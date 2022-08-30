Read full article on original website
hudsonvalleypress.com
Memorial Scholarship is Awarded to NFA Alum
NEWBURGH – On August 19th, LoBiondo Law presented a Scholarship Check for $600.00 to Orange County Community College (OCCC) freshman Leora Turner. Ms. Turner graduated Newburgh Free Academy (NFA) Class of 2022, and was one of dozens of students at NFA who applied for the Marie and Mariano Muyot Memorial Scholarship. The Guidance Department at NFA administers the scholarship and chooses the recipient, said Juliana Muyot LoBiondo, an attorney in Newburgh and daughter of the late Mariano and Marie Muyot. This is their fifth year providing the Scholarship.
warwickvalleyschools.com
District honors longtime faculty & staff for their service
With the new school year just five days away, administration, faculty, and staff gathered together for the first of two Superintendent’s Conference Days on Thursday morning. They continued their preparations for Tuesday, September 6 when they get to welcome students back into the schools. During a ceremony in the...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Pawling Library’s Battle of the Books Team Heads to Regionals
Pawling Library’s Battle of the Books Team Heads to Regionals. The Pawling Library’s middle school Battle of the Books team will be competing in the Mid-Hudson Regional Battle on Saturday, September 10th at the LaGrange Library in LaGrangeville, beginning at 2 pm. The Pawling Pirates members include Maia...
arizonasuntimes.com
Project Veritas: Connecticut Assistant Principal Shares How He Rejects Hiring ‘Catholics’ and ‘Conservatives’ to Allow ‘Subtle’ Child Indoctrination
Project Veritas released its latest exposé in which an assistant principal in a Cos Cob, Connecticut elementary school shares with an undercover reporter his strategies to ensure he never hires “Catholics” or “conservatives” to guarantee the children in his school are exposed to “subtle” leftwing indoctrination.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Marist College property cited for building violations
POUGHKEEPSIE – An apartment complex owned by Marist has been cited by the Poughkeepsie City Building Department due to unsafe conditions. The complex is used for off-campus housing of students at the Town of Poughkeepsie college. The property is located at 89 Talmadge Street and the backside of the...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Jack Harbold
Jack Harbold, 86, a longtime resident of Trinity, NC, formerly of Dover Plains, NY and Big Dam, PA, died on Monday August 29, 2022 at the Westwood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Archdale, NC. Jack worked as a farmer for many years on multiple farms throughout the Eastern Dutchess, NY area including Wethersfield Estate and Bel-aire Farm in Amenia, NY and Ten Mile River Farm in Dover Plains, NY. Born on December 6, 1935 in Big Dam, PA, he was the late son of Raymond and Emma (Yost) Harbold. He is survived by three sons: Jack Harbold Sr. (Marge) of Whitney Point, NY; Jim Harbold of Dillsburg, PA and Scott Boardman (Jessica) of Amenia, NY; three grandchildren Jack Harbold Jr., Jamie Harbold Kenyon and Jase Boardman and six great-grandchildren. Jack is also survived by his longtime girlfriend, Vivian Lee, who resides in Trinity, NC; his brother, Fred Harbold (Shirley) of Dover Plains, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. He also had many children that were not “his,” but who he considered his own and loved them as such: Gary Boardman (Mandy), Bill Boardman (Cheryl), Toby Boardman (Cindy), Lindy Thorn (Tim), Tammy (Tony) Downs, Nancy Lee (John), Sheila Lee, along with their children and grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Phil Harbold; two sons, Raymond “Chuck” Boardman and Randy Lee and daughter-in-law, Melinda McGee. There will be no calling hours. Funeral services and burial will be held at the Barrens Salem Union Cemetery, Dillsburg, PA. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Amenia Fire Company, 36 Mechanic St., Amenia, NY 12501.
Polio vaccination rate for 2-year-olds in Monroe area is 31% as polio virus circulates
Just 31% of 2-year-old children in the Monroe ZIP code have been vaccinated against polio at a time when the dangerous virus has been shown to be circulating among unvaccinated people in that area. The state Department of Health released polio vaccination rates for Orange County ZIP codes on Friday,...
worldatlas.com
The Best Small Towns To Retire In New York
New York is a versatile state, from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple to the vast forests of the Adirondack Mountains. If you are looking for the perfect place to settle down, these best small towns to retire in are known for affordability. Which one will suit your ideal retirement lifestyle?
