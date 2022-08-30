Read full article on original website
KWCH.com
Watch: Hutchinson man enjoys first day of legal sports betting in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dustin Gordon remembers the days he and his friends would head across the border to Oklahoma to gamble. Now, Gordon can bet on sports right here at home. Gordon was one of many Kansans who took advantage of the first day of legal sports betting in...
KWCH.com
Sedgwick Co. Tag Offices scaling back on hours
Child care providers are in high demand right now and the State of Kansas is offering some benefits to help get them licensed. Kansas mental health facilities strained by workforce shortages. Updated: 5 hours ago. The president at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph says that overcrowding in the ER is...
Former Wichita car dealership in trouble again, fined another $36k
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County district attorney says a judge has ordered a Wichita used car dealership to pay more fines after it was already fined earlier this year. In April, a judge ordered Family First Auto LLC to pay $143,379.50 for violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership at Broadway […]
KAKE TV
Football season begins with a shortage of referees
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - High school football is back tonight, and fans are excited!. However, while fans and players are eager to get the season underway, there's a growing problem in the state: a lack of referees. A few different factors are playing into the shortage. The pay isn't great,...
KAKE TV
Campers celebrate the end of summer at Cheney State Park
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial last weekend of summer. Bonnie Joe Cox, a Sedgwick resident, is spending her holiday weekend at Cheney State Park. "We come out here and the guys sometimes will like watch a football game. We'll do crafts," she said. These are...
KWCH.com
Week 1 high school football schedule
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - High school football has kicked off in Kansas, with games starting on Thursday. Here is the schedule for the first full slate of games of the season, to be played on Sept. 2. City League. West at Dodge City. Heights at Garden City. Northwest at Bishop.
wichitabyeb.com
Introducing The Smoky 16 of the Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ tournament bracket
Our latest tournament bracket kicked off the first round over the past couple weeks. For those new to this, our social venture sought to see who is Wichita’s Most Liked BBQ. A tournament bracket featuring 32 restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups around town was created to have some fun.
KAKE TV
Wichita firefighters union finalizes pay package with City of Wichita negotiators
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita firefighter’s union, Local 135, finalized a portion of its new contract with the City of Wichita Tuesday. Union leaders said it came to a compromise with negotiators on the pay package. The union is asking for better pay. “We feel very good about...
Friday Football Fever Kickoff: Week 1 scores
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – High school football is back in Kansas. Here are the games KSN is following for Week 1 of Friday Football Fever. Click above to see the games we highlighted during our sportscast. GAMES COVERED and SCORES: Wichita Northwest 41vs. Bishop Carroll 53 Wichita North 71vs. Wichita Southeast 14 Andover 16vs. Maize […]
South-central Kansas winery closing at end of year
WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A winery near Winfield has announced that it is closing its doors to the public at the end of the year. Wheat State Wine Company has been in business for 10 years. Owner Chris Tyler did not say the closing has anything to do with business or the pandemic. Instead, he […]
KWCH.com
Lights at 81 Speedway struck by lightning
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The staff at 81 Speedway has had a week that makes “you step back and just shake your head.” But they say it won’t stop the races. The light poles at the racetrack were struck by lightning multiple times, causing 21 of the 32 lamps on the front stretch side to no longer work. There are also several infield lights with non-working lamp.
Haysville medical clinic to shut down
HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas town is left without a doctor as Haysville Family Medcenter is closing. Some patients say they were given no notice or just a few days notice about the closure. Tony Bruner and his family had been going to Haysville Family Medcenter for at least three years. He said when […]
Kansas Rep. Gail Finney fought for you. Now, it’s time to fight for her.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum and a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission. If you knew Wichita […] The post Kansas Rep. Gail Finney fought for you. Now, it’s time to fight for her. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KAKE TV
First Wichita football season with no covid restrictions kicks off with other big challenges
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Friday night football is back, and for the first time since the pandemic, this season kicks off with no covid restrictions. "He's very excited. He's really excited about the pep rally today," said June Sroufe. "I'm out here to see my son. He's a freshman," said...
‘Kansas Ghost Towns’ premieres Tuesday on KPTS
Chris Frank joined "Kansas Today" to talk about "Kansas Ghost Towns" airing on KPTS.
Wild Lights to return to the Sedgwick County Zoo
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The extremely popular Wild Lights exhibit is returning to the Sedgwick County Zoo this fall. It will run from 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, starting Sept. 30. Asian lantern sculptures light up the zoo for visitors along with interactive displays. The zoo says most of the displays will be new this […]
wichitabyeb.com
Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials | September 2022
Welcome to the monthly list of Wichita Happy Hours and Restaurant Specials for September. This month’s guide has been sponsored by O’Malleys Irish Pub. Big thanks to O’Malley’s for making this month’s edition possible. If you’re a restaurant owner and would like to include your happy hours, drink and restaurant specials, you can submit them here.
Police are called to another Wichita high school
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
15-year-old Kansas boy jailed after chase, 3-vehicle crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen after a crash following a chase in Wichita. Just before 3:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a collision involving a 2019 GMC pickup driven by 15-year-old Crispin W. Barajas of Wichita. The pickup fled the scene. Police found the pickup traveling...
21-year-old man dead in southeast Kansas crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal crash in Crawford County Wednesday at 8:50 p.m.
