What lies beneath? Santa Cruz-based artist looks for truth in our faces

Artist Sara Birns is in love—with her profession of being an artist, that is. And she has a laser focus on engaging that bliss. Upon one’s first glance of her work, though, that intention may be surprising. Through painted portraits, at once surreal and hyper-realistic, Birns explores the emotional meaning of facial expressions and the vibes that reside underneath the surface.
Puff: Smoke out at the Bay’s best weed events

Here we are at the end of August. The San Francisco weather is some of the best of the year with warm, sunny afternoons punctuated with a cool breeze that turns cold, chilly and foggy at night. It is a great time to get out and enjoy this great city—and there are a few weed events happening to give you that added autumnal kick.
Again, the Chron misses the (critical) point on housing

It appears the Chron will stop at nothing, even ignoring the basic facts, to attack people who question the real-estate developer model of market-driven housing. Take Heather Knight’s column, posted today, about housing development in what the city planners like to call “the Hub.”. Here’s her argument: Sup....
