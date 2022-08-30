Read full article on original website
KSLA
Marion County judge takes wrong turn; man shoots at her
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Marion County Judge, Lena Pope, was heading to conduct an inquest when she made a wrong turn on a rural road, her vehicle was then shot at. On Sept. 2 at 7 p.m., J.P. Lena Pope was in a rural part of Marion county while on her way to perform an inquest. Judge Pope mistakingly drove down the wrong driveway and was attempting to get back to the road when Joseph Faulk allegedly shot at her vehicle, shattering her front and rear window.
KTBS
2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish
MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
Marshall man identified as driver in fatal motorcycle crash
A Texas who died after his motorcycle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner.
Bossier Police Sergeant Held Without Bond In Federal Investigation
After a weekend raid at the Bossier City Police Department and Bossier City Hall, Police Sgt. Harold "BJ" Sanford was arrested. Sanford was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center as a federal inmate. Now it appears he will remain there for the foreseeable future. During the weekend raid, federal agents...
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Investigating Theft of Razr in Mt. Herman Community (Updated)
September 2, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a side by side that occurred September 2, 2022. At approximately 12:52 a.m., an unknown individual entered on to a property in the Mt. Herman Community on Highway 7 W and left driving a 2017 Polaris Razr. Video surveillance shows the suspect pulling out of the driveway on the Razr heading West on Highway 7.
KTAL
Testimony begins following opening statements in Watkins double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Family members sat stoically in the courtroom Thursday as prosecutors in the DeWayne Willie Watkins double murder trial showed the jury photos of the inside the burned-out Kia containing the bodies of Heather and Kelly Jose. The Shreveport couple had been shot to death, their...
KTAL
4 teens facing felony charges in early morning crime spree, shootout
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when...
Shreveport Police Searching for Murder Suspect
On August 28th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Walker Street on reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers located a female suffering from life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital. Investigators with the Violent...
KTBS
Webster sheriff: Father fatally shoots adult son; investigation continues
MINDEN, La. -- No charges have been filed so far in a deadly shooting Sunday night when a father shot his adult son following a fight between the two, Sheriff Jason Parker said. The investigation is ongoing and once concluded the information will be presented to the Webster Parish District...
KLTV
Manhunt continues for escaped inmate in Cass County
Superintendent Dr. Zach Crawford said architects have been consulted on how to keep the water from coming in during future downpours. SFA interim president discusses possible affiliation. Updated: 9 hours ago. Dr. Steve Westbrook said this is the best time to investigate as they search for president. Manhunt in Cass...
KSLA
Woman shot several times on Walker Street; suspect identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is wanted after reportedly shooting a woman during a domestic incident Monday, Aug. 29. Police say officers initially responded around 8 p.m. to a home in the 4000 block of Walker Street. That’s between Regent and Dupont streets. Officers found a woman...
scttx.com
Tenaha Street, Old Airport Road Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash
September 1, 2022 - Tenaha Street in Center was the scene of a two-vehicle collision September 1, 2022, at the intersection with Old Airport Road around 11:15am. When emergency personnel with Center Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff's Department arrived, both vehicles involved were on the western side of the roadway.
33-Year-Old Micah D Gehring Dead After Motorcycle Accident In Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)
Official coroner reports state that a man from Texas died in a motorcycle accident when the vehicle went off the road in Broadmoor early Wednesday. The victim was identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as 33-year-old Micah D. Gehring of [..]
Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
KTBS
Co-defendant in prescription drug fraud case worked out of motels
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- KTBS is learning more about the co-defendant involved with the Bossier City police sergeant in an alleged prescription drug scheme ahead of their next court hearing on Thursday. While no law enforcement mug shots are yet available, Mitch Morehead has been identified in a Facebook photo...
KSLA
Harrison County woman sentenced for trafficking fentanyl
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - On Sept. 1 U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced that Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, was sentenced to 54 months in federal prison. Thorn plead pleaded guilty on May 10, to the trafficking of fentanyl. Thorn was arrested in August of 2021 following a report that she...
KLTV
Manhunt underway for escaped double-homicide suspect in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies in East Texas are on the hunt for an escaped prisoner. Charles Spraberry is a suspect in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. It was later found that the people were shot before being burned inside the RV. Officials believe Spraberry may be the person who did the crime.
KTAL
Attempted robbery in Shreveport leads to shootout, 4 teens arrested
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are in jail after a shootout at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to shots fired calls around 4:30 a.m. at the Grand Oaks Apartments in the 1600 block of North Forty Loop.
Bossier Man Sentenced on Drug Trafficking Charges
United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
East Texas man indicted in connection to 3-vehicle crash that killed 23-year-old
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old. Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26. The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then […]
