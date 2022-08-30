Over the past few weeks, I have been grappling with a nagging conundrum regarding the state of activism in our country, as well the City of Cambridge. The advent of social media, coupled with a 24-hour news cycle, has led to many of us either forgetting or choosing to disregard the importance – the moral imperative – to be activists committed to institution building. Progressive approaches still have room to model the steadfastness of our ancestors and elders. We must channel the strength of Ella Baker, Fannie Lou Hamer, Lani Guinier and Bob Moses. We must humble ourselves to sit at the feet of Janet Moses, Kathy Ann Reddick, Caroline Hunter, Ray Shurtleff, Mel King, Ruby Pierce, Pam and Charles Ogletree Jr., Phyllis Bretholtz and far too many archetypes of activism to name before we lose their institutional genius – not to death, but to our smug egos simply failing to ask for help. We must continue to learn and to build on their work while we are granted the privilege to do just that: learn.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO