Miami County, KS

JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas man jailed on weapons, drug charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1p.m. Aug. 30, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant for an alleged vehicle registration violation near 118th and S. Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
VALLEY FALLS, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas bicyclist struck, killed by commercial truck

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 37-year-old Bridget Ann Musser of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, commercial truck and a bicycle ridden by Musser were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police ID 24-year-old homicide victim at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Discarded cigarette blamed for 2-alarm Kan. apartment fire

JOHNSON COUNTY —Investigators say improper discard of smoking material is to blame for the fire at the Meadowlark Hills Apartments in the 9100 Block of Robinson in Overland Park. Investigators believe a cigarette put out in a rusted through coffee can allowed fire to ignite a deck and eventually...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
JC Post

Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Cause of fire at historic Kansas church under investigation

BOURBON COUNTY —The Kansas Fire Marshal's office is working with local officials to determine the cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a historic church in southeast Kansas. Just after 9p.m. Monday, crews responded to St Mary’s Catholic Church, 714 South Eddy Street, in Fort Scott for...
FORT SCOTT, KS
JC Post

Schmidt condemns disruption of in-person class early in pandemic

TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

School Daze? Shorts now, bundle up later

MANHATTAN, Kan. – While college students move into dormitories – and younger children head to school -- wearing t-shirts and shorts, they likely will be a bit more bundled up come the end of the fall semester. Average temperatures drop by 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit from August to December,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Public Safety
JC Post

Governor Kelly places first legal sports wager in Kansas

KANSAS CITY —Sports wagering in Kansas is officially underway with a soft launch that started at noon on Thursday. Governor Laura Kelly placed Kansas’ first legal sports wager at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas. The Governor wrote on social media, "What did I bet on? Let’s...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Nextlink awarded $50M+ for broadband projects in Kan., Neb.

A decade-old Texas-based broadband company with operations across Kansas and Nebraska has been awarded nearly half a billion dollars to fund deployments across 11 states in the Midwest. Nextlink Internet was awarded more than $25 million for projects in Kansas and Nebraska to bring fiber or wireless internet to rural...
NEBRASKA STATE
JC Post

Kansas GOP governor candidate 'respects' vote on abortion

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters' overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state's constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kelly, Schmidt agree to take part in two debates, one forum

TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks. The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber Sept. 7 in Olathe, in which...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kansas rep LaTurner defends $40B aid package for Ukraine

TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Jayhawks win their football opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 182 yards with touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Kansas piled up 297 yards rushing against overmatched Tennessee Tech, and the Jayhawks rolled to a season-opening 56-10 victory Friday night. Devin Neal took a handoff 80 yards for a touchdown and finished with 108 yards rushing and two scores. Nebraska transfer Sevion Morrison, Daniel Hishaw and backup quarterback Jason Bean also had touchdown runs for the Jayhawks. The Jayhawks also got a 61-yard TD return by Jacobee Bryant off a blocked field goal that set the tone early. Golden Eagles starter Jeremiah Oatsvall was just 10 of 18 for 76 yards with a TD and an interception.
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Len Dawson tribute at Chiefs Hall of Honor Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs will open the Chiefs Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to the public on Thursday for fans to view a tribute commemorating the life and legacy of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, broadcaster and Kansas City icon, Len Dawson.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

JC Post

