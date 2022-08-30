ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

New Haven Independent

Board of Alders Notice‑New Haven

The Youth Committee of the New Haven Board of Alders will meet at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Board of Alders Chamber located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall, 165 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510 to hold a workshop with staff from theYouth and Recreation Department to get an update on the department’s plans, activities and related matters.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven council approves New England Brewing Co. lease

WEST HAVEN — Some in the city envision the day shelves are stocked with cans of Sea Hag IPA reading “Brewed in West Haven, CT.”. That vision came further into focus Wednesday night when the City Council voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement between the city and Rock Street Brewery LLC. Developer Doug Gray, principal of the Delaware-based LLC, will pay rent to the city, which will maintain ownership of 6 Rock St. Gray will develop and act as landlord for a New England Brewing Co. brewery and taproom, for what brewery officials have called a “lifetime move” to West Haven’s shoreline.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Town of Derby secures $5M to improve roadway conditions on Route 34

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A project to widen Route 34 in Derby just got a big boost. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced a $5 million in additional federal funding Thursday morning. The widening is part of a larger revitalization project of Connecticut’s smallest city. Around 20,000 cars and trucks squeeze through Derby on two […]
DERBY, CT
Ansonia, CT
WTNH

Crews respond to fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Thursday night. Officials say the fire happened near the KFC and Advance Auto Parts between Quinnipiac Avenue and Old Foxon Road. A supervisor told News 8 that fire crews were originally called out for a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations

On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bristol Press

City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday

BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
BRISTOL, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge

SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
ctbites.com

Hidden Gem: Mi Tierra in Norwalk

Occasionally, food writing doesn’t go as planned. And with lots of restaurants taking summer breaks, it’s easy for us to screw up a random visit, like a recent one at Dante’s Pizza in New Canaan. Steph and I both pulled into their parking lot, then we grabbed...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million

KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
KILLINGWORTH, CT
New Britain Herald

Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company

PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
PLAINVILLE, CT
zip06.com

Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads to Gun Arrest

Two individuals have been arrested in East Haven after being found in possession of a firearm during a motor vehicle stop. On Aug. 25 at approximately 1:53 a.m., an alert citizen called East Haven Police Dispatch to report a suspicious vehicle traveling through their neighborhood. The caller stated the occupants of a dark colored sedan were seen checking the door handles of vehicles parked in driveways. The last known direction of travel of the suspicious vehicle was provided to officers en route to the area.
EAST HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

City Notices — New Haven

The Civilian Review Board’s Subcommittee on case 22C‑010 will meet online at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at https://bit.ly/3qpgjYW and at (646) 558 8656 WITH Webinar ID: 86705554239 with this Special Audio Only Passcode: 801828439 to discuss. ‑ Case 22C‑010 and related matters. Per Order:...
NEW HAVEN, CT

