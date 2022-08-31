ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Chatted Post-Trade

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WePTu_0hbkTRdr00

Does this news signify anything about their on-court future?

Ever since your Los Angeles Lakers finalized the trade that sent disappointing swingman Talen Horton-Tucker and the minimum salary of defense-first role player Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley, the internet (and this website) has been fraught with rampant speculation that 2021-22 starting L.A. point guard Russell Westbrook will be dealt away.

View the original article to see embedded media.

After all, the 6'3" UCLA product, a former nine-time All-Star and the 2017 MVP, fell off mightily last year, to the point where his fit on the Lakers seemed impossibly out of sorts.

In the ensuing days following the deal, Patrick Beverley and LeBron James both tweeted out messages of support to Russell Westbrook. Meanwhile, Jeanie Buss failed to mention him when talking about the season ahead, although she made sure to register her excitement for the return of... Kendrick Nunn. No word had leaked from Westbrook's camp with regards to whether he and his presumed replacement as a starter, Beverley had talked. The duo famously share an acrimonious history .

Substack scribe Marc Stein reports ( Twitter link ) that, per his NBA sources, the two point guards had in fact spoken in the days since Beverley joined the club.

So does this intel signify nothing, something or everything?

The Lakers may take significant steps to extricate themselves from the Westbrook situation, be that trading him to a rebuilding team along with future draft capital or, barring that, inactivating him and sending him away from the team to cash checks as a permanent DNP. Beverley at this point is the better player, and more importantly, the cleaner fit alongside Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

If Westbrook is out the door anyway, one way or another, what was the point of the conversation?

The possibility exists that the Lakers decide to utilize Westbrook, still an athletic player (relatively speaking, though he appears to have lost a step in that department) and a good passer and rebounder, in a bench role this season. Whether he would be open to such a demotion remains to be seen (this reporter remains skeptical). Maybe Beverley was just trying to break the ice and make something of a peace offering. We may never know for sure.

Regardless of who instigated the contact and what exactly was said, the fact that the two made an effort to move on from their nearly-decade-long beef at least feels like a nice gesture. This reporter is going to rule this news as more or less "nothing." If Wesbrook remains a Laker on opening night, I'll upgrade that to "something."

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NBA Analysis Network

Cleveland Cavaliers Land Gordon Hayward In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA’s small-ball revolution led to sweeping changes across the league. Of course, that’s generally what revolutions do. By 2022, almost no team feels complete unless they have their version of the Golden State Warriors “Death Lineup”. Any contender can field a group that features a smaller, defensively versatile forward at the 5. It allows them to play with more pace and use more aggressive, hedging defensive schemes.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Yardbarker

J.R. Smith says he's been blackballed by NBA

36-year-old J.R. Smith, a veteran of 16 NBA seasons, hasn't played in the league since being a part of the 2020 Los Angeles Lakers championship squad. If you ask Smith, he believes there's an undeniable reason he hasn't played in the NBA over the past two seasons. In an interview...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers News#Post Trade#The Utah Jazz#Mvp
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Knicks President Leon Rose: "You Can Not Be The Face Of The Knicks Franchise, The Leader Of Knicks Franchise And Scared To Do Interviews!"

The New York Knicks have been a royal mess for much of the last two decades, and a lot of the blame has fallen on the feet of upper management. Players and coaches have come and gone over the years, but the Knicks have remained terrible no matter what. Owner James Dolan has borne the brunt of the criticism for their failures as he has done a pretty terrible job as an owner and in terms of hiring personnel to run the team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor

Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom  Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Targets For Golden State Warriors Before Training Camp

Fresh off of a successful 2022 NBA Finals run, it’s impossible to say that the Golden State Warriors aren’t in a great position to repeat for the title next season. That being said, it’s entirely possible that the current iteration of the roster they’re gearing up to bring into the upcoming 2022-23 campaign isn’t quite as deep or experienced as the squad that just secured Stephen Curry his fourth title.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy