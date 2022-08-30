Read full article on original website
Become A Crypto Millionaire With Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), ApeCoin (APE) And Maker (MKR)
Are you looking to become a crypto millionaire? While the opportunities for that have become a bit more limited recently, with the overall markets in turmoil, they still aren’t impossible. You just have to look in the right places and make the right investments. Newcomers are attracted to crypto because they see how much money people before them have made, which is a key aspect in bringing new money into the space. While many of these newcomers often make poor decisions, jump on already booming coins when it’s too late, and fail to make their riches—it’s still possible for you to do so. Especially if you take a small risk and look at underrated tokens or coins people haven’t heard of. Those tokens that haven’t hit the mainstream news yet but still have incredibly strong credentials could be fine-tuned for success…
Bitfarms Reports Higher BTC Production Following Increase In Miner Revenues
Public bitcoin miners have had a difficult couple of months since the price of bitcoin dropped below the $30 level. The digital asset’s mining revenues had plummeted with the price and had brought down the cash flow on bitcoin miners with it. Despite this decline, some bitcoin miners are taking the bear market head-on, using this as a time to build.
MetaCryp Has Referral Bonuses For Its Early Adopters – Is It A Better Investment Than Fantom?
If you enter a simple query on a search engine like Google, you will be inundated with countless articles on any subject matter. For example, if you search for suggestions on how to deal with the cryptocurrency market during the ongoing crypto crash, you will find dozens of articles on what tokens are worthwhile and which ones you should avoid.
$1 Crypto Tokens For x100 Profit With Big Eyes, Ripple and TRON
Big Eyes (BIG) is usurping the trend of dog meme cryptocurrencies with its cat token. However, with the buzz and attention the cat-meme token has gotten within a short time of presales, it seems as if the doges are taking a back seat while the “cute” big-eyed cat takes the VIP spot.
Crypto Explosion: 75% of Total Market Cap Dominated By Only 5 Coins
There’s no stopping crypto and the only way is… up. The decentralized and unregulated nature of cryptocurrencies is one of their major selling features. With minimal government control and billions of dollars in circulation, some individuals desire a piece of the digital currency market. Back in February 2022,...
Coinbase Users In Georgia Exploited a Decimal Point Error To Cash Out At 100X
Why isn’t Coinbase talking about this? In the Caucasus country of Georgia, an error led to some users exchanging their cryptocurrencies at a 100X profit. Is the cryptocurrency exchange entitled to that money? Or is this a simple case of users taking advantage of an arbitrage opportunity? In crypto, transactions are supposed to be final. However, a centralized exchange like Coinbase has its ways to get what it wants.
There’s a new canary in the coal mine when it comes to predicting a recession, according to Morgan Stanley. There’s a new canary in the credit coal mine, according to Morgan Stanley—and fortunately, it’s still singing. In a new research note, Morgan Stanley strategist Srikanth Sankaran...
BIB Exchange Provides an Exquisite User interface for Crypto Traders
Blockchain has had a remarkable run of form so far. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector have been exemplary, alongside its impact on the daily activities of humankind. Crypto was designed in 2009 by Satoshi to thrive on the blockchain as a means of exchange. It’s the dawn...
Chainlink, Uniswap and Privatixy Protocol Token – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Explode Amid The Ongoing Bear Market
The ongoing bear market, which began this summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, is showing no signs of slowing down. The ongoing bear market is responsible for some of the major occurrences in the cryptocurrency over the last few months, some of which are sure to leave long-lasting effects on the industry. An example is the wave of staff layoffs among major crypto platforms such as BlockFi, Coinbase and Gemini. Top ranking officials within these companies say that the reason for such drastic measures is purely insurance motivated. In hindsight, these layoffs seem well thought out as the conditions within the industry continue to worsen.
