Jack Harbold, 86, a longtime resident of Trinity, NC, formerly of Dover Plains, NY and Big Dam, PA, died on Monday August 29, 2022 at the Westwood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Archdale, NC. Jack worked as a farmer for many years on multiple farms throughout the Eastern Dutchess, NY area including Wethersfield Estate and Bel-aire Farm in Amenia, NY and Ten Mile River Farm in Dover Plains, NY. Born on December 6, 1935 in Big Dam, PA, he was the late son of Raymond and Emma (Yost) Harbold. He is survived by three sons: Jack Harbold Sr. (Marge) of Whitney Point, NY; Jim Harbold of Dillsburg, PA and Scott Boardman (Jessica) of Amenia, NY; three grandchildren Jack Harbold Jr., Jamie Harbold Kenyon and Jase Boardman and six great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his longtime girlfriend, Vivian Lee, who resides in Trinity, NC; his brother, Fred Harbold (Shirley) of Dover Plains, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. He also had many children that were not “his,” but who he considered his own and loved them as such: Gary Boardman (Mandy), Bill Boardman (Cheryl), Toby Boardman (Cindy), Lindy Thorn (Tim), Tammy (Tony) Downs, Nancy Lee (John), Sheila Lee, along with their children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Phil Harbold; two sons, Raymond “Chuck” Boardman and Randy Lee and daughter-in-law, Melinda McGee. There will be no calling hours. Funeral services and burial will be held at the Barrens Salem Union Cemetery, Dillsburg, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Amenia Fire Company, 36 Mechanic St., Amenia, NY 12501.

