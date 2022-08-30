ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California lawmakers approve protections for workers using recreational cannabis

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.

State lawmakers on Tuesday passed Assembly Bill 2188 (AB2188) , a that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.

These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that substance, called metabolites, can remain in a person's body for weeks after using marijuana, according to the Mayo Clinic , meaning people can fail a drug test even though they are not impaired.

The legislation would prevent workers from being punished from failing these types of drug tests. Companies could still punish employees for failing other types of tests that use saliva and are better at determining if a person is currently high.

The bill now goes to the desk of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has until the end of September to decide whether to sign it into law. It would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

"Nothing in this bill would allow someone to come (to work) high," said Assemblymember Bill Quirk, a Democrat from Hayward and the author of the bill.

California was the first state to legalize medical marijuana in 1996, and it was one of the first states to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016. But the state has been slow to pass laws protecting workers who use marijuana on their own time.

Six other states — Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Montana and Rhode Island — have laws protecting workers' rights to use recreational marijuana, according to the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. Twenty-one states have laws protecting workers who use medical marijuana from discrimination.

Labor unions argue it isn't fair to punish employees for doing something that is legal outside of their job and doesn't interfere with their responsibilities at work.

"Using outdated cannabis tests only causes employees to feel unsafe and harassed at work, it does not increase workplace safety," said Matt Bell, secretary-treasurer for the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324.

The bill includes a number of exceptions to protect employers. It does not apply to companies that must perform drug testing to receive federal funding or comply with federal contracts. It also doesn't apply to anyone working in the building and construction trades, an industry that benefits from lots of federal funding.

Still, the California Chamber of Commerce opposed the legislation because it would "create a protected status for marijuana use" in state law that bans discrimination in the workplace.

"Put simply: marijuana use is not the same as protecting workers against discrimination based on race or national origin," the chamber wrote in a letter to lawmakers.

Comments / 13

Matt Snyder
2d ago

but ban gas powerd cars. looks like Cali has their priorities straight. it would be better if california seceded already

Reply(5)
4
Related
CBS San Francisco

State bill protecting reproductive digital information heads to Newsom's desk

ORINDA (CBS SF/BCN) – An East Bay state legislator's bill protecting reproductive digital information handled by companies headquartered in California passed the Legislature on Wednesday and awaits Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature.Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-Orinda, worked with Assemblymembers Mia Bonta of Oakland, Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens and many other co-authors to pass Assembly Bill 1242. The bill was also sponsored by state Attorney General Rob Bonta.Language in the bill would create a legal path protecting reproductive digital information, in addition to preventing the arrest or turnover of information in investigations related to abortions that are legal in the state, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Democrats in California legislature cap 'watershed year' on climate

SACRAMENTO — Tougher clean energy goals, a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools, and establishing guidelines for capturing carbon and storing it underground are among the climate proposals California Democrats advanced in the final days of the legislative session.Taken together, along with tens of billions in budget money for climate proposals, the policies marked one of the state's most groundbreaking years for climate action, some advocates said."This was a watershed year on climate action," said Mary Creasman, chief executive officer for California Environmental Voters.Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in August delivered to lawmakers a slate of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California lawmakers fail to advance limits on carrying concealed weapons

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino, who pushed for the bill along with Attorney General Rob Bonta, promised to reintroduce the legislation on the day lawmakers reconvene in December after the November election."California was made less safe tonight by not passing the bill to make us consistent with the Supreme Court's decision," Portantino said. "It's unfortunate, it's sad, it's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

California gun bill fails on tactical error in Legislature

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers failed early Thursday to replace limits on carrying concealed weapons that were struck down by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling. A measure that would have enacted more than three dozen new restrictions failed by one vote as lawmakers adjourned. Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino, who pushed for the bill along with Attorney General Rob Bonta, promised to reintroduce the legislation on the day lawmakers reconvene in December after the November election. “California was made less safe tonight by not passing the bill to make us consistent with the Supreme Court’s decision,” Portantino said. “It’s unfortunate, it’s sad, it’s surprising.” The Supreme Court in June overturned a New York law requiring that people seeking a license to carry a gun in public demonstrate a particular need, such as a direct threat to their safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Landmark bill for California fast food workers approved by legislature

SACRAMENTO — California lawmakers on Monday approved a nation-leading measure that would give more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, over the objections of restaurant owners who warn it would drive up consumers' costs.The legislation, also known as Assembly Bill 257 (AB257), will create a new 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers' representatives, along with two state officials, empowered to set minimum standards for wages, hours and working conditions in California.A late amendment would cap any minimum wage increase for fast food workers at chains with more than 100 restaurants...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California moves one step closer to mandatory kindergarten

