Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Towns Mentioned in List of Most Affordable Beach TownsL. CaneDaytona Beach, FL
5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
The Florida History of the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse in America and How You Can Tour ItL. CaneFlorida State
Could the Fountain of Youth really be in St. Augustine, Florida?Evie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Related
mynews13.com
Flagler Beach bringing in Army Corps to help ease erosion along the shore
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Flagler Beach is taking steps to ease erosion near one of its most popular locations. Sand dunes have recently appeared as 6 feet tall, unstable cliffs. Many local leaders and residents say they've never seen anything like it. The city is bringing...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Moving at the speed of light in Volusia County
Wire 3 communications is going to put you in the fast lane of the internet. The Daytona Beach-based company is the leader in providing fiber optic connectivity throughout Volusia County. Currently offering service in New Smyrna Beach, Chief Executive Officer Jai Ramachandran explains how they are quickly expanding. “We're building...
Industrial warehouses bigger than the Avenues Mall proposed for farmland in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The old community of Elkton is small. "It’s kind of the heart of agriculture in St. Johns County," Pat Hamilton said. He is a St. Johns County native. It’s mostly farmland, a couple of churches, some old Florida homes and a string on...
villages-news.com
Sinkhole at end of driveway has neighborhood on edge in The Villages
A large sinkhole at the end of a driveway has a neighborhood on edge in The Villages. The sinkhole has formed at the home at 3180 Abana Path in the Village of Fernandina. The Villages has taken the precautionary step of setting up barriers to keep traffic out of the cul-de-sac.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
flaglerlive.com
‘We Have Too Much Stuff’: Palm Coast Board Approves Key Steps for 3 More Self-Storage Facilities
The Palm Coast Planning Board last week approved in three successive unanimous votes different regulatory steps advancing the development of three self-storage facilities–on Old Kings Road North, on Old Kings Road south, and on Matanzas Woods Parkway near U.S. 1. The Old Kings North project had won approval from...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Townhouses lining up in Volusia County
The Cupola at Oceanside is a pride project for the Lohman family and an example of another growing housing option in Volusia County – townhouses. The Cupola is just one of many townhouse projects in the county. After selling the funeral homes and cemeteries bearing their name, the family...
palmcoastobserver.com
Hundreds of kids 'PAL' around at Sheriff's Office's summer camps
The Flagler Sheriff’s Police Athletic League (PAL) welcomed over 700 people, mostly kids, to events during the summer of 2022. “The Flagler Sheriff’s PAL does terrific work in giving our youth positive ways to interact with law enforcement,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “I thank our PAL staff, school resource deputies and community partners for organizing all these events and making each one a success.”
thetouristchecklist.com
26 Best & Fun Things to Do in DeLand (FL)
DeLand is a beautiful city in and the county seat of Volusia County, Florida State, United States. After the 2020 census, DeLand had a population of approximately 37,351. Also commonly referred to as The Athens of Florida, DeLand was incorporated in 1876 and has become a popular tourist destination. DeLand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
After-hours visitor arrested at Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
An after-hours visitor was arrested at the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 2 a.m. Friday when he noticed a gray Toyota Camry in the parking lot of the restaurant, which was closed. “The vehicle had...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia County invites residents and visitors to enjoy Labor Day weekend at the beach
With the Labor Day holiday marking the unofficial end to summer and the last big hurrah for the beach season, Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is expecting big crowds, a mix of sun and storms, traveling marine life and moderate surf. As residents and visitors make plans, Beach Safety...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach prepares for big crowds ahead of Artemis 1 space launch
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the next chapter in space exploration, the journey back to the moon begins with Artemis 1 and for that reason alone, the anticipation is building and not just in Brevard County. In neighboring Volusia County, particularly New Smyrna Beach, people are prepping for a...
palmcoastobserver.com
Walter Brown Monroe III, 76, of Palm Coast, FL passed away on August, 24, 2022.
Walter Brown Monroe III, 76, of Palm Coast, FL passed away on August, 24, 2022. He was born on October 17, 1945 in Providence, RI to Walter Brown Monroe, Jr. and Edna (nee Bishop) Monroe. Walter graduated from Plainfield (CT) High School and then went into the Air Force. He...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Fysh nears opening in Port Orange
The long-anticipated Fysh Bar & Grill in Port Orange could open as soon as Sept. 20. Owner Sidharth “Sid” Sethi hesitated to give a firm date, but acknowledged, “I think it will be mid-September.” Asked if the Sept. 20 date that comes up in a Google search is accurate, he said, “it is kind of, I put it up there around the 20th, that is pretty accurate.”
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, September 2, 2022
Weather: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tropical Storm Watch: Tropical Storm Danielle has formed in the mid-Atlantic, and will become a hurricane by tomorrow or Saturday, but it’s heading more Ireland and Scotland, if anywhere.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
palmcoastobserver.com
Sheriff's Office plans extra patrols for Labor Day weekend
Labor Day weekend usually results in extra traffic, boating and beach activities during the last federal holiday of the summer, so the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will be out in force to ensure public safety during the long holiday weekend. FCSO deputies and our law enforcement partners are participating...
flaglerlive.com
Between Garfield and Reagan, Palm Coast OK’s 15% Tax Increase, Claiming It for Good of Future Residents
A seemingly Looney Tunes-inspired Palm Coast City Council has rarely gone where it did today, whether its members were for or against the budget proposal before them. A 4-1 majority of the city council agreed to raise property taxes 15 percent for next year’s budget despite the highest year-over-year tax revenue increase in 16 years and the strongest growth in a decade and a half, all while claiming that the tax increase was necessary in order to lower taxes for a future generation. Mayor David Alfin bookended his argument with the peculiar evocation of Ronald Reagan and Garfield, the lazy and fat cartoon character, not the assassinated 20th president.
ocala-news.com
Marion County health officials reminding residents to be ready for major storm events
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Florida Department of Health in Marion County (DOH-Marion) is reminding the local community of the need to be ready for major storm events. While the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is nearing its halfway point, evidence indicates that Floridians are approaching the...
palmcoastobserver.com
Fugitive arrested after standoff at Town Center apartment complex
Deputies arrested a 33-year-old fugitive after a two-hour standoff at a Town Center apartment on Aug. 31. The suspect, Leroy Capers Sampson Jr., surrendered after Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputies breached the third floor of the Central Landings at Town Center apartment complex in Palm Coast at about 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, according to an FCSO news release. Sampson had barricaded the apartment's door with a couch.
Comments / 0