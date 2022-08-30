Read full article on original website
knoxky.com
Obituary for Russell David Broughton (1948-2022)
Mr. Russell David Broughton, 73, of Corbin, formerly of Gray, passed away Tuesday evening, August 30, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Arnold Broughton and Mable Partin Broughton born on October 19, 1948 in Knox County. David was the former owner and operator of...
Obituary for Loretta Dean (1932-2022)
Loretta Dean, 90, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home in Corbin, Kentucky. Born February 2, 1932, in Stinking Creek (Knox County), Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Cleadie Baker. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church where she had attended even...
Obituary for David James Hensley (1955-2022)
David James Hensley, age 67 of Gray was born in Knox County, KY on February 9, 1955 to the late Pearl Boyd and Beula Glenna Mason Hensley and departed this life on August 29, 2022 at his home. He was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed working on cars and time with family and friends.
