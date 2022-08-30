Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ucbjournal.com
100-year-old Tennessee Tech alumna gives Steinway piano to School of Music
COOKEVILLE – A Steinway piano worth about $60,000 arrived on campus recently, courtesy of a Tennessee Tech alumna. Billye Spicer, who just celebrated her 100th birthday on July 20, donated the instrument after reading an article about the university’s goal for their School of Music become an All-Steinway school.
ucbjournal.com
Second Tennessee Tech alumnus wins “Forged in Fire”
COOKEVILLE – A second Tennessee Tech University alumnus has won History Channel’s reality show, “Forged in Fire.” Josh Foran, a 2012 graduate with a manufacturing and industrial technology major and business minor, followed fellow alumnus, Jay Replogle. His journey to the show, however, was not a...
ucbjournal.com
Local Raymond James Branch shows thanks to Mustard Seed Ranch
COOKEVILLE– Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS) is committed to helping their community become a better place to live and work. A RJFS Cookeville based branch owned by Matthew Brown has made it their mission to give back to local organizations throughout the year. Executive Assistant Lindsay Maxwell, from Cookeville, chose Mustard Seed Ranch as this quarter’s focus.
ucbjournal.com
Warren County awarded almost $5.6 Million for water, wastewater improvements￼￼
NASHVILLE – Warren County was awarded a grant for $5,596,564 this week when the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) announced six grants totaling $37,910,909 from the American Rescue Plan, part of which TDEC is administering for the state. The American Rescue Plan, effective March 11, 2021, was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ucbjournal.com
UC Traffic Advisories Sept. 2 – 7
UPPER CUMBERLAND – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and several local governments have significant highway construction going on throughout the Upper Cumberland region that will drastically impact travelers. The following are the traffic advisories for construction throughout the Upper Cumberland for Sept. 2-7 listed by county and an estimated completion date.
ucbjournal.com
Putnam County August 2022 new businesses
COOKEVILLE – The following is a list of the 63 new businesses licensed in Putnam County the month of August 2022. There were 60 new retail businesses licensed along with three manufacturing/services businesses. List courtesy of Putnam County Clerk Wayne Nabors.
Comments / 0