JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 1p.m. Aug. 30, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Mitsubishi Galant for an alleged vehicle registration violation near 118th and S. Road, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas jury announced Thursday that it could not reach a verdict in the trial of a woman accused of killing her ex-husband and his girlfriend 20 years ago. Jurors deliberated for about 35 hours over six days in Dana Chandler's trial. Chandler, now 62,...
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident have identified the victim as 37-year-old Bridget Ann Musser of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, commercial truck and a bicycle ridden by Musser were involved in the accident at 4th Street and Kansas Avenue.
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka have identified the victim as 24-year-old KeShawn Ivy of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Just after 7a.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 Block of SW Lincoln Street in Topeka...
JOHNSON COUNTY —Investigators say improper discard of smoking material is to blame for the fire at the Meadowlark Hills Apartments in the 9100 Block of Robinson in Overland Park. Investigators believe a cigarette put out in a rusted through coffee can allowed fire to ignite a deck and eventually...
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
LINCOLN — Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson indicated Friday he will evaluate the state’s legal options in pursuing funds that may have been fraudulently spent via the state’s contract with a Kansas foster care provider. Peterson responded to a request by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh to explore...
BOURBON COUNTY —The Kansas Fire Marshal's office is working with local officials to determine the cause of a fire that caused significant damage to a historic church in southeast Kansas. Just after 9p.m. Monday, crews responded to St Mary’s Catholic Church, 714 South Eddy Street, in Fort Scott for...
TOPEKA — Kansas’ largest foster care contractor responded to Kansas Reflector reporting on the organization’s finances and litigation by pointing to a turnaround under current leadership and a willingness to cooperate with investigators. Saint Francis Ministries said statements published in an Aug. 12 story are “inaccurate” and...
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz.
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
MANHATTAN, Kan. – While college students move into dormitories – and younger children head to school -- wearing t-shirts and shorts, they likely will be a bit more bundled up come the end of the fall semester. Average temperatures drop by 40-45 degrees Fahrenheit from August to December,...
KANSAS CITY —Sports wagering in Kansas is officially underway with a soft launch that started at noon on Thursday. Governor Laura Kelly placed Kansas’ first legal sports wager at the Hollywood Casino in Kansas City, Kansas. The Governor wrote on social media, "What did I bet on? Let’s...
A decade-old Texas-based broadband company with operations across Kansas and Nebraska has been awarded nearly half a billion dollars to fund deployments across 11 states in the Midwest. Nextlink Internet was awarded more than $25 million for projects in Kansas and Nebraska to bring fiber or wireless internet to rural...
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — The Republican candidate for governor in Kansas said Thursday that if he is elected he will respect voters' overwhelming rejection of an amendment that would have removed the right to abortion from the state's constitution. Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is seeking to oust...
TOPEKA — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican challenger Derek Schmidt plan to take part in two campaign debates and a question-and-answer forum over the next five weeks. The first on the calendar would be the election forum hosted by the Kansas Chamber Sept. 7 in Olathe, in which...
TOPEKA — U.S. Rep. Jake LaTurner credits Russian President Vladimir Putin with accomplishing something nobody thought was possible. “He brought the United States Congress together in a bipartisan way,” LaTurner said Tuesday during a panel discussion in Wichita organized by the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. The discussion was...
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 182 yards with touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Kansas piled up 297 yards rushing against overmatched Tennessee Tech, and the Jayhawks rolled to a season-opening 56-10 victory Friday night. Devin Neal took a handoff 80 yards for a touchdown and finished with 108 yards rushing and two scores. Nebraska transfer Sevion Morrison, Daniel Hishaw and backup quarterback Jason Bean also had touchdown runs for the Jayhawks. The Jayhawks also got a 61-yard TD return by Jacobee Bryant off a blocked field goal that set the tone early. Golden Eagles starter Jeremiah Oatsvall was just 10 of 18 for 76 yards with a TD and an interception.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs will open the Chiefs Hall of Honor at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium to the public on Thursday for fans to view a tribute commemorating the life and legacy of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, broadcaster and Kansas City icon, Len Dawson.
