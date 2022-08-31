ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

ASU kicks off against NAU for season opener

TEMPE, AZ — Thursday night is the first Arizona State University football game of the season. The Sun Devils are set to kick off against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium. If ASU wins, it will be their 23rd consecutive home opener win. ASU says that's...
TEMPE, AZ
The Associated Press

Jones sharp, Arizona State beats Northern Arizona 40-3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Emory Jones adeptly orchestrated the offense, showed off his elusiveness on a touchdown run. Xazavian Halladay juked and jolted his way for big chunks of yards. Arizona State’s two marquee transfers had sterling debuts and the rest of the new-look Sun Devils were sharp most of the night, opening the season with an easy win over an FCS opponent. Jones ran for two touchdowns in his desert debut, Halladay ran for 116 yards and a score, and the Sun Devils opened their fifth season under coach Herm Edwards with a 40-3 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night. “There’s a lot of things we have to work on, but the composure of the team was good,” Edwards said. “With all these new guys on the sideline, you didn’t know how they were going to act, but they were good.”
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City church Pays It Forward to member who does it all

Many Arizona families struggle to put food on the table, which means 1 in 6 children are focusing on an empty stomach instead of their future. NFL legend Lorenzo Alexander, Arizona Cardinals support Feed Arizona Children initiative. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Lorenzo Alexander and Nicole Bidwell of the Arizona...
SUN CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

White supremacist invited to address ASU student Republican club

An Arizona State University student Republican group is hosting known white supremacist Jared Taylor on the school’s campus Friday, Sept. 2. The visit has sparked community outcry and a planned protest. Taylor, despite being known for saying and publishing white supremacist and racist ideas, considers himself a “white advocate”...
TUCSON, AZ
Glendale Star

Future shines bright for Desert Diamond Casinos

Formerly known as Gila River Arena, the city-owned arena in the Westgate Entertainment District has a new name — Desert Diamond Arena. According to Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps, the discussions between the city of Glendale, ASM Global and Desert Diamond Casinos had been going on over the last five or six months.
GLENDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley

CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
CHANDLER, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gridiron Football#Footballs#Titans#Nfl#American Football#College Football#Az#Asu#Bio Medical Engineering#Ac
arcadianews.com

New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert

Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
KTAR.com

Dust storm moves into Valley ahead of expected evening thunderstorms

PHOENIX — A dust storm was seen Friday evening in the southeast Valley just before evening thunderstorms are expected. A dust storm warning was issued for Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa just before 6:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the East Valley captured the wall of dust creating low visibility. Drivers...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

12 places to eat on Labor Day this year

If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home

Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
Greyson F

New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open

A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy