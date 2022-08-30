Read full article on original website
Bengals beat Broncs in double overtime thriller
Billings Senior was hoping to bounce back at home against the Helena Bengals. The game ended up going into multiple overtimes with neither team scoring until the second quarter. The game ended when Senior attempted a two point conversion for the victory in double overtime and was stopped short. Bengals beat Broncs 21-20.
Early in season, Columbus football has sights set on playoffs
COLUMBUS--The Columbus High School football team is a group made up of those who have been attending the school since they were young, as well as a handful of transfers into the football program. But they all have the same goal--make it past the quarterfinals of the playoffs, where they've been stuck for the past two seasons.
Hardin cross country finds success running in packs
The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another.
Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters
BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
Governor Gianforte meets with registered apprentices at KOA future site
BILLINGS, Mont. - The mentorship program, called the Registered Apprenticeship Program, is a part of the Montana Comeback Plan which focuses on building up the workforce in Montana. Through this program, Governor Greg Gianforte says Montana added over 700 new apprentices so far this year. Additionally, the state is on...
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag. Warning...which is in effect from noon to 9 PM...
Burn The Point Car Parade Lights Up The Magic City
BILLINGS, Mt-- A tradition continuing since the 50's, Burn The Point Car Parade kicks off Labor Day weekend in the Magic City by showcasing over 500 classic cars on the road. Chase Hawks Memorial Association, a Montana-based charitable organization, has been leading this event every year to raise funds for helping families in crisis.
WY Billings MT Zone Forecast
————— 230 FPUS55 KBYZ 031116. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WYZ198-040300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 516 AM MDT Sat Sep 3 2022. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs...
Albertsons Partners with Frontier Psychiatry to Provide Medication for Mental Illness
BILLINGS, Mont. - Mental illness is a rising concern for millions in America and its treatment often gets neglected. In fact, according to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), less than fifty percent of the U.S. adult population with diagnosed mental illness received treatment in the year 2020. In an...
First responders & a Good Samaritan help rescue 11-year-old from Yellowstone River
The following is an update from the City of Billings on the missing swimmer:. Early Friday afternoon, firefighters with the Billings Fire Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, and a Good Samaritan helped rescue an 11-year-old drowning victim from the Yellowstone River. The fire department was called to the...
Suspect steals car with juvenile inside; juvenile found unharmed
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police said a suspect stole a vehicle with a juvenile asleep on the backseat. The vehicle was quickly found with the juvenile unharmed and still asleep inside. Sgt. Weston with the Billings Police Department said it happened at 2:09 a.m. on September 2 in the 1900...
Columbus police investigating possible attempted abduction
COLUMBUS, Mont. - Columbus Police are investigating the possible attempted abduction of a middle school student within the City of Columbus. "On 8/31/22 at approximately 1651 hours Columbus Police were notified of a possible attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by an subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, "Hey, do you know me, I'm your grandpa". The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away. The male is described as White, in his late 50's or early 60's with salt/pepper hair. He was wearing an Orange sleeveless shirt and driving a newer model red pickup, with unknown license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on N. Diamond St towards E. Pike Ave.
The Southside Neighborhood Task Force is keeping the community clean
BILLINGS, Mont. - Every third Thursday of the month, members of The Southside Neighborhood Task Force get together to clean up trash around the neighborhood. The Southside Neighborhood Task Force is doing its part to keep that side of the train tracks bright. The task force does everything from cleaning...
