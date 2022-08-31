Read full article on original website
Rains improve drought for some parts of Oklahoma, but not for all
OKLAHOMA CITY — After storms downed power lines and caused flooding concerns earlier this week, many were hopeful that rainfall could improve dry conditions. This has been true for some. But others remain stagnant in dry conditions. “Last week, we had some really heavy rains, but they were extremely...
Oklahoma: The rain has returned!
Chief Meteorologist Damon Lane shows the newest rain totals across the state for the last 2 weeks. Oklahoma went through a very dry summer where the drought expanded across the entire state. But, in the recent weeks, the rain has finally returned!. Rain totals are now over 3" for much...
Troopers remind Oklahomans to go boating safely this Labor Day weekend
NORMAN, Okla. — Thousands will head to the lake after work Friday. Labor Day weekend is here! But before you rush to the dock, state troopers remind boaters to put safety first. “Folks love us out here, and then sometimes the ones we have to take to jail ain’t...
Oklahomans see largest increase in nation for electric bills, new report shows
OKLAHOMA CITY — A government agency says Oklahomans saw one of the largest increases in the nation when it comes to electricity bills. The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that Oklahoma had one of the most affordable electricity in the nation last year. Now, Oklahomans are paying a whole lot more.
TIMELINE: Humid, more storms fire Friday in Oklahoma
The risk for severe storms returns to Oklahoma Friday evening, with the biggest threat being in northwestern Oklahoma. While much of the state has a chance of seeing rain, KOCO meteorologist Jonathan Conder says areas near Alva, Buffalo, Woodward and possibly Fairview have a threat of severe weather. Jonathan says...
RISK: Thunderstorms return to Oklahoma, bring chance of flash flooding
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday in Oklahoma, with the highest chance being in the southern part of the state. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there's a low chance for flash flooding because the storms will be slow-moving and could bring concentrated, localized rainfall. Jonathan shows you the risk...
Oklahoma may get another chance at a Panasonic battery plant, Wall Street Journal reports
OKLAHOMA CITY — Panasonic could be giving Oklahoma another chance after choosing Kansas for a plant. The Wall Street Journal Reporter who broke the story spoke to KOCO 5 about the potential second plant. "In July, we had the massive announcement from the company about a four billion dollar...
$1 million Mega Millions lottery winner sold at Oklahoma convenience store
PRYOR, Okla. — Someone in Oklahoma will be a millionaire soon!. Oklahoma lottery officials posted on Facebook that a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Prime Stop Food N Fuel in Pryor. They said a winner named Barry claimed the prize Thursday from the Oklahoma Lottery Winner Center.
Crews from multiple agencies battling wildfire in northwestern Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews from multiple fire departments are battling a large wildfire in northwestern Oklahoma. The wildfire is burning west of Fairview between County Roads 247 and 248, south of County Road 52. The Fairview Fire Department posted a picture of the fire, showing a large plume of...
Life expectancy drops sharply, partly due to COVID-19 and partly due to drug overdose deaths
OKLAHOMA CITY — Life expectancy in the United States just saw the biggest two-year decline in more than 100 years, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While the COVID-19 pandemic is a driving factor behind the sudden drop, officials say drug overdose...
Finding enough substitute teachers remains a challenge for school districts
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma schools that already don’t have enough teachers are now struggling to find substitutes to step in when teachers are out. But there’s a big difference among districts in what they pay subs. Some districts say they have better fill-in rates compared to last...
Ryan Walters clarifies statements on removing emergency-certified teachers from classrooms
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Education Secretary Ryan Walters is clarifying his comments after a controversial stance on emergency teaching certificates. Walters, who is running for state superintendent, said emergency-certified teachers can make a big difference and he does not want to get rid of them altogether. "I've heard a...
Oklahoma Veterans Commission postpones decision on firing director who challenged Stitt in primary
OKLAHOMA CITY — A heated discussion took place Thursday at the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs. The agency’s board held a meeting to talk about ousting its leader, who just challenged Gov. Kevin Stitt in his race for governor. The Oklahoma Veterans Commission went into an executive session...
State agents seek cellphone records in investigation of Swadley's deal
OKLAHOMA CITY — Agents are investigating the state’s deal with Swadley’s, and they’ll get a look at key phone records. A newly released search warrant shows OSBI will be pouring over phone records from the former vice president of the restaurant chain. The search warrant request...
Oklahomans will get to vote on whether to legalize recreational marijuana
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has responded to claims that there’s a behind-the-scenes push to keep recreational marijuana off the November ballot. On Tuesday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court said it won’t rule on the state question until after a 10-day challenge period ends. Some supporters of...
OSBI: Forensic genealogy helps identify woman found near Lake Thunderbird
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that forensic genealogy helped identify a woman found near Lake Thunderbird. The OSBI announced that a woman found partially buried on Aug. 31, 2008, near Lake Thunderbird is identified as Angela Mason. Mason, who was 25 then, was found partially decomposed in a shallow grave at 120thand Alameda streets.
Oklahoma attorney general offers guidance to law enforcement on state's abortion ban
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has issued guidance for law enforcement officers who could be investigating abortion complaints in the state. O’Connor sent out a guidebook Wednesday with the guidance. The attorney general said he wants to set the record straight on what is and isn’t legal in Oklahoma.
Florida teen left unresponsive from car accident regains ability to speak
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Christina and Ed Verdecia said their 16-year-old son Jacob Verdecia was in the backseat of a car with friends when the driver lost control earlier this month. They said Jacob Verdecia wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and that the crash left him in a medically-induced coma...
