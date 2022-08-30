Read full article on original website
Did you know SleazyWorld Go is from Grand Rapids?
This Grand Rapids-born rapper has been taking the industry and TikTok worlds by storm. Joseph Isaac, better known as SleazyWorld Go, was born and raised in Grand Rapids. Although he moved to Kansas City, Missouri, he always mentions his Grand Rapids ties. While on The Bootleg Kev Show Podcast, SleazyWorld...
We Finally Know What’s Replacing The Old Finley’s on W. Main in Kalamazoo
It was the end of an era when the favored Finley's Smokehouse and Grill on W. Main closed its doors in the fall of 2020. Announcing the news via Facebook post, the restaurant said,. To our valued guests,. We are sad to announce that due to the Covid-19 pandemic and...
Tow company pays up after bodycam video shows missing wheels | Battle Creek News
Tow company pays up after bodycam video shows missing wheels. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The mystery of the missing wheels hit home with some...
Michigan movie theaters hope $3 tickets get you to the cinema
For the first time since 1982, movie tickets will cost $3. More than 3,000 theaters are teaming up Saturday, Sept. 3 to coax moviegoers to the silver screen on a typically slow holiday weekend. The Cinema Foundation created the first ever National Cinema Day to mark a “record-breaking” summer and welcome people back to the theater.
Michigan man on a mission to ‘redeem’ cannabis offenders
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Lansing man is turning his painful past that sent him to prison into a motivational tool to help those affected by what he calls the war on cannabis. Ryan Basore was like many in 2008 who wanted to make a career in cannabis when it was first legalized for medical […]
Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023
Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Island Living in Battle Creek? For $1.8M This Island Home Can Be Yours
Island living in Battle Creek? On gorgeous Lake Goguac, that lifestyle can be yours for $1.8 million, and you won't need to head to the tropics. On the market now is the perfect private oasis currently for sale including not one, but two homes for the asking price. Access to...
Western Michigan University student remembered by her friends
21-year-old Western Michigan University student Kaylee Gansberg died on Saturday after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
JungleBird set to become Kalamazoo’s newest downtown dining destination
KALAMAZOO, MI — The JungleBird is landing. The newest addition to Kalamazoo’s downtown restaurant scene announced Thursday that it will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, on the ground floor of the Exchange Building, 155 W. Michigan Ave. A vision of Michigan restauranteur...
Senior Services of Van Buren County moving out of Paw Paw after 12 years
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On Friday, Senior Services of Van Buren County will end its service in Paw Paw after 12 years. Senior Services of Van Buren County has made Jackie Kizer's life a lot easier in the past five years. “I have depended on them for transportation,”...
How to Watch Western Michigan vs. Michigan State Live Online on September 2, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the #15 Michigan State Spartans face the Western Michigan Broncos from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN2, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service. Michigan State Spartans vs. Western Michigan Broncos.
Argument over truck turns into shots fired in Van Buren Co.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after an argument turned into shots fired in Arlington Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies were called to a home in the 46,000 block of M43 around 6 p.m. Friday on the report of an argument. While police were en route, shots were fired.
15 Highest-Paid Jobs In Kalamazoo, Michigan | 2022
As the job market continues to evolve, specific jobs are becoming more in demand than ever. If you’re looking for a high-paying career in Kalamazoo, Michigan, then you’re in luck. Check out this list of the 15 highest-paid jobs in the area, find what they do, and the requirements needed to get the jobs. The 15 occupations listed in the article have an annual mean wage of $100,000 or more.
Portage FedEx driver attacked, called racial slurs
A FedEx driver is speaking out after he says he was the victim of a random attack while delivering packages over the weekend.
Sheriff probes threat against Michigan lieutenant governor candidate
Lansing — The St. Clair County Sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that it received a report of a threat against Republican lieutenant governor candidate Shane Hernandez on the eve of the Michigan GOP convention, where he was officially nominated. "The complaint is still open," St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King...
5 people killed in 5 days in Kalamazoo County. Here’s where the cases stand
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – In five days, four people were killed in homicides in Kalamazoo County. Another person was killed by a suspected drunk driver while crossing a street. Three of those homicides happened in Portage, including the death of a six-year-old girl. An 18-month-old was shot in another case but is expected to recover. The other two deaths happened in Kalamazoo.
West Michigan police looking for man after missing woman found dead in his apartment
WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in west Michigan are looking for a man they say is a person of interest after a woman was found dead in his apartment. Mollie Schmidt was found shot to death inside Yenly Garcia's apartment in the 1500 block of 44th Street SW in Wyoming, which is near Grand Rapids.
