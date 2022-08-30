ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?

This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Battle Creek, MI
Michigan State
WLNS

Michigan man on a mission to ‘redeem’ cannabis offenders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Lansing man is turning his painful past that sent him to prison into a motivational tool to help those affected by what he calls the war on cannabis. Ryan Basore was like many in 2008 who wanted to make a career in cannabis when it was first legalized for medical […]
LANSING, MI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023

Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
NEWAYGO, MI
1240 WJIM

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
103.3 WKFR

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
kiiky.com

15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022

As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate

Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI

