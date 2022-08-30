ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Comments / 0

Related
406mtsports.com

Helena Capital ends 1,400 days of frustration against Billings West

HELENA — After three consecutive playoff defeats and going more than five years without a win over Billings West, Helena Capital was ready to let out some frustration. And the Bruins did exactly that, dismantling Billings West by a score of 42-6 and ending a winless streak against the Golden Bears that dated back nearly five years.
HELENA, MT
KULR8

Bengals beat Broncs in double overtime thriller

Billings Senior was hoping to bounce back at home against the Helena Bengals. The game ended up going into multiple overtimes with neither team scoring until the second quarter. The game ended when Senior attempted a two point conversion for the victory in double overtime and was stopped short. Bengals beat Broncs 21-20.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Early in season, Columbus football has sights set on playoffs

COLUMBUS--The Columbus High School football team is a group made up of those who have been attending the school since they were young, as well as a handful of transfers into the football program. But they all have the same goal--make it past the quarterfinals of the playoffs, where they've been stuck for the past two seasons.
COLUMBUS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Billings, MT
Sports
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
State
Nebraska State
KULR8

Senior volleyball shares a workout with Billings Firefighters

BILLINGS- High school teams around the state are working hard to get in tip-top shape for their season. On Wednesday, the Billings Senior volleyball team got some help from the Billings Fire Department. On Wednesday afternoon, the Lady Broncs came to the fire station to test their fitness and strength...
BILLINGS, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Mainstream Country Star Announces Massive Concert in Montana

Montanans love country music, and one of today's hottest country stars just announced a concert that you don't want to miss. Kane Brown hasn't been around for long, but he quickly made a name for himself in country music. He's had a lot of hits that you've most likely heard if you listen to any country radio station. Some of his most popular songs include hits like What Ifs, Heaven, One Mississippi, and his latest Like I Love Country Music.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Most Depressed City In America Is In Montana. Not Surprised

If you've never been to Eastern Montana it really is night and day. It's flat, windy, and just has an all around "bleh" feel to it. It came as no surprise to me to read that Billings had a high rate of depression among it's residents, but I had no idea it was this bad. The largest "city" in Montana has the highest rate of depression in all of America according to CEUfast.com.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Softie’s “Best Ice Cream in Montana”

If you’ve lived in Billings, or just stopped by for a quick visit, you’ve heard about the personal favorite ice cream shop, of many an ice creamer lover, called “Softies.”. How is it REALLY possible to pick a fav among cult classics like the orange swirl, the...
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ore#Msub#Yellowjackets#The University Of Mary
KULR8

Governor Gianforte meets with registered apprentices at KOA future site

BILLINGS, Mont. - The mentorship program, called the Registered Apprenticeship Program, is a part of the Montana Comeback Plan which focuses on building up the workforce in Montana. Through this program, Governor Greg Gianforte says Montana added over 700 new apprentices so far this year. Additionally, the state is on...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings man pleads guilty for trafficking meth in Montana, Idaho, Oregon

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings man admitted to trafficking methamphetamine in Montana, Idaho and Oregon and was sentenced to 15 years on Wednesday. Robert Allen Williams, 58, pleaded guilty in April to possession with intent to distribute meth and later led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before crashing near Laurel.
BILLINGS, MT
97.1 KISS FM

6 Fun Things to Do in Red Lodge, Montana Labor Day Weekend

We're heading into the unofficial end of summer and with near-record high temps in the forecast for the Billings area, locals might be thinking about heading to Red Lodge sometime this Labor Day Weekend. It's still expected to be hot in the Lodge (around 90 degrees on Sat, Sun, and Mon) but that'll be a solid ten degrees cooler than the Billings area.
RED LODGE, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY... The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a Red Flag. Warning...which is in effect from noon to 9 PM...
BILLINGS, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Makes a Big Move to Expand Apprenticeships, Trades Jobs

We caught up with Montana Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) on Wednesday morning while we were broadcasting LIVE from the Montana Petroleum Association annual meeting in Billings. We talked energy policy, fire season, and more. Plus, the Governor gave us some very interesting numbers when it comes to expanding apprenticeships opportunities...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 230 FPUS55 KBYZ 031116. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Sunday. WYZ198-040300- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 516 AM MDT Sat Sep 3 2022. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs...
BILLINGS, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy