Milwaukee, WI

State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers

Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?” Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden […] The post The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

State Department of Justice Files Charges Against Conservative Activist Who Falsely Requested Absentee Ballots

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The man who confessed to falsely filing for absentee ballots for two Racine area politicians is being formally charged. The state justice department on Thursday said activist Harry Wait will face two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of a person's identifying information for allegedly using Wisconsin's online absentee ballot system to request absentee ballots for Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
WISCONSIN STATE
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Gwen Moore
Person
Denis Mcdonough
empowerwisconsin.org

The Journal Sentinel's religious litmus test

MADISON — “Rooted in the loving ministry of Jesus as a healer,” the St. Agnes Hospital Foundation is committed to “serving all persons with special attention to those who are living in poverty and the vulnerable.”. Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor, through the Michels Family...
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes challenges Sen. Ron Johnson at event for seniors

The candidates for U.S. Senate continue their campaigns ahead of the midterm election. Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke to seniors about Social Security and Medicare. He challenged comments Republican Senator Ron Johnson made on the campaign trial over the weekend. Democrat Mandela Barnes held a speech Monday at Vennture...
MILWAUKEE, WI
#Wisconsin Legislature#National Convention#Politics Federal#The American Legion#Capitol Hill#Republicans
NBC News

Mandela Barnes airs two new ads in Wisconsin Senate race

Wisconsin Democratic senate nominee Mandela Barnes has two new ads out this week, backed by a $1 million-plus buy. The first ad features Barnes' response to attacks on him from Republicans that attack him for being too progressive for the state. "We knew the other side would make up lies...
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Jeff Smith spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $502,238 during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jeff Smith has spent more than any other Democrat. Smith is the representative for Wisconsin State Senate District 31 and is running for re-election in 2022. Smith raised $219,569 and...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
WISN

Judge fed up with lack of progress at Northridge Mall

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is threatening the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall at 76 Street and Brown Deer Road with possible jail time. The city issued a raze order in 2019, but the owners of the former mall U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group have been fighting it in court ever since. A representative was ordered to be in court Friday for a hearing but didn’t make an appearance.
MILWAUKEE, WI
agdaily.com

Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand

CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
WISCONSIN STATE

