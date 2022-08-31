ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KOCO

Rains improve drought for some parts of Oklahoma, but not for all

OKLAHOMA CITY — After storms downed power lines and caused flooding concerns earlier this week, many were hopeful that rainfall could improve dry conditions. This has been true for some. But others remain stagnant in dry conditions. “Last week, we had some really heavy rains, but they were extremely...
KOCO

Oklahoma: The rain has returned!

Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the newest rain totals across the state for the last 2 weeks. Oklahoma went through a very dry summer where the drought expanded across the entire state. But, in the recent weeks, the rain has finally returned!. Rain totals are now over 3" for much...
KOCO

TIMELINE: Humid, more storms fire Friday in Oklahoma

The risk for severe storms returns to Oklahoma Friday evening, with the biggest threat being in northwestern Oklahoma. While much of the state has a chance of seeing rain, KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says areas near Alva, Buffalo, Woodward and possibly Fairview have a threat of severe weather. Jonathan says...
KOCO

RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
KOCO

OSBI: Forensic genealogy helps identify woman found near Lake Thunderbird

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that forensic genealogy helped identify a woman found near Lake Thunderbird. The OSBI announced that a woman found partially buried on Aug. 31, 2008, near Lake Thunderbird is identified as Angela Mason. Mason, who was 25 then, was found partially decomposed in a shallow grave at 120thand Alameda streets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

