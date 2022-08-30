ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Over 800 backpacks, classroom supplies donated in Yonkers

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oD9On_0hbkfjwP00

11th annual "Backpack to School" drive held in Yonkers 00:32

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Hundreds of students in Yonkers are ready for a new school year thanks to the city.

Mayor Mike Spano was on hand Tuesday for the 11th annual Backpack to School Drive.

Eight hundred and seventy backpacks, along with classroom supplies, were donated at Enrico Fermi Elementary School.

The supplies were donated by City of Yonkers employees and residents, along with corporate and nonprofit sponsors, including Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

'Back to school' drive held at Co-op City in the Bronx

A "back to school" drive was held at Co-op City in the Bronx Thursday. Several corporations helped bring school supplies to the event. Among the items being given out were books, book bags, pencils, sneaker vouchers, haircut vouchers and other essentials. City Councilman Kevin Riley said the turnout was bigger...
BRONX, NY
Chalkbeat

1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level

New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC sues Starbucks, says employee was illegally fired

NEW YORK -- New York City has filed a lawsuit against Starbucks over the firing of an employee who started a union.Calling it a groundbreaking case, the Department of Consumer and Worker Production says Starbucks violated the city's just cause protection.The city says Austin Locke was illegally fired in July, less than a month after employees at the Astoria Starbucks where he worked voted to join a union.CBS2 reached out to Starbucks for comment but have not heard back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of FDNY officers promoted at special ceremony

NEW YORK -- New York City's fire department celebrated the promotions of dozens of officers at a special ceremony Friday.Acting fire commissioner Laura Kavanagh presided over the event in Brooklyn.The FDNY has five new deputy chiefs, 17 battalion chiefs, 25 captains, 60 lieutenants and 24 new fire marshals.Kavanagh praised them for their commitment to New Yorkers and to the department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
Yonkers, NY
Society
Yonkers, NY
Education
CBS New York

Food insecurity spreads on Long Island

GREAT NECK, N.Y. -- Friday was National Food Bank Day, kicking off a month of raising awareness about food insecurity.CBS2's Jennifer McLogan spoke with Long Island residents who say now, living paycheck-to-paycheck is even more difficult.Identical twins Martha Curtis and Mary Corley retired from sales and banking professions in Great Neck."Food is just steadily going up. We're really struggling," one said."It's hard to survive," the other said.As inflation continues, food insecurity spreads.Long Island Cares Food Bank is trying to manage a summer spike in families turning to food pantries."We are seeing an increase of about 67% in the ...
GREAT NECK, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC 2022-2023 public school calendar: Here are key dates for upcoming academic year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
westchestermagazine.com

What to Do for Labor Day Weekend in Westchester County

Westchester has a lot to offer this Labor Day weekend. We’ve compiled a list of events and activities to keep you and your family entertained over the next few days. Calling all gamers! The Westchester Gaming Group will be holding its WGGCon this weekend at Croton Point Park. Kicking off on Friday, there will be a hot dog cart at 6 p.m., and the movie What We Do in the Shadows will show after dark. Saturday’s festivities start at 4:45 p.m. with a barbecue, game auction, and s’mores. Bright and early on Sunday, attendees can run the Croton Point Pointless 5K to get their heart rate up. Gamers are encouraged to pack their favorite games to play! Check out the website for the full schedule of activities.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
Person
Mike Spano
CBS New York

Stilt walkers prepare for West Indian American Day Carnival

NEW YORK -- West Indian American Day Carnival events return live to Brooklyn starting this weekend, and you won't want to miss one group of young people who bring new meaning to the phrase "holding their heads high."Before they make two big appearances, CBS2's Dave Carlin met with stilt walkers, or moko jumbies, as they rehearsed in Crown Heights.Seven-year-old Rajon Vessep was among those practicing for a pair of West Indian American Day Carnival appearances with Jason Edwards, executive director of Kaisokah Moko Jumbies USA."I grew up around it in Trinidad and Tobago, so from a kid I just seen...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

1 year after Ida, NJ apartment building residents in limbo

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- When the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Tri-State Area one year ago, Englewood saw a staggering 3 inches of rain per hour.It forced a senior housing building to be condemned, the city's ShopRite closed for several weeks, and residents of one apartment  building were abruptly evacuated because the basement flooded, impacting gas and electric.One year later, those residents tell CBS2's Lisa Rozner they're still living in limbo.RELATED STORY (12/20/2021): Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They'll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment BuildingRon Oliver, who has spinal problems, has been sleeping on an air...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
larchmontloop.com

Mamaroneck Schools Settle Racism Lawsuit

LoHud’s detailed story on the School District’s Racial Issues is also reprinted below:. The Mamaroneck School district has announced it settled a lawsuit with a former student who said he experienced repeated racist incidents at school, including being called the N-word. theLoop’s coverage here. The district didn’t...
MAMARONECK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested during “Operation Thundercat”

NEW ROCHELLE – Two Chicago residents have been arrested by authorities in Westchester County as law enforcement continues its “Operation Thundercat,” a county-wide effort by Westchester County Police to combat recent thefts of vehicles and catalytic converters. At about 3:36 a.m. on September 2, Westchester Police Real...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Backpacks#Classroom#Charity#Backpack To School Drive#Empire City Casino#Mgm Resorts
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Daylighting Park Featured in National Geographic

We are thrilled to share the news that National Geographic has featured the Yonkers Saw Mill River Daylighting Park in its September issue America the Beautiful. This park, known as Van der Donck Park, has become a landmark in Downtown Yonkers and continues to flourish. The article, “America in a...
progressivegrocer.com

Food Bazaar Opening 1st Manhattan Store

Food Bazaar Supermarket,well-known for its extensive international food offerings and charitable contributions, is further expanding its retail presence with the opening of its first Manhattan location, in East Harlem at 201 East 125th Street. Also, Food Bazaar’s online shopping and home delivery offerings, available through its website and mobile app, will expand to service most of Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
CBS New York

Pint for a Pint: New York Blood Center offers donors free beer

NEW YORK -- The New York Blood Center is hosting its Pint for a Pint blood drive Saturday in Brooklyn. It's set to run from noon to 6 p.m. at Coney Island Brewery on Surf Avenue. Blood donors will receive a voucher good for a free pint of beer. Donors will have to wait to enjoy the free beer. The voucher isn't redeemable on the day of blood donation. 
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs

New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

J'ouvert, West Indian Day Parade security outlined

NEW YORK -- After a pandemic pause, the West Indian Day Parade is officially back in Brooklyn this weekend and police are promising to keep the thousands of people who plan to celebrate safe.While the NYPD said bad actors have caused violence at and around the annual Labor Day event over the years, this year they have an extensive plan - months in the making - to make sure the focus stays on traditions and fun, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported Friday. The dancing has already started on Eastern Parkway. West Indian pride was on full display ahead of Monday's big festivities:...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy