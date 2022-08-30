ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
N.Y. officials call for improvements to tracking gun sales

NEW YORK -- Elected officials in New York want the tracking of gun sales to improve.

Local leaders want American Express, Mastercard and Visa to support a proposal to establish a merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores.

"We need specifically on these merchant reports to indicate that it's gun ammo, as opposed to just miscellaneous and general items that are being purchased at Walmart and others," Attorney General Letitia James said.

State and city officials say a new category code would, in part, help financial institutions detect and report suspicious activity, like unusually large purchases of weapons or ammunition.

Travis Orlando
3d ago

That alone is against the Constitution you're not supposed to know Who owns firearms And how many firearms they own as long as they pass an FBI background check This is just another way of these Nazis To know who has guns so they can come and take them It is only going to lead to a Civil War Why are you idiots not trying to attack criminals You don't bother with the criminals You go after civilians hard working people

Johnny tyler
3d ago

they'll come for your guns.. Trump tried warning us.. meanwhile the Mexican drug cartels are bringing gun into our country everyday but the democrats are only worried about legal gun ownership..

yellowbrickroad
3d ago

private property isn't their business but they want to confiscate everything you own..

