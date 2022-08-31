Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man charged in connection with attack on two Marion County Correctional Officers
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer after allegedly attacking two correctional officers who had come into his cell Friday morning. Jacob Erwin is accused of shoving and punching one of the officers in the neck...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $100,000 for Woodlawn man charged on felony drug charge
A 55-year-old Woodlawn man had bond set at $100,000 during his first appearance in Jefferson County Court on Thursday for possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. David Lamar was allegedly found in possession of meth packaged for delivery during a Wednesday afternoon traffic stop. Based...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth
RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
wsmiradio.com
Raymond Man Arrested on Meth Trafficking and Other Charges
During the early morning hours of September 1 st , 2022 Montgomery County Deputies responded to the Raymond area to investigate a traffic violation complaint. During the course of the investigation,. Deputies located the suspect vehicle in the Village of Raymond and made contact with the suspected driver of the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man arrested for starting fire in vacant home
Centralia Police arrested a 40-year-old Centralia man for felony criminal damage to property by fire following a fire Thursday afternoon that caused minor damage to a vacant home. Edwin Steinkamp of West Noleman was arrested when returning to the home at 1124 South Hickory Street Thursday night. Centralia City Firemen...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
spotonillinois.com
Granite City man faces fifth domestic battery charge
A Granite City man with four prior domestic battery convictions faces multiple charges relating to another similar incident Aug. 29. Ryan D. Smith, 33, of Granite City, was charged Aug. 30 with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four plus prior convictions), both Class...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia men face felony theft charges following separate incidents
Two men arrested by Centralia Police over the weekend for felony theft were formally charged in Marion County Court on Monday. 44-year-old Joshua Keebler of North Wall was charged with exerting control over the property of Intermountain Electronics. He’s accused of taking scrap metal. Centralia Police say the stolen metal has been recovered. Keebler was arrested on Sunday after the theft occurred last week. The bond was set at $10,000. Keebler was ordered to have no contact with Intermountain if released on bond. The public defender was appointed to represent him.
wrul.com
Wright Arrested For Theft, Obstruction And Possession Of Meth
A Grayville woman found herself behind bars Friday afternoon following her arrest at Wal Mart in Carmi. She was in court Monday morning for a first appearance facing charges of Retail Theft, Obstructing Justice, Possession of Meth, and Unlawful Use of Property, class 4 felonies. Additionally, 43 year old Deanna Wright has been cited for Unlawful Use of a Disability Placard. Wright is scheduled to be back in White County court on Monday, September 19th at 10am.
cilfm.com
Marion man wanted on assault, battery charges
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Marion man is wanted by Carbondale Police after he hit a person with a gun. Officials say 29-year-old Marshaun Williams should be considered armed and dangerous. At about 12:10 a.m. Thursday, Carbondale Police were called to a large disturbance in the 700 block of...
advantagenews.com
One in custody in Bethalto shooting
The Bethalto Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened around noon today (Wednesday) at the Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park in the 700 block of South Moreland Road. Bethalto Police report a male was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word yet on his condition.
Officers help woman give birth in Glen Carbon, Illinois
GLEN CARBON, Ill. – Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department successfully assisted a woman Wednesday in giving birth to her child. A call was made to 911 at 3:30 p.m. from an address on Lucinda Drive for a woman in active labor. The baby was born just six minutes later. Telecommunicator Kelsey Overholtz dispatched […]
wpsdlocal6.com
KSP investigating Calloway County bank robbery
HAZEL, KY — Kentucky State Police are on scene at the Murray Bank in Hazel, Kentucky, investigating a report of a robbery. Investigators say the suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, who was last seen wearing a long-sleeved striped shirt and blue jeans. Troopers say he was last seen traveling south towards Tennessee.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police arrest five when breaking up retail theft group at Walmart
Salem Police report five people have been arrested in connection with the theft of items from the Salem Walmart store over the weekend. A 14-year-old female from Mt. Vernon, a 15-year-old female from Salem, a 15-year-old male from Salem, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Salem were all given notices to appear for retail theft.
Worker crushed and killed at Swansea, Illinois business
SWANSEA, Ill. – A worker was killed at Century Castings Corporation in Swansea, Illinois Friday morning. The Swansea Police Department said a 59-year-old man was crushed by hydraulic machinery at approximately 6 a.m. Police said officers arrived at the scene within one minute of the emergency and “ran towards the victim and the large machinery. […]
St. Louis police told City Justice Center was too crowded to take in new arrestees
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers were told the Justice Center downtown was too crowded to take in any new arrestees, so they must stop bringing them there "until further notice" Thursday, according to a document obtained by 5 On Your Side. The City Justice Center was open...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy investigate residential burglary, recover stolen car
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary to a home in the 1600 block of Community Beach Road in Odin. A jar full of quarters and other coins were reported stolen along with an E-bond, diamond class ring, costume jewelry, and a pocket knife. The occupants were in the process of moving when the burglary occurred.
Brief lockdown at two Metro East schools, report of gun unfounded
Two schools in the Whiteside School District briefly went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after police responded to a report of a possible gun at a school.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: August 21-27, 2022
An officer was dispatched to Gillespie Lake in reference to theft and criminal damage to state-supported property. An officer initiated a traffic stop at Baker Street and Staunton Road. Angela G. Martin, 44, of Mt. Olive was issued citations for operating an uninsured motor vehicle and improper use of registration.
