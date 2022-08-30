ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retirees surprise Carden Park teacher with grant

By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW
 3 days ago
Students of Carden Park Elementary School will be better able to use real-world tools and virtual reality to get a deeper understanding of archaeology after a Tuesday grant presentation.

Alycen Shewell was given a $500 award in a surprise announcement at the Trojan Gym by the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. Shewell, a sixth-grade social studies educator who belongs to the affiliated Missouri State Teachers Association, had applied for the grant to fund her project, “Sixth Grade Travels the World.” Shewell will use the money to purchase content and supplies supporting her lessons on what great archaeologists have found in important cultural sites across the globe.

