Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLA
Psychologist, Dads on Duty speak on recent fight at Southwood High School
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students returned to the classroom just a few weeks ago. Some schools near Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and Shreveport’s Southwood High School are already plagued with violence. Twelve students were arrested on Aug. 30 and then released to their parents after what’s being described as...
KSLA
Allendale family hopes to motivate neighborhood through art
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family in the Allendale neighborhood is hoping to inspire their neighbors through art. Every week, the Hamilton family stands on the corner of North Dale and Ford Street, hoping people will stop, admire their art, and even join in!. The family also paints part of...
KTAL
Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
KSLA
Shreveport Volunteer Network collecting water to distribute to elderly during citywide boil advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is calling on the public for help. The group is collecting bottled water to deliver to the elderly during the citywide boil advisory in Shreveport. Whatever extra water they collect will go into their hurricane relief reserves. Right now, Tommy Giles, the organizer of SVN, says they have a limited supply.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSLA
Shreveport Volunteer Network collects water for elderly
Residents and business owners rush to buy water due to city-wide boil advisory. Some smaller restaurants and businesses, like ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking, say the boil advisory has put them up to quite the task. Scooters available for rent in Texarkana. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The twin cities are...
KSLA
Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest being held at Festival Plaza
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brought to you by Playaz & Playettes, the Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival is returning for its 11th year. Southern Soul was coined in Shreveport, Louisiana, the capital of Southern Soul music. The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest brings the music that speaks to the heart of hard workers, letting them let loose the Sunday before Labor Day.
Fights at Shreveport School Lead to Several Arrests
Big problems at Southwood High School in Shreveport where Caddo Deputies converged on the school after getting calls about trouble. Deputies responding to the scene arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at the southwest Shreveport school Tuesday afternoon. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway...
KSLA
12 Southwood High School students taken into custody after gang-related fights
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Twelve Southwood High School students were taken into police custody after two gang-related fights broke out on campus, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The first fight happened in the school’s breezeway at around 12:58 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30. The school resource officer (SRO)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
5 tips for making easy, healthy lunches kids will actually eat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students have been back in school for a few weeks now, and many parents are already overpacking those lunchboxes. It’s tedious and time consuming to do, and then it’s incredibly frustrating when the kids bring back a lunchbox full of food they didn’t even eat.
q973radio.com
Caddo Police Arrest At Least 12 Students For 2 Gang Fights At Southwood High School in Shreveport
At least 12 students were arrested on Tuesday after 2 different gang fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport. The twelve teenagers were charged with disturbing the peace by fighting, and one of them was charged with battery. All were released to their guardians. ((Featured Image Photo Credit:...
KTBS
Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts
SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School
12 Students Arrested in Louisiana After Two Gang-Related Fights at a High School. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 30, 2022, that deputies arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, Tuesday afternoon. The first...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLA
Shreveport hospitals say boil advisory not impacting patient care
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport hospitals and residents are being impacted by the city-wide boil advisory. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport says they were able to get help from other hospitals in their network. “At this point, everything’s looking good for us. It’s kind of like going back to February. We...
KTBS
CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile
The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
KTBS
Ice cream and Information with Caddo Schools on how to become a certified teacher
SHREVEPORT, La. -Caddo Schools is hosting an ice cream and information event today. It's an opportunity for those interested in becoming a certified teacher with Caddo Schools. It's from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at University Elementary at 9900 Smitherman Drive. Ice cream will be provided by Red River Bank for those who register and attend. Register here:
KTBS
2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish
MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
KSLA
Shreveport businesses share difficulties due to citywide water advisory
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Shreveport city officials continue to deal with the ongoing boil advisory, residents and businesses rush to buy usable water. Some smaller restaurants and businesses, like ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking, say the boil advisory has put them up to quite the task. “I had to go...
KSLA
SBC Glo Fest being held at Louisiana Boardwalk
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Every month Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Bossier Arts Council has been co-hosting SBC Glo Fest, debuting light shows and festivities. This month’s Glo Fest is Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Louisiana Boardwalk, located at 540 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City. The event is debuting a new free light show being held on the “Bakowski Bridge of Lights” on the Texas Street Bridge, produced by the Light It Up Artist Team and Caddo Parish students.
KSLA
Boil advisory lifted completely for Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the boil advisory across the city of Shreveport. At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the boil advisory that Shreveport was issued late Wednesday, has finally been completely lifted. Shreveport’s residents and businesses can now return to regular use of water.
Comments / 0