Top 3 Crypto Assets to add to your Watchlist in 2022: GryffinDAO, Harmony, and Cronos
Cryptocurrencies have been a game changer for the financial services industry, which has till now been dependent on a traditional system to generate wealth. With fast-evolving blockchain technology, digital assets have also developed to cater to the needs of a wide audience while posting impressive results. According to a report, in 2020-21, the value stored in decentralised finance protocols like cryptocurrency platforms registered a 14-fold increase over the previous year. The jump in figures reflects the unmatched potential of these digital assets that had outperformed many conventional assets even when market conditions were far from optimal. Suppose you are worried about crypto prices going down. In that case, you can start by investing in options like GryffinDAO (GDAO), Harmony (ONE), and Cronos (CRO), which have a history of posting sustained results. Here’s a quick look at what sets them apart.
MEXC Firstly Announces ZERO Maker Fee Promotion for All Spot Trades
The leading digital asset and cryptocurrency trading platform MEXC firstly introduces 0 maker fee rate offering for all spot trading users from since August 31st. The 0 maker fee policy applies to all spot trading pairs on MEXC. This marks a ground-breaking level of user experience that has been brought to the crypto space for all traders.
Bitcoin On-Chain Activity Bleeds Despite Hashrate Growth
Bitcoin on-chain activity has been swinging between green and red for a while. This time around, though, after the price of bitcoin had suffered a tremendous loss, the on-chain activity has turned to the downside once more. The decline has cut across the majority of metrics, leading to as large as double-digit declines in some of them.
Tamadoge Raises $10m – is it the Best Memecoin?
Tamadoge is an exciting new project that is being named a ‘DOGE Killer’ in some circles after it raced past $10 million in early seed funding. More than 70% of its presale allocation is now gone with the final 40% expected to be sold before the end of September – but could it take DOGE’s crown as the top dog?
Waves Founder Suggests Crypto Regulations To Control Market Manipulation
As the crypto market has been facing a long lasted winter and the Fed is adding fuel to the fire with its hawkish approach to fight inflation and protect users, global tech tycoons and industry experts have been pointing out their opinions on the situation. Similarly, in an interview, Sasha...
MetalSwap’s Hedging Swap Tool is Live on Ethereum Main Chain
Protect yourself against market volatility while contributing to the liquidity of the decentralized commodity market. MetalSwap, a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing coverage to those who work with commodities, announced that its much-awaited Hedging Swap Tool is now Live on Ethereum Main Chain, read all about it here! Team has also announced that a Swap Competition is coming very soon with exciting rewards, so keep an eye on their socials for that.
Here’s how you could secure wealth with Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Bitcoin
The atmosphere of the cryptocurrency market is picking up and people are becoming increasingly positive as crypto projects are starting to recover. New projects are picking up speed and things are looking up for older cryptocurrencies. Now is the time for crypto enthusiasts to buy into promising projects and plan for their future.
UNIPAY (UNIP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 31, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed UNIPAY (UNIP) on August 31, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the UNIP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a blockchain based payment system, UNIPAY (UNIP) simplifies the...
STEPN, Polygon and Stakenomics – 3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Turn Your Portfolio Around
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are acting to protect their capital as the crypto winter wreaks havoc. There is a lot of ambiguity in the markets and fluctuating token prices. Investors are therefore attempting to reduce their liquidity to prevent financial loss while the crypto winter is taking place. Investors...
Crypto Powers Up Gaming Industry Whose Value May Hit $350 Billion By 2027
Crypto is one of the backbones of the world’s gaming industry, which is growing and drawing in more game addicts. The value of the gaming sector might reach $350 billion by 2027 – thanks to cryptocurrency. The crypto world may be surprised by some of the surprising disclosures made by Triple A’s most recent cryptocurrency ownership data.
Data Shows Bulk Of Bitcoin Positive Movement Happens On European Time
One thing about bitcoin that has drawn investors to it has been the fact that it does not have a closing time. Unlike the stock market, which has clearly laid out trading times and is closed on the weekend, users are free to trade bitcoin whenever they feel like it. As such, it is easy to differentiate during what times there has been the most recovery or losses for the bitcoin market. Presently, it looks like the Europeans are the ones recording the best prices.
