'The Training Table' unveils date of possible reopening with live countdown
The Training Table says it has some "Tasty things coming" in 35 days — but it's not yet clear whether that's a reopening date or the day where they'll make an announcement.
POLICE: Sandy mother stabbed by 11 y/o child during argument
SANDY, Utah (ABC4) – Sandy police are currently investigating the reported stabbing of a 39-year-old mother, who was stabbed in the chest by her 11-year-old child during an argument on Friday afternoon. According to Sandy Police Department Lt. Dean Carriger, police were called to a report of the stabbing around 1:15 p.m. in the area […]
NOW: SLCPD assisting in UTA investigation
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are currently investigating an incident in the area of 900 South 200 West. At this time, Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) reports that officers are assisting the Utah Transit Authority (UTA) Police in the investigation. The agency says that a “lengthy closure” is to be expected, and that […]
Strangers show up to support family of murdered Utah mother of 5
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — At the funeral of a Tooele mother of five who police say was killed in an act of domestic violence, strangers came together to show support for her family and children. Porchia Patterson, 35, was killed August 18 at her home. Her husband, Michael Patterson,...
Utah singles Facebook page administrator arrested for multiple counts of rape
FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KUTV) — Detectives say the administrator of a Facebook page for Utah singles has been arrested for multiple counts of rape, and they believe there are additional victims. Police arrested Kevin Linford,45, when he got off a flight at Salt Lake City International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Officials: 11-year-old girl allegedly stabbed her mother during an argument in Utah
SANDY, Utah — An 11-year-old girl allegedly stabbed her mother during an argument in Sandy, Utah on Friday afternoon, officials say. According to KSTU, Sandy Police Department is looking into an incident that Friday around 1:15 p.m. where a 39-year-old woman was stabbed. KTVX reported that the woman was...
Stop driving on Great Salt Lake's exposed lakebed, Utah agency says
SALT LAKE CITY — The shrinking Great Salt Lake has generated newly exposed lakebed as it continues to drop down to record-low levels. It has fallen to an elevation of 4,189.4 feet, as of Aug. 25, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources. That's nearly a foot below the previous record low set last year. Every foot it falls has the potential to expose a few square miles of previously covered lakebed, Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands experts explained earlier this year.
Missing in Utah: In search of Maren Carlson
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – What happened inside the Cunningham home was shocking. In November, a woman called 911 and said she had been held hostage and was tortured. But what happened to Maren Carlson was also tragic. “(Carlson) was a little spitfire,” said her great-granddaughter Shaunee Cunningham. “She did not act her age. […]
Seafood food truck serves delicious dishes in Utah
KUTV — From fish and chips to nachos to shrimp poppers, Deep Sea Bites has everything!. Cesar Vazquez and Dafne Vergara stopped by Fresh Living to show us their most popular dishes. For more information visit deepseafoodtruck.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check...
The ‘haunted’ mansion next to the Deseret News offices
The Devereaux House, first mansion in Salt Lake City, might have a historic past and a haunting present.
Doubt over the accuracy of court-ordered drug tests could have widespread implications for Utahns
PROVO — A Utah County couple says almost no one has believed them as they've tried to sound the alarm on what they believe to be false positive results from court-ordered drug tests. "I wouldn't believe it unless it was me living it, to be honest with you," said...
Suspected Utah drug trafficker arrested with dozens of pounds of drugs, 17 guns
WEST VALLEY CITY — One man was arrested with dozens of pounds of various drugs and 17 guns in a drug bust of a Utah man using a search warrant. Of the 17 guns recovered, two were stolen. In addition to the weapons, law enforcement agencies found 50 pounds of methamphetamine, 33 pounds of heroin, 13 points of cocaine and 5,000 fentanyl pills according to a release from the Department of Justice.
Residents around 900 South TRAX station concerned by recent shootings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — People who live around the 900 South TRAX station in Salt Lake City heard familiar sounds around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night – yelling, gunshots, and sirens. This time, police shot a man who is accused of threatening an officer with a knife. The...
Suspicious Deaths Under Investigation At California Assisted Living Facilities
Suspicious Deaths Under Investigation At California Assisted Living Facilities. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. At least two people have died within nine days after ingesting...
What’s the answer to the U.S. housing crisis? Why national experts have eyes on Utah
What’s the solution to the U.S. housing market crisis? Experts participating in Bipartisan Policy Center webinar explained how the pandemic housing frenzy dynamics are shifting, what today’s “housing recession” really means, why prices are largely expected to stay high, and why we’re in a far different situation than we were after the 2006 housing bubble popped.
UTA officer shoots robbery suspect
SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition this morning after being shot by a UTA police officer Thursday night. The UTA said the two officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave. An individual approached two officers at approximately 9 p.m....
Heatwave continues to set records throughout the state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday Utah, hopefully, you are staying cool! We are coming off the hottest September day ever recorded in Salt Lake City as we hit 102. That also broke the daily record of 100 and it is the 28th time this year we’ve seen 100°+ heat in SLC which continues to […]
WATCH: 9 y/o Utahn walks out of hospital after days on life support
UTAH (ABC4) – Nine-year-old Paxton, a Utah native, walked out of the hospital on his own Sept. 1 after having been in extremely critical condition following a serious drowning incident. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) responded to reports of a vehicle that had become submerged in Smith and Morehouse Reservoir with three children inside […]
‘Our lives have been forever changed’: Utah family speaks out about safe driving ahead of Labor Day weekend
UTAH (ABC4) – For people making travel plans for Labor Day weekend, State Troopers want to remind drivers that we’re still in what’s considered the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer on Utah roads — the stretch of time from Memorial Day to Labor Day when deaths on the road nearly double. At a press conference […]
Injuries, Destruction Reported in Mill Fire in Siskiyou County
Injuries, Destruction Reported in Mill Fire in Siskiyou County. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The Mill Fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire...
