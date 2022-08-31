Read full article on original website
Telluride: With ‘Women Talking,’ Sarah Polley Brings ‘Fierce’ Lessons to Screen
When Sarah Polley was in her 20s, just starting to direct short films, she got lots of advice from female directors she worked with as an actor, like Kathryn Bigelow, Audrey Wells and Isabel Coixet. “These women grabbed onto me and said, ‘You’re doing it, and here’s how fierce you’re going to have to be,'” Polley said, speaking at her Telluride Film Festival silver medallion tribute Friday night, ahead of the first public screening of her new film, Women Talking. “Kathryn Bigelow said, ‘You have to be like a dog with a bone, and everyone’s going to try to take...
SFGate
Sigourney Weaver, Joel Edgerton Discuss Working With Paul Schrader in Venice Title ‘Master Gardener’
Leads Sigourney Weaver, Joel Edgerton and Quintessa Swindell were thankful for the opportunity to work with revered writer-director Paul Schrader on his latest film “Master Gardener,” showing out of competition at the Venice Film Festival. In a lively press conference on Saturday attended by the leads and Schrader,...
Timothée Chalamet Had His Entire Back Out At The Venice Film Festival, And I Am Losing It
The movie apparently got a 8.5 minute standing ovation, which I think this look also deserves.
Legendary Pixar animator who worked on ‘Toy Story' dies at 56 in Bay Area
"The animation world has lost a giant today."
