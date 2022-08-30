ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Bengals beat Broncs in double overtime thriller

Billings Senior was hoping to bounce back at home against the Helena Bengals. The game ended up going into multiple overtimes with neither team scoring until the second quarter. The game ended when Senior attempted a two point conversion for the victory in double overtime and was stopped short. Bengals beat Broncs 21-20.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Early in season, Columbus football has sights set on playoffs

COLUMBUS--The Columbus High School football team is a group made up of those who have been attending the school since they were young, as well as a handful of transfers into the football program. But they all have the same goal--make it past the quarterfinals of the playoffs, where they've been stuck for the past two seasons.
COLUMBUS, MT
KULR8

Hardin cross country finds success running in packs

The first thing people often notice about the Hardin cross country team is that when there's one Hardin runner, there's usually multiple. In practice, the team trains in a pack so that they can push and compete with one another.
HARDIN, MT
KULR8

Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters

BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Governor Gianforte meets with registered apprentices at KOA future site

BILLINGS, Mont. - The mentorship program, called the Registered Apprenticeship Program, is a part of the Montana Comeback Plan which focuses on building up the workforce in Montana. Through this program, Governor Greg Gianforte says Montana added over 700 new apprentices so far this year. Additionally, the state is on...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag. Warning...which is in effect from noon to 9 PM...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Burn The Point Car Parade Lights Up The Magic City

BILLINGS, Mt-- A tradition continuing since the 50's, Burn The Point Car Parade kicks off Labor Day weekend in the Magic City by showcasing over 500 classic cars on the road. Chase Hawks Memorial Association, a Montana-based charitable organization, has been leading this event every year to raise funds for helping families in crisis.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 230 FPUS55 KBYZ 031116. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WYZ198-040300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 516 AM MDT Sat Sep 3 2022. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Suspect steals car with juvenile inside; juvenile found unharmed

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police said a suspect stole a vehicle with a juvenile asleep on the backseat. The vehicle was quickly found with the juvenile unharmed and still asleep inside. Sgt. Weston with the Billings Police Department said it happened at 2:09 a.m. on September 2 in the 1900...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Columbus police investigating possible attempted abduction

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Columbus Police are investigating the possible attempted abduction of a middle school student within the City of Columbus. "On 8/31/22 at approximately 1651 hours Columbus Police were notified of a possible attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by an subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, "Hey, do you know me, I'm your grandpa". The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away. The male is described as White, in his late 50's or early 60's with salt/pepper hair. He was wearing an Orange sleeveless shirt and driving a newer model red pickup, with unknown license plate. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on N. Diamond St towards E. Pike Ave.
COLUMBUS, MT
KULR8

The Southside Neighborhood Task Force is keeping the community clean

BILLINGS, Mont. - Every third Thursday of the month, members of The Southside Neighborhood Task Force get together to clean up trash around the neighborhood. The Southside Neighborhood Task Force is doing its part to keep that side of the train tracks bright. The task force does everything from cleaning...
BILLINGS, MT