California this week moved a step closer to potentially making kindergarten mandatory for students after the state Legislature approved a bill which would require all children to attend one year of kindergarten before they can go to first grade.State Senate Bill 70 was passed by the state Senate Monday, and is now headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk for his signature.The bill would be enacted in the 2024-25 school year if signed into law. In 2014, a similar bill, Assembly Bill 1444, was vetoed by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. Newsom has not indicated whether he plans to sign SB 70.  SB 70 was approved by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California OKs bill to protect workers who use pot at home

SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that substance, called metabolites,...
CBS San Francisco

California may add wine, liquor bottles to recycling program in proposal sent to Newsom

SACRAMENTO — California would add wine and distilled spirits containers to its struggling recycling program, while giving beverage dealers another option to collect empty bottles and cans, under a measure lawmakers approved Wednesday. But critics say the bill would also give hundreds of millions of dollars to corporations they say don't need the incentives.It's "a huge opportunity" to divert hundreds of additional tons of waste from landfills, said Democratic Assemblyman Phil Ting of San Francisco, who carried the measure known as Senate Bill 1013 in the Assembly. "This bill will be a huge leap."In addition, distributors could form a cooperative...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Lawmakers approve plan to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant open 5 more years

SAN LUIS OBISPO – As California faces a prolonged period of heat and expected strain on the energy grid this week, lawmakers voted to extend the life of the state's last nuclear power plant by five years early Thursday morning. The Diablo Canyon Power Plant, located in San Luis Obispo County, was scheduled to close by 2025 after PG&E reached a settlement with environmental and labor groups seeking its closure in 2016. But as California shuts down its oil, gas and coal operations—and faces a rise in demand for more electricity among heat waves and electric vehicle sales—legislators began to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Philly

Wolf starts process to pardon lower level marijuana convictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The so-called "one-time, large-scale pardon effort" will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession of marijuana or small amount of personal use to apply. There is no limit for the age of conviction. The application is free, and entirely online. Officials estimate that thousands of Pennsylvanians are eligible due to convictions over the past several decades. "It's a good example...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Judge tosses manslaughter charge against dive boat captain for deaths of 34 people

SANTA BARBARA — A Los Angeles federal judge threw out an indictment Friday charging a dive boat captain with manslaughter in the deaths of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard a vessel anchored off the Southern California coast.The ruling came on the third anniversary of one of the deadliest maritime disasters in recent U.S. history when the Conception went down in flames Sept. 2, 2019, near an island off the coast of Santa Barbara. All 33 passengers and a crew member who were trapped in a bunk room below deck died.Many of the victims were from the Bay Area.Captain...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Latest Flex Alert goes into effect across California

FOLSOM -- The latest Flex Alert ordered by California's power grid operators went into effect Friday afternoon as officials called on residents to continue conserving electricity during the current heat wave. The Flex Alert once again stretches from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday was the third consecutive day a Flex Alert was in effect. Officials are urging consumers to reduce use of electricity from during those times when there is most stress on the grid and solar energy production is declining. Meaningful consumer conservation during the first two days the Flex Alert was called helped reduce the stress on the state's...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency

FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Watch 'Parched: California's Climate Crisis' on KPIX and online

After years of severe drought, we're at the tipping point. In a new one-hour special, reporters from CBS stations across California bring you an eye-opening reality check and a look at the solutions.Watch "Parched: California's Climate Crisis" on KPIX and streaming on CBS News Bay Area.Watch on KPIXSaturday, 9/3 at 7pmStreaming on CBS News Bay Area Saturday, 9/3 at 7pmDownload the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV and click on 'CBS News Bay Area' or watch on PlutoTV channel 3350. You can also watch live on KPIX.com
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

IRS revokes tax-exempt status of North Carolina NAACP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s influential state chapter of the NAACP has lost its federal tax-exempt status for failing to file tax returns for three years, according to the federal government. The Internal Revenue Service stripped the civil rights organization’s state chapter of its tax-exempt status May 15 under a process that automatically revokes the designation for nonprofits that fail to file federal tax returns for three consecutive years, according to a post on the IRS site. The status change was made public this month. The state chapter has been a prominent voice in decrying the policies of the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, including challenging voter access laws in recent years. Earlier this month, the civil rights group scored a victory when the state Supreme Court ruled a lower court must consider nullifying a voter ID mandate approved by citizens in 2018. The loss of federal tax-exempt status was first reported by The News & Observer in Raleigh. The newspaper reports that experts on charitable giving say losing the status could hinder fundraising efforts and potentially drain the organization’s resources through taxes on donations and fines.
POLITICS
