N.Y. officials call for improvements to tracking gun sales

NY leaders call for merchant category code for gun & ammunition stores 00:41

NEW YORK -- Elected officials in New York want the tracking of gun sales to improve.

Local leaders want American Express, Mastercard and Visa to support a proposal to establish a merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores.

"We need specifically on these merchant reports to indicate that it's gun ammo, as opposed to just miscellaneous and general items that are being purchased at Walmart and others," Attorney General Letitia James said.

State and city officials say a new category code would, in part, help financial institutions detect and report suspicious activity, like unusually large purchases of weapons or ammunition.