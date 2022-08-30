Read full article on original website
crimevoice.com
Mendocino County man accused of committing murder while free on bail
A Mendocino County man was recently arrested on suspicion of homicide, which he is accused of committing while free on bail and awaiting a court appearance in a separate murder case. 37-year-old Shayne Wrede was reportedly identified as the primary suspect in the fatal shooting of 52-year-old Daniel Shealor of...
kymkemp.com
Man Who Attempted to Disarm Sheriff’s Officers Previously, Arrested for Shooting 3 Dogs in Kennel While Owners Not at Home
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-25-2022 at 7:14 A.M. Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of three canines having...
kymkemp.com
Man Out on Pending Homicide Case From 2020 Arrested for Suspicion of Being Involved in a Fatal Shooting From Earlier This Month
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022, Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Adventist Health Mendocino Coast (Fort Bragg, CA) for...
mendofever.com
Armed Robbery Leads to Purported Pistol-Whipping in Covelo, Says MCSO
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact...
mendofever.com
Walker Fire: Two Firefighters Injured, the Largest Wildfire in Mendocino County This Season
This evening, an update published by CAL FIRE indicates that the 109-acre Walker Fire now stands at 35% containment, a 10% increase from this morning’s CAL FIRE report. The Walker Fire ignited in the dry heat of yesterday afternoon south of Willits and swept through dry grass and oak woodland before firefighters stopped forward progress.
The Mendocino Voice
Gina Bean ordered to appear on drug charges at Ten Mile courthouse Tuesday morning
FORT BRAGG, 8/29/22 — Gina Bean, who was convicted of leaving the scene of the crash that killed Calum Hunnicutt July 18, 2019, in Mendocino, has been ordered to appear in court on Tuesday morning. Bean is technically out on bail and probation simultaneously while attorneys appeal her criminal conviction, but she was cited and released by the Fort Bragg Police Department July 2 on suspicion of possessing a methamphetamine pipe.
mendofever.com
Multiple Structures on Fire Near Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers sent firefighters to a home fully involved in fire near Montezuma Way in Kelseyville by Clear Lake in Lake County. Soon afterward they reported that a second structure was now partially involved. And by 4:30 p.m., a third structure is reportedly on fire. The Montezuma...
krcrtv.com
Fort Bragg firefighter asking for the public's help to find a kidney match
FORT BRAGG, Calif — A Fort Bragg firefighter who has helped countless people working for CAL FIRE is asking for the public's help to save his life. In March 2021, 29-year-old firefighter Jordan Ball suddenly lost the use of his kidneys and has since had to undergo dialysis treatment.
kymkemp.com
The Homicide of a Ukiah Man Found Dead Along Low Gap Road Remains a Mystery Nearly Two Years Later
Low Gap Road is one of those Mendocino County thoroughfares that is carved out of the wild. The road is a product of the New Deal, funded in part by the Work Projects Administration. Members of the Silent Generation toiled in the rock, completing the road in 1938. Beginning in...
