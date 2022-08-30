ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
phillyvoice.com

Parts of Jersey Shore invaded by rare, purple jellyfish that can deliver painful sting

A family beach day at the Jersey Shore turned into a marine biology lesson for one mother this week when a rare species of jellyfish floated nearby in the water. Maggie McGuire was at Sea Watch Beach in Manasquan with her kids on Monday when they saw a small purple jellyfish speckled with dots. She told NJ.com that the ocean was full of them, so she scooped one into a bucket to get a closer look and take pictures.
MANASQUAN, NJ
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
phl17.com

Down the Shore, Ocean City, NJ: Hip Ocean City Shopping Hot Spot Has Something for Everyone

When looking to cure your end-of-summer blues a little retail therapy never hurts. For summer visitors, the beach and the boardwalk are the must dos on a trip to Ocean City. But for shoppers that are in the know, you can’t see Ocean City without stopping at Ta-Dah! The five stores are open year-round… the perfect chance for a sweater or to stock up on Christmas gifts.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Should You Keep Cable Or Cut The Cord In Egg Harbor Township, NJ?

Here's a good question for you. How much television are you and your family watching these days?. An even better question is this: are the shows and movies that you're watching primarily on cable television channels, or are you streaming all of your content? If you answered with the latter option, then you'd be in the majority of what the folks are saying in Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Our Cape May Fall Festival is just around the corner. Space is limited as are hotels. Don't delay, book now https://njaudubon…

Our Cape May Fall Festival is just around the corner. Space is limited as are hotels. Don’t delay, book now. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

World's 'largest bounce house' to inflate in South Jersey over Labor Day weekend

A world record-breaking attraction that's fun for all ages is making its way to South Jersey this weekend, just in time for the end of the summer. On the tails of the "world's largest ball pit" that visited Philadelphia Mills last month, production company XL Event Lab is bringing another major family-friendly event to the area – The Big Bounce America Tour. The attraction features the Guinness-certified "world's largest bounce house."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
shorelocalnews.com

All aboard the Harley Express

South Jersey is known for having some unique and unusual roadside attractions. Notable examples include Lucy the Elephant in Margate, and Mighty Joe, a 25 foot gorilla on Route 206 in Shamong. To add to this list is a piece of history: the fifty ton 0-4-0 Diesel Locomotive in front of Atlantic County Harley-Davidson on the White Horse Pike in Galloway. Ben Petrovic, the owner of the dealership, shared a wealth of information and stories about the journeys of this train.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

