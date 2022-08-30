ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

davisjournal.com

Governor encourages unity to bridge the divide in America

KAYSVILLE—From race issues to housing, Gov. Spencer Cox addressed a variety of topics at a town hall hosted by the Davis Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday. It was one of the stops the governor and first lady Abby Cox made as they visited Davis County. After the town hall, they were scheduled to take a tour of the receiving center in Farmington where law enforcement can bring people they have arrested for drug offenses in for treatment.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Utah mother gives $10K grant to son's school for new playground

LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — Thanks to one mother, a Lehi school in Utah County will soon have a new playground. Jordan Hardy works for State Farm Insurance and won a $10,000 grant from the company. Hardy decided to donate the entire grant to her son's school, Ascent Academies of...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Weber Schools move to early out after complaints of heat exhaustion

OGDEN, Utah — Students in the Weber School District will move to an early out schedule next Tuesday and Wednesday because of Utah’s prolonged heat wave. District Spokesman Lane Findlay told KSL Newsradio the district made the decision after some teachers and students complained of heat exhaustion, and some classroom temperatures reached over 80 degrees.
OGDEN, UT
kjzz.com

'Orem feasibility study has inaccuracies'

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — In a public meeting before the Orem City Council and about 100 residents, Dr. Paul McCarty, the founder of Discovery Education Consultants, made some serious allegations. “We found the appearance of alteration and distortion in the school and district testing,” he told the crowd.
OREM, UT
ABC4

NOW: SLCPD assisting in UTA investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating an incident in the area of 900 South 200 West. At this time, Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that officers are assisting the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Police in the investigation. The agency says that a “lengthy closure” is to be expected, and that […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Nation’s First Violin School Turns 50 in Salt Lake City

In downtown Salt Lake City lies one of the best-kept secrets in the West, possibly even the nation. The Violin Making School of America (VMSA), opened in 1972 by the late Peter Prier, thrives and attracts students from all over the world. Prier first came to Salt Lake City to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah massage school instructor charged with grooming, abusing students

SALT LAKE CITY — A licensed massage therapist in Salt Lake City who was also an instructor at a massage school is accused of grooming and sexually abusing students. Meade Calvin Steadman, 58, of Murray, was charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of object rape, a first-degree felony, and three counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5

MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
MAGNA, UT
kjzz.com

