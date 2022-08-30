Over 800 backpacks, classroom supplies donated in Yonkers

11th annual "Backpack to School" drive held in Yonkers 00:32

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Hundreds of students in Yonkers are ready for a new school year thanks to the city.

Mayor Mike Spano was on hand Tuesday for the 11th annual Backpack to School Drive.

Eight hundred and seventy backpacks, along with classroom supplies, were donated at Enrico Fermi Elementary School.

The supplies were donated by City of Yonkers employees and residents, along with corporate and nonprofit sponsors, including Empire City Casino by MGM Resorts.