Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local CharitiesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Atlantic City, NJ
The Clearest Lake in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel Maven
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret BeachTravel MavenEgg Harbor Township, NJ
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
Related
68-year-old Restaurant in Ocean City, NJ, Closing For Good
It appears that 2022 will be the final year for a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore that has been serving delicious food since the 1950s. But, at least the good news is you still have about a month to get your favorite pizza, pasta, and subs from Voltaco's on West Avenue in Ocean City.
phillyvoice.com
Wildwood Crest's Oceanview Motel, a Doo-Wop relic, to be spared demolition by new owner
Another piece of the Jersey Shore's mid-century, Doo-Wop aesthetic will be preserved and renovated in Wildwood Crest after the Oceanview Motel found a new buyer willing to keep the unique building largely intact. Madison Resorts, which runs a handful of properties in Cape May, announced Wednesday that it acquired the...
phillyvoice.com
Voltaco's, a beloved Ocean City sandwich shop, to close shortly after summer ends
Voltaco's Italian Foods, the popular family-owned sandwich shop in Ocean City, will close for good this fall, after its 69th year at shore, the the owners said Friday on social media. Voltaco's opened in 1954, operating out of a single-story, stone-front building at 957 West Ave. Over the years, the...
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10M
Madison Resorts announces the purchase of The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, for $10M. The iconic doo-wop style motel at 7201 Ocean Ave. is celebrated by the local Wildwood Crest and Jersey Shore community as one-of-a-kind for its unique style of architecture and its rich history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Restaurant Week heading to Atlantic City in October
Restaurant Week returns to Atlantic City from October 2-7, with more than 40 restaurants participating and offering an array of dining options from hotel and casino staples to neighborhood spots.
phillyvoice.com
Parts of Jersey Shore invaded by rare, purple jellyfish that can deliver painful sting
A family beach day at the Jersey Shore turned into a marine biology lesson for one mother this week when a rare species of jellyfish floated nearby in the water. Maggie McGuire was at Sea Watch Beach in Manasquan with her kids on Monday when they saw a small purple jellyfish speckled with dots. She told NJ.com that the ocean was full of them, so she scooped one into a bucket to get a closer look and take pictures.
phl17.com
Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Classic OC Bakery Rated One of Best Donut Shops in South Jersey
Did you know the best town for donuts in New Jersey is ‘America’s Greatest Family Resort’…Ocean City? One of the town’s signature spots is Ward’s. It’s a family-owned business that has been serving homemade donuts for over 80 years. Their display cases are full of yummy pastries plus rows upon rows of donuts behind the counter.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey
- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
RELATED PEOPLE
phl17.com
Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Hip Ocean City Shopping Hot Spot Has Something for Everyone
When looking to cure your end-of-summer blues a little retail therapy never hurts. For summer visitors, the beach and the boardwalk are the must dos on a trip to Ocean City. But for shoppers that are in the know, you can’t see Ocean City without stopping at Ta-Dah! The five stores are open year-round… the perfect chance for a sweater or to stock up on Christmas gifts.
phillyvoice.com
Enjoy wine and craft beer garden, dance along to live music at art festival in Souderton
There is no shortage of art festivals and celebrations in Philadelphia and throughout the region this fall, recognizing flourishing talent among crafters, artisans, and performers. On Satuday, Sept. 24, Souderton Connects will host the small Montgomery County town's 10th annual art jam from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free,...
Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?
Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
Things That Atlantic & Cape May County locals Do After Labor Day
Jon Baker, a local artist, raised a very good point during the preparation phase of this assignment. We are reviewing here, things that locals will do after Labor Day, that they don’t do during the busy summer months. Jon told us that he used to hear from customers, “See...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic Alert: Atlantic City Roads to be Impacted by Triathalon on Saturday
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – On Saturday, September, 10, 2022, the Ironman 70.3 Atlantic City will...
capemayvibe.com
Our Cape May Fall Festival is just around the corner. Space is limited as are hotels. Don't delay, book now https://njaudubon…
Our Cape May Fall Festival is just around the corner. Space is limited as are hotels. Don’t delay, book now. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
Here’s Where to Catch $3 Movies This Saturday in the Atlantic City Area
Movie theater owners are trying to jump-start their businesses in a big way this weekend. "National Cinema Day" has been designated for this Saturday across the country - it's a day when many theaters will be offering movies for just $3. According to the National Cinema Day website, the $3...
phillyvoice.com
World's 'largest bounce house' to inflate in South Jersey over Labor Day weekend
A world record-breaking attraction that's fun for all ages is making its way to South Jersey this weekend, just in time for the end of the summer. On the tails of the "world's largest ball pit" that visited Philadelphia Mills last month, production company XL Event Lab is bringing another major family-friendly event to the area – The Big Bounce America Tour. The attraction features the Guinness-certified "world's largest bounce house."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cape May Restaurant Named One of 100 Best Outdoor Restaurants in USA
On a beautiful summer day (or evening), who doesn't like to eat outside at a beautiful local restaurant?. In New Jersey, we (thankfully) have a lot of choices for outdoor dining, but one restaurant has been named one of the best in America!. Open Table has published its list of...
shorelocalnews.com
All aboard the Harley Express
South Jersey is known for having some unique and unusual roadside attractions. Notable examples include Lucy the Elephant in Margate, and Mighty Joe, a 25 foot gorilla on Route 206 in Shamong. To add to this list is a piece of history: the fifty ton 0-4-0 Diesel Locomotive in front of Atlantic County Harley-Davidson on the White Horse Pike in Galloway. Ben Petrovic, the owner of the dealership, shared a wealth of information and stories about the journeys of this train.
phillyvoice.com
Smitty's Clam Bar in Somers Point to return for 50th year next summer
The Clam Bar, a beloved bayside restaurant and magnet for shore travelers in Somers Point, will remain open for its 50th year of operation in 2023 after the owners confirmed a potential sale of the property won't spell the end of the long-running establishment. Opened in 1973 at 910 Bay...
This Jersey Shore Hotel Donated Close to 30,000 Meals to Local Charities
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Go: If heading to the Jersey Shore, enjoy luxurious hotel accommodations, an expansive selection of casino and poker games, world-class restaurants and so much more at Borgata in Atlantic City.
Comments / 0