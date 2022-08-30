ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

New South Construction Supply Earns Best Places to Work in South Carolina Recognition

GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, LLC (NSCS), a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States announces it has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply is thrilled to earn this award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
Impact Housing Group establishing operations in South Carolina

Impact Housing Group, a manufacturer of modular-design housing, has announced plans to establish operations in Westminster, S.C. The $30 million investment is expected to create 215 new jobs over the next five years. Operations are expected to be online by August 2023.
South Carolina animal shelters at critical capacity

The lives of hundreds of animals in shelters across South Carolina are at stake, as homeless animals have been pouring into shelters for weeks. “Nearly every shelter in the state, including the two largest shelters, Greenville County Animal Care and Charleston Animal Society, are at the breaking point and need help now,” said No Kill South Carolina 2024 Chief Project Officer Abigail Appleton, CAWA, PMP. “These and other lifesaving organizations are critically overcapacity and there’s no sign of it letting up. We must move these animals into homes now, especially as we enter the peak of hurricane season,” said Appleton.
What Rules Determine Child Custody in South Carolina?

In custody hearings in South Carolina, there is a guardian ad litem appointed to advocate for the child in the early stages. Charleston, SC – Child custody is often determined by a number of factors that analyze the character of both parents and their practical ability to raise a child safely. South Carolina uses the same standard as most other states. This is called the best interests of the child, and these rules essentially allow the judge to make important decisions about the best environment for the child to grow up in, and which parent can best meet these needs. However, there are some nuances of South Carolina custody law that makes the application of these rules different from other states.
Soda City Live: Music for transformation in South Carolina prisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s a program in our South Carolina prisons helping inmates hit a good note. A native of Camden had been offering weeklong songwriting workshops at Lee Correctional Institution over the past decade as part of a criminal justice initiative. Claire Bryant is Assistant Professor of...
After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
Will South Carolina tax student loan debt forgiveness?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- Millions of Americans, including hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians, are set to have most or all of their student loans forgiven after the Biden Administration announced a cancellation plan last week. Under President Biden’s plan, up to $10,000 in debt will be canceled for borrowers who earn less than $125,000 and […]
Travel site names SC city the 'ugliest' in state

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, A lot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens...
Do you know how to pronounce these South Carolina town/city names?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- August 31 is recognized as “National South Carolina Day” and celebrates the charm, history, and beauty of the Palmetto State. And whether you have lived in South Carolina your entire life, just moved, or are visiting, there are numerous town, city, and community names that might trip you up. Here are some […]
Earthquake reported in Lowcountry ahead of Labor Day weekend

CENTERVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry Thursday night. The 1.5 magnitude earthquake hit Centerville, South Carolina just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of 0, according to USGS. This earthquake was 3.7 miles from Summerville, SC and 86.7...
South Carolina marks Overdose Awareness Day as overdose deaths continue to rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, organizations across the state recognized International Overdose Awareness Day, which is the opportunity to remember the lives lost to overdose, reduce the stigma surrounding substance use disorder and promote treatment and recovery options. This comes as data from the South Carolina Department of Health...
