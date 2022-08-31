LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels threw for 182 yards with touchdowns on the ground and through the air, Kansas piled up 297 yards rushing against overmatched Tennessee Tech, and the Jayhawks rolled to a season-opening 56-10 victory Friday night. Devin Neal took a handoff 80 yards for a touchdown and finished with 108 yards rushing and two scores. Nebraska transfer Sevion Morrison, Daniel Hishaw and backup quarterback Jason Bean also had touchdown runs for the Jayhawks. The Jayhawks also got a 61-yard TD return by Jacobee Bryant off a blocked field goal that set the tone early. Golden Eagles starter Jeremiah Oatsvall was just 10 of 18 for 76 yards with a TD and an interception.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO