Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Allendale family hopes to motivate neighborhood through art

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A family in the Allendale neighborhood is hoping to inspire their neighbors through art. Every week, the Hamilton family stands on the corner of North Dale and Ford Street, hoping people will stop, admire their art, and even join in!. The family also paints part of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Teen violence in Shreveport ‘saddening and understandable’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After Tuesday’s brawl at Southwood High School, many people in the Shreveport community are expressing concerns and exploring solutions to end teen violence in the city. Caddo Parish Deputies arrested a dozen Southwood High School students after two gang-related fights. Twelve teenagers face charges...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Volunteer Network collecting water to distribute to elderly during citywide boil advisory

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is calling on the public for help. The group is collecting bottled water to deliver to the elderly during the citywide boil advisory in Shreveport. Whatever extra water they collect will go into their hurricane relief reserves. Right now, Tommy Giles, the organizer of SVN, says they have a limited supply.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Volunteer Network collects water for elderly

Residents and business owners rush to buy water due to city-wide boil advisory. Some smaller restaurants and businesses, like ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking, say the boil advisory has put them up to quite the task. Scooters available for rent in Texarkana. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The twin cities are...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest being held at Festival Plaza

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Brought to you by Playaz & Playettes, the Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Festival is returning for its 11th year. Southern Soul was coined in Shreveport, Louisiana, the capital of Southern Soul music. The Shreveport Blues & Southern Soul Pre-Labor Day Fest brings the music that speaks to the heart of hard workers, letting them let loose the Sunday before Labor Day.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Fights at Shreveport School Lead to Several Arrests

Big problems at Southwood High School in Shreveport where Caddo Deputies converged on the school after getting calls about trouble. Deputies responding to the scene arrested 12 students after two gang-related fights broke out at the southwest Shreveport school Tuesday afternoon. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

5 tips for making easy, healthy lunches kids will actually eat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Students have been back in school for a few weeks now, and many parents are already overpacking those lunchboxes. It’s tedious and time consuming to do, and then it’s incredibly frustrating when the kids bring back a lunchbox full of food they didn’t even eat.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Dads on Duty ramping up recruiting efforts

SHREVEPORT,La.--Dads on Duty is growing and recruiting. At Southwood High on September 7 at 6 p.m the group will be participating in the school's open house in hopes of bringing more people on board. The group which was established in 2021 of September started with 7 founders but is now...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Shreveport hospitals say boil advisory not impacting patient care

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport hospitals and residents are being impacted by the city-wide boil advisory. Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport says they were able to get help from other hospitals in their network. “At this point, everything’s looking good for us. It’s kind of like going back to February. We...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

CPSO: Gang fights lead to arrests of 12 Southwood High students

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested 12 students Tuesday after two gang-related fights broke out at Southwood High School, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The first fight broke out at the school's breezeway at approximately 12:58 p.m. The school resource officer arrested eight boys in that fight.
Kiss Country 93.7

Bossier Police Seeking Runaway Juvenile

The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. On August 25, 2022 17 year old Amyiah Davis ran away from a local youth shelter. Amyiah is known to frequent the Mooretown area in Shreveport. She was last seen wearing a white hoodie, pink shirt, pajama bottoms and yellow crocs.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Ice cream and Information with Caddo Schools on how to become a certified teacher

SHREVEPORT, La. -Caddo Schools is hosting an ice cream and information event today. It's an opportunity for those interested in becoming a certified teacher with Caddo Schools. It's from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at University Elementary at 9900 Smitherman Drive. Ice cream will be provided by Red River Bank for those who register and attend. Register here:
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 dead in murder-suicide in DeSoto Parish

MANSFIELD, La. -- Two people are dead in a murder-suicide that happened Monday night east of Mansfield. Deputies dispatched to 204 Daw Road found Corderek Colbert, 29, and Jamecia Adkins, 29, dead. The initial investigation indicates Colbert shot Adkins then turned the gun on himself, Sheriff Jayson Richardson said. The...
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

SBC Glo Fest being held at Louisiana Boardwalk

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Every month Shreveport Regional Arts Council and Bossier Arts Council has been co-hosting SBC Glo Fest, debuting light shows and festivities. This month’s Glo Fest is Friday, Sept. 2 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Louisiana Boardwalk, located at 540 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City. The event is debuting a new free light show being held on the “Bakowski Bridge of Lights” on the Texas Street Bridge, produced by the Light It Up Artist Team and Caddo Parish students.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Boil advisory lifted completely for Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the boil advisory across the city of Shreveport. At 10:44 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, the boil advisory that Shreveport was issued late Wednesday, has finally been completely lifted. Shreveport’s residents and businesses can now return to regular use of water.
SHREVEPORT, LA

