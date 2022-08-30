A fight in the crowd at a Howard County high school football game Friday night caused the game to be suspended. Security personnel and Howard County Police were able to disperse the crowd, and no serious injuries were reported. Midway through the third quarter in the Wilde Lake at Atholton football game in Columbia, play was paused due to fighting in the crowd. On a YouTube video of the game ...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 20 MINUTES AGO