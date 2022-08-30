Read full article on original website
WKRC
Video: Man wanted in Northern Kentucky for 'inappropriate contact'
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Police release surveillance video hoping to identify a man wanted for "inappropriate contact" in Covington. Police say the man wearing the white shirt and blue jogging pants with white stripes down the side is a person of interest in an investigation. He's touched or smacked at least one person's buttocks before running off.
WKRC
Five county police chase ends on I-75 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A police chase came to an end on I-75 in Sharonville early Friday morning. The chase began in Henry County, Kentucky, which is about 70 miles south of where it ended. It began as a report of a stolen vehicle out of Carroll County. A KSP...
WKRC
Woman accused of hitting man with minivan, killing innocent bystander arraigned
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Cincinnati woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after allegedly running down two men in a Kroger parking lot, killing one of them. It happened Wednesday night. An innocent bystander was killed. It's a story full of heartbreak and irony all the way around. The man killed was not even the alleged target, and he ran a nonprofit aimed at driver safety.
WKRC
Huge crowds expected for 2022 Riverfest
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Happening Sunday, Riverfest returns to both sides of the Ohio river. That also includes the Western & Southern/WEBN Fireworks. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to be in attendance Sunday. The show has come a long way from that first summer blowout in 1977 and it...
WKRC
Beagles rescued from testing facility receive second chance through local adoptions
LEBANON, Ohio (WKRC) - It was a happy day for a group of beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia: They were saved after a years-long lawsuit exposed their living conditions. A small group gathered outside the Humane Association of Warren County. Arriving at 5:45 in the morning, Columbus...
WKRC
Honor walk held for Officer Seara Burton at Miami Valley Hospital
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Dozens lined the hallways of Miami Valley Hospital for Officer Seara Burton, as she was taken from the ICU to the operating room for organ donation, on Thursday. It was a hero's goodbye for the young officer. “There was a large outpouring of officers and family,...
WKRC
"My son was left for dead:" Mother desperately searches for answers in West End hit & run
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A mother is desperately searching for answers more than a month after her son was left for dead. Billy Johnson was seriously hurt after a hit-and-run in the West End during the weekend of Cincinnati Music Fest. He doesn’t remember anything from that night. He's had multiple surgeries since and is now in between the hospital and nursing home, left to wonder why this happened to him.
WKRC
Man shot to death in Mt. Lookout
MT. LOOKOUT, Ohio (WKRC) - One man is dead after a shooting in Mt. Lookout early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on Linwood Avenue near Grace Avenue around 1 a.m. They found 41-year-old Antonio Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where...
WKRC
Police investigating double shooting near UC
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the scene near the University of Cincinnati main campus around 1:40 a.m. Authorities have not said what happened or how severe the victims' injuries are.
WKRC
Indiana police officer Seara Burton to be taken off life support
RICHMOND, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana police officer, who was shot in the line of duty on August 10, was reportedly taken off life support on Thursday, according to the Richmond Police Department. Officer Seara Burton was conducting a traffic stop that day. After a K9 officer alerted to potential...
WKRC
Man accused of threatening juvenile court judge and magistrate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man is accused of threatening a juvenile court judge and a juvenile court magistrate over a court decision that did not go his way. Shawn Weems was arraigned on aggravated menacing and intimidation charges. According to a detective who spoke in court, there were multiple...
WKRC
Lockland Schools close due to 'threat of violence'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lockland Schools will be closed on Thursday due to a threat of violence made against the school on social media. The school district made the announcement on Facebook around midnight. Police are investigating the matter. "Based on the preliminary information that we now have, we made the...
WKRC
EKY superintendent thanks local school district for loaning buses after flooding
BURLINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – Some students in Eastern Kentucky are going back to school after catastrophic flooding hit their homes just a month earlier. Many lost nearly everything. Now, a Northern Kentucky school district is going above and beyond to help make the transition back to school a little easier.
WKRC
Retirement facility employee accused of raping 90-year-old victim
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An employee at a retirement community answered to a rape charge in court Friday. Peris Ross pleaded not guilty. Ross is accused of sexual conduct with the alleged 90-year-old victim on July 30. His attorney said the nurse's aide worked at the Oakley facility for eight or...
WKRC
Clermont Co. man faces involuntary manslaughter, other charges in missing man case
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A Clermont County grand jury indicted a man Thursday on involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse and other charges in the case of a man missing for nearly nine months. Zachary Scott is already serving a 200-day sentence for lying to investigators. Roger "Shane" Bruce...
WKRC
1 dead after crash on I-275
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead after a crash on I-275 Wednesday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes near I-74. The person's identity hasn't been released. It's not known what caused the crash or if anyone else is involved. I-275 east in the area was closed...
WKRC
Child dies after being left inside hot car in New Jersey
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. (News 12 New Jersey LLC/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A young child found locked inside of a hot car in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon has died. According to WPVI, a 2-year-old girl was found in cardiac arrest and unresponsive around 2:30 p.m. at a home in Franklin Township. When police arrived a neighbor, who is a member of a local fire department, was administering CPR.
WKRC
Decked: Exhibit that features artwork on skateboards on display in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A different kind of art exhibit is open in Hamilton. "Decked" features artwork on skateboards. It's Ohio's largest skateboarding event and features 80 pieces of skateboard art from three different countries and 15 different states. "We have painted boards, printed boards. We have boards that have...
WKRC
NKY neighborhood hit by wave of break-ins as thieves hit 18 cars
ELSMERE, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky community is angry and taking inventory after a string of car break-ins. Thieves hit 18 victims and counting, as more people are just realizing they were targeted. And these thieves may not realize how important some of these items were to people. Certainly,...
WKRC
Want to meet all 4 hippos at the Cincinnati Zoo? Here's your chance:
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo is offering a lucky winner the chance to meet the whole family of Hippo Cove. The Ultimate Hippo Getaway includes a behind-the-scenes meet and greet with Fiona. Bibi, Tucker and baby Fritz for five people, a two-night stay at the Graduate Hotel, a $50 gift card to Fiona’s Bar & Grill at the hotel and a $500 Visa gift card.