Drought impacts Hudson Valley apple picking season
Outhouse Orchards had News 12s Nadia Galindo take a tour of the 100-plus acre farm, located in North Salem to show how the drought is impacting crops.
Huge Car Show in Poughkeepsie to Benefit Local Veterans
If there is one group of people that deserve our respect and gratitude, I think we can all agree that group is our veterans. Men and women who have put their lives on the line to make sure that our lives are better. In my opinion, veterans deserve way more...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Encourages Bus Safety, Patience as New School Year Commences
Stop-arm cameras have been deployed on school buses;. motorists passing a stopped school bus will be ticketed. Poughkeepsie, NY … With thousands of local students of all ages beginning the 2022-23 school year in the coming days, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Sheriff Kirk Imperati offer reminders for students, families and motorists – including school bus safety and compassion – for a safe and healthy school year.
HV Restaurants That Are Off The Beaten Path New York
Chances are one of these two scenarios has happened to you recently when you were thinking about going out to eat. One, you are tired of the same old place and want to go somewhere new. Or Two you want to try a place that is off the beaten path maybe it is "off the beaten path.
Grandmother Blinds Infant Grandchild in Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley grandmother is heading to prison for assaulting her infant grandchild, leaving the child blind. On Tuesday, an Orange County grandmother was sentenced for assaulting her seven-month-old granddaughter. Orange County, New York Grandma Assaults Grandchild. On Tuesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that 46-year-old Kimberly...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Citizens Preparedness Trainings to Return Starting September 15th
Citizens Preparedness Trainings to Return Starting September 15th. Poughkeepsie, NY… September is National Preparedness Month and the Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response announces the return of the County’s popular, free Citizens Preparedness Trainings. The first sessions will be held in partnership with the Town and Village of Rhinebeck on Thursday, September 15th at the Rhinebeck Village Hall, located at 76 East Market Street in Rhinebeck. Two sessions will be offered at 2pm and 7pm and will provide participants with the tools and resources necessary to better prepare for any type of disaster. The sessions are open to the public; view the event flyer.
rocklanddaily.com
Thousands Expected To Participate In Massive Monsey Free TEFILLIN Program
The celebrated Tefillin Awareness Project, also known as Hanacha K’halacha, is coming to Beis Medrash Ohr Chaim in Monsey in what is expected to be its largest event ever. The venue, located at 18 Forshay Road and commonly known as ‘Scheiner’s Shul’, will be hosting the program on Sunday morning, September 11th – the 15th of Elul.
Glamorous New Store Opens at Galleria at Crystal Run Mall in Middletown, NY
Over the past couple of years, the Hudson Valley has watched businesses close and open. Some of these local businesses have been restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops and more. In Orange County, residents have welcomed a new, local business to the area. Codigo Fama, Selfie Galore and J's Seafood Kitchen are...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eight Hudson Valley fire departments split $1.6 million in FEMA funds
WASHINGTON – Eight fire departments in Dutchess, Orange and Westchester counties will share $1.6 million in funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program. The funding will be used to purchase essential equipment, boost training and provide firefighters the support they need to keep...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Wildfire live updates: State governor addresses crisis; fire from 270 to 160 acres
(Updated Sep. 1, 8pm ET) New York State governor Kathy Hochul changed her schedule to be able to arrive in Ellenville Thursday afternoon, September 1 and get a first-hand look at the approximately 270-acre Napanoch Point fire. The governor, along with county executive Pat Ryan, DEC commissioner Basil Seggos, Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation commissioner Erik Kulleseid, and others to provide a series of updates on the state of the fire.
These 4 Hudson Valley Prisons Have a Puppies Behind Bars Program
Have you ever found yourself scrolling channels on the weekend and you've stumbled across the show "Pitbull's and Parolees?" In that TV show, there are former prisoners that are out on parole, and the show cornicles the work that the parolees do with the dogs. Would it be great to...
Bus Assault In Newburgh Causes Traffic on New York State Thruway
Police confirmed an assault on the New York State Thruway led to traffic delays on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, New York State Police confirmed a fight on a bus caused a traffic delay on the New York State Thruway in Orange County, New York.
