ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Bobby Labonte part of racing at Carteret County Speedway this weekend

SWANSBORO, N.C. — Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway presents two days of Labor Day weekend racing excitement featuring NASCAR Legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte. Labonte will race Saturday as part of the SMART Modified Tour. The Southern Modified Auto Racing Team features the top modified drivers in the region and more than twenty […]
SWANSBORO, NC
WITN

J.H. Rose and Manteo boys soccer play to a draw

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two of the better boys soccer teams in the east playing a home and home this week. J.H. Rose beat Manteo 3-2 on the road on Monday. Game two in Greenville Wednesday evening played to a 0-0 draw. Both sides had some incredible chances. Great play...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
State
West Virginia State
New Bern, NC
Sports
WITN

John Paul II football wins over Catholic (VA) in 11-player football

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - John Paul II playing host to Catholic out of Virginia Beach in 11-player football. Catholic driving but the Saints defender Nick Wojciechowski there for the interception to get the ball back. On the ensuing drive, Rion Roseborough the nice run in the first half. “Thunder” had 123 yards in the game.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Tropical Storm Earl forms near the Leeward Islands

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Newly formed Tropical Storm Earl form late Friday and has winds of 40 mph Saturday morning. It is located just east of the northern most Leeward Islands. The forecast from the National Hurricane Center takes the storm west-northwest and just misses the Leeward Islands and Puerto...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Local group to honor POW/MIA Recognition Day

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Each year the third Friday of September is declared POW/MIA Recognition Day. This year the Rolling Thunder®, Inc., Chapter 5 NC is holding a ceremony to honor the day. The ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Riverside-Martin outlasts Northside-Beaufort County on Ricky Lanier night

WILLIAMSTON (WITN) -Riverside-Martin held off Northside-Beaufort County 40-28 to improve to 3-0 this season. But the night belonged to a former high school football star in Williamston. It was Ricky Lanier night for Riverside. The first African-American scholarship player at the University of North Carolina. He was incredible for then...
WILLIAMSTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Romania#Combat#Wrestling Warehouse
WITN

Chef Jeff getting Eastern Carolina ready for tailgate season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina cooking expert joined WITN’s Sunrise news team to share some recipes ahead of tailgating season. Jeffrey Yourdon is a Culinary Arts professor at Lenoir Community College. Yourdon prepared two meals for WITN’s Hannah Jeffries, Lauren Baker, and Jim Howard. He started...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greene Central improves to 3-0 with win over Wilson Beddingfield

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Greene Central out to 2-0 start facing Beddingfield on Thursday night. Just before the half Bruins with the running back pass and Christofer Atkinson connects with Jelani Taylor for the touchdown 24-6 Rams though at the half. 2nd half Greene Central’s Justice Debro breaks a...
SNOW HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
newbernnow.com

Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: September 1 – 5, 2022

High School Football game between the New Bern Bears and West Craven Eagles tomorrow, September 2 starting at 7:00 p.m. at 4200 Academic Drive. Purchase tickets at the gate for $7. Things to Do. 2nd – 11th: Magic Midways – New Bern Family Days with Amusement Rides, Food Courts, and...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Northside-Jacksonville athletic events cancelled next two days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fatal student involved stabbing at Jacksonville’s Northside high school means the school will not be holding athletic events for the next few days. That includes their high school varsity football game with St. Paul’s scheduled for Friday night. They will have no athletics on...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

J.H. Rose takes down Northeastern to get back on track

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -J.H. Rose hosting Northeastern Thursday and the Rampants came out flying. Opening kickoff it’s Kenderius Geddis big return into the Eagles end. It sets up Will Taylor who calls his own number and scampers over 20 yards to the house 7-0 Rose. Rampants defense great in...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Fall Fest coming to Chocowinity

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Ready to have some fun in the leaves? On Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Spirit & Truth Cathedral of Fresh Fire’s Fall Fest will be held at Chocowinity Recreation Complex. The free event will feature food, music, rides, and fun games. There will also be contests and […]
CHOCOWINITY, NC
greenvillenc.org

Two Grady-White Team Members Promoted

GREENVILLE, NC — Grady-White Boats announces two promotions of current team members. First, Patrick Roosen, is now the Stockroom/Warehouse Supervisor. Roosen joined the Grady-White Purchasing team working on the Bill of Materials in 2018, after graduation from East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy