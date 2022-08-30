A concession by BJ Penn isn't needed, it's not like he's the incumbent who is conceding to a challenger. BJ's imagination & self-importance is reminiscent of a certain somebody else who lives in a dream world of denial as well and who cries #FakeNews whenever things aren't going their way!
I wouldn't have voted for Bj Penn for the fact he's been in the news for ufc( which I'm not a fan of) and for being radical about not being an abuser .... don't want someone who can't control their temper.
Let’s set this straight. Y’all wasn’t hatin when he was winning fights right? The only guy that could’ve save this island y’all wana talk 💩. This is why Hawaii is still Hawaii. The fake people of Hawaii are all all 🤡. Y’all only want stuffs and when it’s convenient. All talk and complain but yet won’t do nothing. Ever wonder How Duke won? And by a large margin when he came in on the very last second almost missed the deadline to cast his ballot, and still was under budgeted? No campaigning, sign waving, etc etc…just remember people of Hawaii what Unko Duke did last time.
Comments / 83