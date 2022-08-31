Read full article on original website
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Look: MLB World Is Praying For Tony La Russa
Tony La Russa has faced his fair share of criticism this year, but everyone is currently wishing for the best for the Chicago White Sox manager. The longtime MLB manager is stepping away from the ballclub as he undergoes testing for health issues. It's unclear when La Russa will be...
The Phillies Started the Wrong Pitchers in Arizona
Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez have struggled against the Diamondbacks throughout their careers, and that trend continued over the past two nights.
ESPN
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa, 77, out indefinitely with unspecified medical issue
CHICAGO -- White Sox manager Tony La Russa is out indefinitely as he undergoes medical tests in Arizona, according to the team on Wednesday. La Russa, 77, missed Tuesday night's game against the Kansas City Royals after participating in regular pregame activities. Within an hour of first pitch, doctors advised him not to manage.
New York Yankees manager blasts team after ’embarrassing’ 9-0 rock bottom loss to Rays on Friday
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is hoping his team’s latest defeat on Friday becomes a rock bottom wake-up call
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Longtime NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Gisele
A longtime NFL star had a brutally honest admission on Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come back to football after about a month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback again left the Bucs in training camp. Brady was away for...
Yankees Announce Promotion Of Big-Time MLB Prospect
Coming off their worst single month in over 30 years, the New York Yankees are turning to their minor league system for a potential boost. The Yankees announced this evening that they have promoted shortstop Oswald Peraza, their No. 3 prospect, from Triple-A. Peraza, 22, is the No. 53 prospect in all of minor league baseball, according to MLB Pipeline.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The NBA loves a good rivalry. When two teams share a combative history, it generates interest. Viewership and ticket sales correspond accordingly. More importantly, it’s simply fun for the fans. A good rivalry can make a regular-season game feel like a heated postseason contest. Luckily, the league’s history is...
Chicago Bulls Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For some NBA fans, the significance that the media puts on narratives is frustrating. That’s understandable. After all, results happen on the basketball floor. Rivalries, reunions and other such interpersonal matters are best left for soap operas. Right?. Sure. At the same time, some narratives are irresistibly juicy, even...
Yardbarker
The Yankees are wasting a roster spot on a production-less player
Sometimes the New York Yankees make decisions that seem to hold little logic. For example, why exactly has manager Aaron Boone kept Marwin Gonzales on the team for this long?. Gonzalez has provided next to no value on the team up to this point, despite having about 11 years of MLB experience under his belt. The last time Gonzalez provided adequate value was back in 2017 with the Houston Astros when he hit .303 with a 37% on-base rate over 134 games. He hit 23 homers that season with 90 RBIs, but he’s fallen off significantly since then.
MLB cites Angel Hernandez’s horrific Red Sox-Yankees ALDS in response to lawsuit
In its latest response to umpire Angel Hernandez’s discrimination lawsuit, Major League Baseball said Hernandez would have umpired the 2018 World Series if not for a poor performance in the Red Sox-Yankees ALDS that year.
Corey Seager Chasing Rangers Homer History
Now that the shortstop has surpassed his career high in homers, is the Texas top 10 single-season list in sight?
Beloved Former MLB Executive Died On Wednesday
Lee Thomas, a former MLB player and executive who spent nine years as the Philadelphia Phillies general manager, passed away Wednesday. He was 86 years old. Thomas constructed the Phillies roster that won the 1993 National League pennant following a 97-win season. That success, which came in the same year he drafted future All-Star third baseman Scott Rolen, led to him receiving Sporting News Executive of the Year honors.
Alex Rodriguez teases MLB return: 'May have to make a little comeback, race (Albert Pujols) to 700'
Aaron Judge's race to 61 dingers this season isn't the only big-time home run chase going on in MLB this year. As he prepares to wrap his illustrious, future Hall of Fame career, Albert Pujols is on the doorstep of 700 home runs, which would make him just the fourth member of the exclusive club. The three-time NL MVP's pursuit for 700 will likely come " down to the wire ," but before he can get to that milestone, he'll first have to pass Alex Rodriguez.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
