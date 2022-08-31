Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
ASU kicks off against NAU for season opener
TEMPE, AZ — Thursday night is the first Arizona State University football game of the season. The Sun Devils are set to kick off against the Northern Arizona University Lumberjacks at Sun Devil Stadium. If ASU wins, it will be their 23rd consecutive home opener win. ASU says that's...
Jones sharp, Arizona State beats Northern Arizona 40-3
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Emory Jones adeptly orchestrated the offense, showed off his elusiveness on a touchdown run. Xazavian Halladay juked and jolted his way for big chunks of yards. Arizona State’s two marquee transfers had sterling debuts and the rest of the new-look Sun Devils were sharp most of the night, opening the season with an easy win over an FCS opponent. Jones ran for two touchdowns in his desert debut, Halladay ran for 116 yards and a score, and the Sun Devils opened their fifth season under coach Herm Edwards with a 40-3 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night. “There’s a lot of things we have to work on, but the composure of the team was good,” Edwards said. “With all these new guys on the sideline, you didn’t know how they were going to act, but they were good.”
Lone Peak’s Cooper Jones shoots a 10-under 62 in scintillating Day 1 performance at National High School Golf Invitational
Lone Peak senior Cooper Jones shot a 10-under during the first day of the National High School Golf Invitational in Scottsdale, Ariz., and leads by seven strokes heading into Day 2.
AZFamily
Sun City church Pays It Forward to member who does it all
Many Arizona families struggle to put food on the table, which means 1 in 6 children are focusing on an empty stomach instead of their future. NFL legend Lorenzo Alexander, Arizona Cardinals support Feed Arizona Children initiative. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Lorenzo Alexander and Nicole Bidwell of the Arizona...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
White supremacist invited to address ASU student Republican club
An Arizona State University student Republican group is hosting known white supremacist Jared Taylor on the school’s campus Friday, Sept. 2. The visit has sparked community outcry and a planned protest. Taylor, despite being known for saying and publishing white supremacist and racist ideas, considers himself a “white advocate”...
Glendale Star
Future shines bright for Desert Diamond Casinos
Formerly known as Gila River Arena, the city-owned arena in the Westgate Entertainment District has a new name — Desert Diamond Arena. According to Glendale City Manager Kevin Phelps, the discussions between the city of Glendale, ASM Global and Desert Diamond Casinos had been going on over the last five or six months.
ABC 15 News
Massive dust storm creeps through southeast Valley
CHANDLER, AZ — A huge dust storm swept through the southeast Valley Friday evening. Monsoon storms began to pop up around 4 p.m. and by 6 p.m. a huge wall of dust took aim on the Chandler, South Mountain areas. AIR15 captured video of the dust south of the...
Have 100-degree tap water coming out of your 'cold' faucet? In Phoenix, you aren't alone
PHOENIX — The Valley of the Sun is known for extremely hot summer temperatures, but according to hundreds of Phoenix residents, the area should also be known for its hot tap water. User Czechkayte posted a picture on Phoenix's Subreddit showing a thermometer reading 100.4 degrees after putting it...
arcadianews.com
New York-style deli thrives in the Arizona desert
Ah, 1949. It was the year that the American Broadcasting Company network debuted. Color television was first available to the public, and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” hit the music charts. It was also the year that Cheese N’ Stuff Deli opened its doors at 5042 N. Central Avenue in Phoenix.
This Is The Best Restaurant That's Open Late In Arizona
LoveFood compiled a list of each state's best restaurant that's open late.
Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state.
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery.
KTAR.com
Dust storm moves into Valley ahead of expected evening thunderstorms
PHOENIX — A dust storm was seen Friday evening in the southeast Valley just before evening thunderstorms are expected. A dust storm warning was issued for Phoenix, Chandler and Mesa just before 6:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the East Valley captured the wall of dust creating low visibility. Drivers...
flinn.org
Mayo Clinic continues expansion of medical education, research, and care in Arizona
Mayo Clinic first arrived in Arizona in the late 1980s with the opening of its Scottsdale hospital. About a decade later, the Minnesota-based medical institution opened a second Arizona hospital in north Phoenix, and in 2017, welcomed students to the Arizona campus of the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.
azbigmedia.com
12 places to eat on Labor Day this year
If you’re looking for some great places to eat on Labor Day and over the holiday weekend, we’ve got you covered. Below is a list of restaurants that will be open this holiday to help you celebrate. Someburros. This Labor Day Weekend, you can enjoy authentic and quality...
AZFamily
Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home
Circle K offers 40 cent discount for drivers before holiday weekend. For a short time this afternoon, Circle K locations across the state gave Arizonans a chance to save forty cents per gallon. Students brought guns to school at four different Arizona schools in one week span. Updated: 18 hours...
Diocese of Phoenix to make history with a special mass
For the first time ever, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Phoenix will be holding a mass of remembrance for those who have died by suicide.
This Arizona City Is One Of The Rudest Cities In America
This city got a high "rudeness score."
New Mexican Restaurant From Albuquerque Now Open
A New Mexican restaurant is now open.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix might have an abundance of Mexican restaurants, but when it comes to those who love the Hatch green chili and natural ingredients of New Mexican cuisine, there aren’t as many options. However, all of that has now changed, as a restaurant from Albuquerque has finally made the trek over to the Copper State and opened its front doors here in the Valley.
KTAR.com
Democratic Arizona House member who won Senate primary race resigns seat for new career
PHOENIX — Democratic Arizona Rep. Diego Espinoza, who won his state Senate primary last month, announced his resignation Friday to pursue a career outside of politics. Espinoza, who represents District 19 in Tolleson and other parts of the West Valley, will join Salt River Project’s government and community relations team.
