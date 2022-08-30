Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to local elementary schools

First Chance for Children, in Columbia, hosted a Freecycle event Friday where they welcomed families from mid-Missouri, offering free clothes and child care supplies for parents. While parents shop through the various clothes, their children are able to participate in different programs during the event. First Chance for Children offers a multitude of events for local families such as their Diaper Drive-Thru, Family Fun Fest and ¡Salgamos a Jugar!, a special event for Latinx families.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO