SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is calling on the public for help. The group is collecting bottled water to deliver to the elderly during the citywide boil advisory in Shreveport. Whatever extra water they collect will go into their hurricane relief reserves. Right now, Tommy Giles, the organizer of SVN, says they have a limited supply.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO