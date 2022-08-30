Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Double thrillers: Missoula Big Sky, Helena take OT wins from Billings Skyview, Billings Senior
BILLINGS — Billings Senior couldn’t get a clean snap exchange on a game-winning two-point conversion attempt in the second overtime, and the Helena Bengals came away 21-20 winners over the Broncs Friday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. Senior quarterback Peyton Oakley scored just moments before...
406mtsports.com
Rafe Longin balls out as Great Falls pulls away from Butte
BUTTE — Rafe Longin left his mark on this one. The Great Falls standout amassed three rushing touchdowns, a kickoff return TD and an interception during the Bison's 41-17 over the visiting Butte Bulldogs on Friday night in Great Falls. There was a sequence of drives between the two...
406mtsports.com
Montana soccer team whips MSU Billings
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team picked up its first win of the season on Friday afternoon, dominating MSU Billings 6-0 at South Campus Stadium. The Grizzlies (1-2-2) led 5-0 at the half and ended the match with a 30-2 advantage in shots. It was the 12th time in program history Montana has scored six goals or more in a match.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school cross country
Team scores: Bozeman 39, Bozeman Gallatin 61, Billings West 77, Belgrade 99, Manhattan Christian 125, Billings Skyview 194, Jefferson 208, Manhattan 239, Billings Senior 243, Butte 252, West Yellowstone 256, Townsend 287. Top 10: Weston Brown, Bozeman, 15:56; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 15:58; Carson Steckelberg, Gallatin, 16:18; Jaxon Straus, West, 16:34;...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Missoula Hellgate wins home thriller against Belgrade
MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team picked up its first win Friday, holding off Belgrade, 21-20, in a thriller at Missoula County Stadium. "It was a little bit of a roller coaster ride," Hellgate first-year head coach Ryne Nelson told 406mtsports.com. "One of the things we talked about is we've got to put a full game together, especially with the one we have (versus Sentinel) coming up next week.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school golf
1st, Skyview. 2nd, Senior. 3rd, Belgrade. 4th, West. 1st, West. 2nd, Senior. 3rd, Belgrade. 4th, Skyview.
406mtsports.com
Bozeman Gallatin football makes quick work of Kalispell Flathead, moves to 2-0
BOZEMAN — On Gallatin’s first offensive play, junior wide receiver Quinn Clark received the ball on a short jet sweep play in the backfield and sped 45 yards untouched for a touchdown. The Raptors’ scoring didn’t always come that easily against Kalispell Flathead, but they had plenty of...
406mtsports.com
Helena Capital ends 1,400 days of frustration against Billings West
HELENA — After three consecutive playoff defeats and going more than five years without a win over Billings West, Helena Capital was ready to let out some frustration. And the Bruins did exactly that, dismantling Billings West by a score of 42-6 and ending a winless streak against the Golden Bears that dated back nearly five years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
406mtsports.com
Billings Mustangs sock 3 grand slams in beating Ogden Raptors, 19-1
OGDEN, Utah — The Billings Mustangs pounded out 19 hits – including three grand-slam home runs – in beating the Ogden Raptors 19-1 Friday night in Pioneer League baseball. Juan Teixeiro, Andrew Fernandez, Jordan Hovey and Bryce Jackson homered for the Mustangs (47-40). Fernandez, Hovey and Jackson...
406mtsports.com
Early-season showdown: Rocky to host C of I Saturday as both teams aim for 2-0 start
BILLINGS — The kickoff was moved up to avoid playing in the heat of the day. While switching the kickoff to 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Herb Klindt Field solved that problem, the football action will still be hot on the turf. That’s because an early-season Frontier Conference football...
406mtsports.com
Helena's Marcus Welnel to wear No. 37 legacy jersey for Montana Grizzlies
MISSOULA — The mystery is over. Senior linebacker Marcus Welnel of Helena will wear the No. 37 legacy jersey for the Montana football team this season. The announcement was made Thursday in a video from the UM athletic department that appears on Twitter. Welnel received the legacy jersey from...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central returns to Bob Green Field to take on Browning
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons hosts the Browning Indians in their second home game of the season, the first at Bob Green Field, on Friday night. The Maroons fell to Polson at Naranche Field last Friday, 49-14. The game was moved earlier in the week due to a blown transformer from earlier in the summer and the lights were not fully functional at Alumni Stadium. The lights will be ready to go on Friday, along with the new scoreboard screen at Bob Green Field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech to host Carroll College in Copper Game
BUTTE - The Orediggers will be trying to snap a three-game losing streak against the Saints on Saturday when Montana Tech hosts Carroll College at 1 p.m. on Bob Green Field at Alumni Coliseum in the Copper Game. Carroll has won the last three meetings between the two schools, with...
406mtsports.com
Butte Central starts hot, cruises past Browning
BUTTE – The Butte Central Maroons poured in on from the get-go and routed the Browning Indians 51-12 Friday night at Bob Green Field in Butte. Maroons quarterback Jack Keeley found Dougie Peoples for a pair of touchdowns during the opening half. The first went for five yards and the second was a 74-yard catch and run to give Central a 34-6 lead with 9:12 left in the second quarter.
406mtsports.com
Billings American Legion Baseball announces tryout dates
BILLINGS — The Billings American Legion Baseball program has announced tryout dates for the 2023 season. Tryouts for the Blue side (Class AA Royals, Class A Blue Jays and Class B Post 4 Blue) begin Sept. 26 and tryouts for the Red side (Class AA Scarlets, Class A Cardinals and Class B Post 4 Red) begin on Sept. 27. Tryouts will go through Oct. 9.
406mtsports.com
Montana State volleyball swept by Boston College
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — In a volleyball match that neither team led by more than four points, Boston College won the late battle in each set to post a 25-21, 25-23, 25-23 victory over Montana State, Friday afternoon at the Bryant Tournament. Montana State (0-4) jumped out to an early...
montanasports.com
Focus is on football opener, but Montana Grizzlies on steady course toward next high-impact facilities project
BILLINGS — In the here and now, the Montana football team has Big Sky Conference championship and national title aspirations. All eyes are on game week, finally, with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, visiting Missoula on Saturday as the season-opening sacrificial lamb. That’s all well and good. But on...
406mtsports.com
Ogden Raptors lower boom on Billings Mustangs in Pioneer play
OGDEN, Utah — The Ogden Raptors jumped ahead quickly and went on to beat the visiting Billings Mustangs 19-8 Thursday night in Pioneer League baseball. The Raptors (20-20, 49-39) led 6-0 in the first inning and never looked back. They led 10-0 after two innings and 14-1 after three.
406mtsports.com
Montana Western looks to bounce back at home against Eastern Oregon
BUTTE — The Montana Western Bulldogs host the Eastern Oregon Mountaineers on Saturday afternoon at Vigilante Field in Dillon. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. The Bulldogs fell in a close game at Carroll College 16-10 in Helena, as two fourth-quarter field goals by Fighting Saints’ kicker Stephen Powell helped lift Carroll to the win.
406mtsports.com
Butte football heads to Great Falls for matchup against the Bison
The Butte Bulldogs make their first road trip on Friday as they take on the Great Falls Bison at Memorial Stadium. Butte goes into Friday night's contest after opening their season with a come-from-behind 36-28 win over Billings Senior. Jace Stenson helped rally the Bulldogs after a 14-2 deficit with...
Comments / 0