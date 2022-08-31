ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa

Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Gisele

A longtime NFL star had a brutally honest admission on Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come back to football after about a month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback again left the Bucs in training camp. Brady was away for...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Yankees Announce Promotion Of Big-Time MLB Prospect

Coming off their worst single month in over 30 years, the New York Yankees are turning to their minor league system for a potential boost. The Yankees announced this evening that they have promoted shortstop Oswald Peraza, their No. 3 prospect, from Triple-A. Peraza, 22, is the No. 53 prospect in all of minor league baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBA Analysis Network

Chicago Bulls Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For some NBA fans, the significance that the media puts on narratives is frustrating. That’s understandable. After all, results happen on the basketball floor. Rivalries, reunions and other such interpersonal matters are best left for soap operas. Right?. Sure. At the same time, some narratives are irresistibly juicy, even...
Yardbarker

The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player

Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Beloved Former MLB Executive Died On Wednesday

Lee Thomas, a former MLB player and executive who spent nine years as the Philadelphia Phillies general manager, passed away Wednesday. He was 86 years old. Thomas constructed the Phillies roster that won the 1993 National League pennant following a 97-win season. That success, which came in the same year he drafted future All-Star third baseman Scott Rolen, led to him receiving Sporting News Executive of the Year honors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'

Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move

Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

