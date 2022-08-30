ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Read Across Columbia event brings 650 literacy kits to local elementary schools

By Sophie Chappell, Photos by Anastasia Busby
Columbia Missourian
 3 days ago
Columbia Missourian

Families enjoy First Chance for Children Freecycle Event

First Chance for Children, in Columbia, hosted a Freecycle event Friday where they welcomed families from mid-Missouri, offering free clothes and child care supplies for parents. While parents shop through the various clothes, their children are able to participate in different programs during the event. First Chance for Children offers a multitude of events for local families such as their Diaper Drive-Thru, Family Fun Fest and ¡Salgamos a Jugar!, a special event for Latinx families.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Events around Boone County over Labor Day weekend

A variety of Labor Day activities will be held around Columbia and Boone County this weekend. • North Village Arts District will have its second installment of the North Village Art Walk, on Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Three sculptures will be installed.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Several CPS nature play areas to be removed due to safety hazards

A dozen “nature play areas” that sprouted up at Columbia schools around the time of the COVID-19 pandemic are being removed because of safety concerns. Falling hazards, accessibility and maintenance concerns led to the decision to stop children from using the play areas and removing most of them entirely, district spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local organizations partner to host community job fair this month

Columbia economic and workforce development organizationswill partner to host a job fair, later this month. The fair will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Armory Sports and Recreation Center,located at 701 E Ash St. The event will be open to the public and encourages...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia Missourian

Roots N Blues will offer free vouchers for low-income households

Roots N Blues Festival will give a limited number of free tickets to low-income households this year. Residents can apply for vouchers through an online form or in person through the Columbia Parks and Recreation office, located at 1 S. Seventh St. People can also call the parks and recreation office, according to a news release Friday afternoon. Applications will be open from Sept. 6 to Sept. 16.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Trailblazers edged by Putnam County in final seconds

Junior quarterback Trace Riediger found senior wide receiver Jake Rouse open for a 25-yard gain, setting up Putnam County at the Tolton 1-yard line with seven seconds left to play. Running back Blaine Perkins found the end zone on the next play, giving the visitors a 34-29 win over the...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

AG Schmitt using Sunshine Law to seek Missourian, MU journalism school records

Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office is seeking emails from the Columbia Missourian and two MU journalism school professors in an apparently unprecedented attempt to access journalists’ communications. Schmitt — the Republican nominee for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat — used the state’s open records law in June to...
MISSOURI STATE
Columbia Missourian

What to know for Labor Day: Weather, travel, gas prices and more

Several city offices and services across Columbia will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day. According to a news release from the city, public transit will not be operating and parking enforcement will be suspended. The city of Columbia offices will be closed, as will administrative offices for Columbia police and the Columbia Fire Department.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stewart Lee Forrest Feb. 14, 1968 — Aug. 19, 2022

Stewart Lee Forrest, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at the age of 54. Adored husband of 27 years to Shelley Forrest; devoted father of Sam Forrest; cherished son of the late Dale and Susan Forrest; much-loved son-in-law of Jami Hanke and the late David Hanke; dear brother of Scott (Missy) Forrest and Steve (Nancy) Forrest; brother-in-law of Scott (Amanda) Hanke. Stewart is also survived by his nephews, Craig Forrest, Carson Hanke, and Preston Hanke, and his nieces Rachel Forrest, Tiffany Ward, and Tori Hanke.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Police chase in south Columbia ends in crash on Highway 63

A police chase in south Columbia ended after a suspect crashed into a guardrail on southbound Highway 63 on Friday evening. Southbound Highway 63 is down to one lane as Columbia police and Boone County Sheriff's deputies clean up the scene.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri wide receiver Luper to miss time with illness

Missouri sophomore Chance Luper "encountered an illness" Thursday morning prior to Missouri's season opener with Louisiana Tech. The receiver will miss six to eight weeks, if not more, according to head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Luper was going to start Thursday's game on the offensive side of the ball following a...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU cross country uses opening meet as building block

The men’s and women’s cross country teams for MU opened their seasons Thursday with a pair of third-place finishes in the Mizzou XC Opener at Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. Despite the mediocre finishes for both teams, first-year coach Lindsey Anderson was pleased with the performance.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Yard waste drop-off facilities to temporarily close next week

Two yard waste drop-off sites around Columbia will be temporarily closed starting Wednesday. Columbia's solid waste utility department will be grinding mulch at the Capen Park and Parkside facilities, according to a news release Friday. To ensure safety and efficiency, one center will remain open, while mulch grinding is done...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hannibal running back Williams scores 8 times in rout of Jays

The last time Jefferson City faced off against Hannibal the Jays saw their season end in the district championship. In two games against Hannibal last season Jefferson City scored a combined 13 points while surrendering 87. But this wasn’t the case in the Jays' 53-28 week two loss Friday at...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Construction begins on new fire station

Crews began the groundwork for the long-awaited construction of Columbia’s newest fire station Wednesday. Fire Station 11 will be built in southwest Columbia at 6909 Scott Blvd., near the northwest corner of the intersection with Route K.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Missouri passes season-opening test with 52-24 win against Louisiana Tech

Excitement in and around Columbia felt palpable Thursday afternoon as Memorial Stadium opened its gates for the first time this season. It may have been a weeknight, but tailgaters showed up in full force with their grills loaded with burgers and flat screens tuned to college football. Inside the stadium, Missouri’s student section quickly filled with fans eager to catch their first glimpse of a team coach Eli Drinkwitz promised will excite.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Stumbling at the Finish Line

As a new month blooms, Missouri Friday nights are owned by the football field. Teams hope to shake off the early rust of opening week with new opponents and new challenges. Helias took the challenge and had a dominant win over Hickman 41-0. Tolton stumbles at the finish as Putnam County took the win 34-29. Moberly got back on their feet after a loss last week as they took the win over Osage 43-37. Capital City defeated Battle 41-32.
COLUMBIA, MO

