Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Democratic Socialists heading to the Wisconsin Assembly
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since the 1980s, Wisconsin will have Democratic Socialists in the state Capitol when Milwaukee sends two new legislators to the Assembly next year. Darrin Madison and Ryan Clancy both won their Democratic primaries in August, and running unopposed in November, will represent the...
Voters share 'mixed emotions' ahead of Biden's primetime speech
Voters in several communities throughout Southeast Wisconsin have mixed reaction ahead of President Biden's primetime speech. Some say they're 'fired up' and ready to vote, others feel discouraged.
wpr.org
2 Wisconsin lawyers are under fire for efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Two Wisconsin lawyers are coming under fire for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The 65 Project filed ethics complaints against 15 lawyers Wednesday, including Michael D. Dean of Brookfield and Daniel J. Eastman of Mequon, who were involved in a series of lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
wpr.org
More than 90K homes could install rooftop solar in Wisconsin under Inflation Reduction Act
Financial incentives in the recently approved federal Inflation Reduction Act could help thousands of Wisconsin homeowners install solar panels or pursue energy efficiency projects. The act signed by President Joe Biden on Aug. 16 provides nearly $370 billion for the clean energy transition to combat climate change. That’s set to...
The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers
Wisconsin is entering a boom cycle in renewable energy development. From utility-scale solar projects that will replace aging infrastructure to plans for the manufacturing of the needed component parts here, progress is now a question of “when?’”and “how?” instead of ”‘if?” Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) signed into law by President Joe Biden […] The post The Inflation Reduction Act will create climate jobs for Wisconsin workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Wis. SOS hopeful wants election control, won’t say how much
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican secretary of state hopeful wants lawmakers to hand the office control over elections, but she won’t say how much authority she wants or whether her duties should include unilaterally certifying presidential winners in the key battleground state. Amy Loudenbeck, a state...
voiceofalexandria.com
Green Bay latest Wisconsin city to agree to end ballot drop box use
(The Center Square) – The Thomas More Society is celebrating another ballot drop box victory in Wisconsin. The group, which sued over the use of ballot drop boxes across the state in 2020, this week said Green Bay has agreed to end its drop box use. “This is indeed...
cwbradio.com
State Department of Justice Files Charges Against Conservative Activist Who Falsely Requested Absentee Ballots
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The man who confessed to falsely filing for absentee ballots for two Racine area politicians is being formally charged. The state justice department on Thursday said activist Harry Wait will face two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of a person's identifying information for allegedly using Wisconsin's online absentee ballot system to request absentee ballots for Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
empowerwisconsin.org
The Journal Sentinel’s religious litmus test
MADISON — “Rooted in the loving ministry of Jesus as a healer,” the St. Agnes Hospital Foundation is committed to “serving all persons with special attention to those who are living in poverty and the vulnerable.”. Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor, through the Michels Family...
wuwm.com
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes challenges Sen. Ron Johnson at event for seniors
The candidates for U.S. Senate continue their campaigns ahead of the midterm election. Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes spoke to seniors about Social Security and Medicare. He challenged comments Republican Senator Ron Johnson made on the campaign trial over the weekend. Democrat Mandela Barnes held a speech Monday at Vennture...
WISN
Wisconsin man who requested absentee ballots in other people's names charged with election fraud
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice Thursday announced that Harry E. Wait, 68, of Union Grove, has been charged with two counts of election fraud and two counts of unauthorized use of an individual’s personal identifying information in connection with his requesting absentee ballots for two other individuals.
PolitiFact Wisconsin: Who gets audited more by the IRS?
You're probably hearing a lot this election year about the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and who will be impacted by hiring more auditors to double-check your tax returns.
NBC News
Mandela Barnes airs two new ads in Wisconsin Senate race
Wisconsin Democratic senate nominee Mandela Barnes has two new ads out this week, backed by a $1 million-plus buy. The first ad features Barnes' response to attacks on him from Republicans that attack him for being too progressive for the state. "We knew the other side would make up lies...
voiceofalexandria.com
Jeff Smith spent more than any other Democratic State Senate candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Democratic State Senate candidates and officeholders have spent $502,238 during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Jeff Smith has spent more than any other Democrat. Smith is the representative for Wisconsin State Senate District 31 and is running for re-election in 2022. Smith raised $219,569 and...
WISN
Elections commission proposes new office of inspector general to combat misinformation
MADISON, Wis. — The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously on Wednesday, backing a $1.3 million proposal to create a new Office of Inspector General within the agency to respond to and address a growing number of complaints and public record requests that have skyrocketed since the 2020 election.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
COVID self-tests: Wisconsin households eligible to order free package
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched an online program for Wisconsinites to get free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them. Starting Thursday, Sept. 1, Wisconsin residents can go to the Say Yes! COVID Test website and place an order for a package of...
Marquette Law grad gets $174K in student loans cancelled through public service
Zawieja graduated from Marquette Law School in 2010 with $116K in student loan debt. She says it climbed to $174K this year due to interest while working as an attorney for the Menominee Tribe.
WISN
Judge fed up with lack of progress at Northridge Mall
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge is threatening the owners of the abandoned Northridge Mall at 76 Street and Brown Deer Road with possible jail time. The city issued a raze order in 2019, but the owners of the former mall U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group have been fighting it in court ever since. A representative was ordered to be in court Friday for a hearing but didn’t make an appearance.
nbc15.com
Schools in 3 more Wis. counties ‘non-compliant’ for required violence drills
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New data from an open records request from the Department of Justice’s Office of School Safety lists 51 schools in three south central Wisconsin counties that are considered non-compliant when it comes to planning, practicing and submitting summaries for school violence drills. “I think there’s...
agdaily.com
Small meat processors find themselves packed with demand
CADOTT, Wis. — Back in 2003, when Wayne Lautsbaugh purchased a small, defunct butcher shop north of Cadott, appointments to slaughter cattle and pigs at his business were few and far between. “When I first opened my doors, summer was dead,” Lautsbaugh recalled as he gave a tour in...
