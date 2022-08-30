ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

Atholton-Wilde Lake football game halted in the third quarter due to an off-field incident

A fight in the crowd at a Howard County high school football game Friday night caused the game to be suspended. Security personnel and Howard County Police were able to disperse the crowd, and no serious injuries were reported. Midway through the third quarter in the Wilde Lake at Atholton football game in Columbia, play was paused due to fighting in the crowd. On a YouTube video of the game ...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
LIVESTRONG.com

How to Play Pickleball, According to Athletes and Instructors

Big-time tennis athletes, like Roger Federer and Serena Williams, can draw some massive crowds to the court. But one racquet sport that's quickly becoming popular among people of all ages and abilities? Pickleball. In fact, the sport is so popular, it has grown to about 4.8 million players in 2021...
TENNIS

