to killing a man three years ago and then dumping his body. James Eric Crisp, 37, who is a father-of-two, suddenly had a flash of conscience and decided to...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
The Independent

‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Brutal moment NYPD officer punches woman to the ground during scuffle over boyfriend’s arrest

A shocking video captured the moment an NYPD officer punched a woman to the ground after a scuffle broke out during the arrest of her boyfriend in Harlem. The confrontation, caught on now-viral video by a bystander on West 136th Street, began when police officers arrived to arrest 22-year-old Elvin James on Tuesday evening, WABC reported. Mr James was wanted in connection with an attempted murder and was allegedly in possession of an illegal ghost gun and a large amount of a controlled substance at the time of his arrest.As he was taken into custody, Mr James’ girfriend Tamani...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Miami

Man driving with girlfriend killed by woman posing as stranded motorist

A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said.Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park in east Alabama last week, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Yasmine Hider and Krystal Diane Pinkins were charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery, the statement said.Wounded several times during the confrontation, Hider was awaiting transfer to jail from a Birmingham hospital where she underwent surgery for her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s former neighbour acts out how ‘weird’ Parkland shooter ran around house with air gun as a child

As the defence case for Nikolas Cruz continues in Florida, a former neighbour of the Cruz family took the stand explaining how as a young boy the Parkland shooter had always been regarded as “not right” and a “weird one”.Cruz is in court for the penalty phase of his trial for the murder of 17 people — 14 students and three teachers — at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and the attempted murder of 17 more on 14 February 2018. He pleaded guilty in October 2021.Steven Schusler was called to testify as he rented a guest house from the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father and daughter arrested for posting horror video burning raccoon alive on Snapchat

A Florida father and daughter have been arrested after posting a video of a racoon being burned alive on Snapchat. Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father Roddy Kincheloe, 63, face aggravated animal cruelty felony charges, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. According to authorities, the agency’s Agricultural Unit was notified on 11 August of a viral Snapchat video that showed a racoon being burned alive inside a dumpster. In the video, a woman believed to be Ms Kincheloe can be heard saying, “We just toasted his [expletive], who’s hungry?”Another footage then showed...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas

A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
KILLEEN, TX
The Independent

Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows

A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
ACCIDENTS

