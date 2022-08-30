Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Changed ECU program remembers last meeting with NC State as they kick off against the Pack Saturday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s technically game day right now based on hours to kick off. The Pirates host 13th ranked N.C. State Saturday at Noon. It’s officially a sellout crowd. Since the last time they met a lot has changed in Greenville. But the memory is still there.
WITN
Member of the U.S. Navy dresses as school mascot on return to ENC to surprise her dad on his birthday
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday night means football, but that wasn’t all that was going on at one game in the east as a member of the U.S. Navy, who graduated from Farmville Central last year, decided to surprise her dad on his birthday, who she hasn’t seen since Christmas.
Bobby Labonte part of racing at Carteret County Speedway this weekend
SWANSBORO, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway presents two days of Labor Day weekend racing excitement featuring NASCAR Legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte. Labonte will race Saturday as part of the SMART Modified Tour. The Southern Modified Auto Racing Team features the top modified drivers in the region and more than twenty […]
WITN
J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday. Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw. Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
John Paul II football wins over Catholic (VA) in 11-player football
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - John Paul II playing host to Catholic out of Virginia Beach in 11-player football. Catholic driving but the Saints defender Nick Wojciechowski there for the interception to get the ball back. On the ensuing drive, Rion Roseborough the nice run in the first half. “Thunder” had 123 yards in the game.
WITN
Tropical Storm Earl forms near the Leeward Islands
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Newly formed Tropical Storm Earl form late Friday and has winds of 40 mph Saturday morning. It is located just east of the northern most Leeward Islands. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes the storm west-northwest and just misses the Leeward Islands and Puerto...
WITN
Local group to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year the third Friday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day. This year the Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 5 NC is holding a ceremony to honor the day. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the...
WITN
Riverside-Martin outlasts Northside-Beaufort County on Ricky Lanier night
WILLIAMSTON (WITN) -Riverside-Martin held off Northside-Beaufort County 40-28 to improve to 3-0 this season. But the night belonged to a former high school football star in Williamston. It was Ricky Lanier night for Riverside. The first African-American scholarship player at the University of North Carolina. He was incredible for then...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WITN
Chef Jeff getting Eastern Carolina ready for tailgate season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina cooking expert joined WITN’s Sunrise news team to share some recipes ahead of tailgating season. Jeffrey Yourdon is a Culinary Arts professor at Lenoir Community College. Yourdon prepared two meals for WITN’s Hannah Jeffries, Lauren Baker, and Jim Howard. He started...
WITN
‘They want to see ECU Athletics propel forward’: Clark family invests $2 million
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Clark family, a family well known to the East Carolina University sports world, has invested $2 million into ECU Athletics as a way to advance the opportunities for athletic success for the 450 student-athletes at the university. The donation, which was made to support the...
WITN
Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half. 2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a...
WITN
Greenville businesses prepare for opening weekend between ECU and NC State
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Week one of the 2022 college football season is upon us and the ECU Pirates prepare to face off against rival NC State on Saturday. Opening weekend has brought large groups of people to Greenville and local businesses are preparing for the expected increase in customers over the next few days.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newbernnow.com
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: September 1 – 5, 2022
High School Football game between the New Bern Bears and West Craven Eagles tomorrow, September 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets at the gate for $7. Things to Do. 2nd – 11th: Magic Midways – New Bern Family Days with Amusement Rides, Food Courts, and...
WITN
Northside-Jacksonville athletic events cancelled next two days
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fatal student involved stabbing at Jacksonville’s Northside high school means the school will not be holding athletic events for the next few days. That includes their high school varsity football game with St. Paul’s scheduled for Friday night. They will have no athletics on...
WITN
Eastern Carolina’s only 3PM show brings the news that matters to you
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A new show is coming to WITN that mixes the viral and trending with the latest breaking headlines so that you are in the know even sooner!. WITN’s ENC at Three premiers on air and online Tuesday, September 6 at 3:00 p.m. Join Maddie Kerth...
Jacksonville, September 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Jacksonville. The White Oak High School football team will have a game with Southwest Onslow High School on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00. The St. Pauls High School football team will have a game with Northside High School - Onslow on September 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
WITN
J.H. Rose takes down Northeastern to get back on track
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose hosting Northeastern Thursday and the Rampants came out flying. Opening kickoff it’s Kenderius Geddis big return into the Eagles end. It sets up Will Taylor who calls his own number and scampers over 20 yards to the house 7-0 Rose. Rampants defense great in...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Fall Fest coming to Chocowinity
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Ready to have some fun in the leaves? On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Spirit & Truth Cathedral of Fresh Fire’s Fall Fest will be held at Chocowinity Recreation Complex. The free event will feature food, music, rides, and fun games. There will also be contests and […]
greenvillenc.org
Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted
GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
Comments / 0