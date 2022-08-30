Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
West Haven restaurant, land trust fight New England Brewing Co. move to city shoreline
WEST HAVEN — It may be premature to toast a shoreline brewery coming to Rock Street, as two appeals have been filed against the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and the project’s developer shortly before the City Council approved the terms of a lease agreement this week.
New Haven Independent
Board of Alders Notice‑New Haven
The Youth Committee of the New Haven Board of Alders will meet at 6:00 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in the Board of Alders Chamber located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall, 165 Church Street, New Haven, CT 06510 to hold a workshop with staff from theYouth and Recreation Department to get an update on the department’s plans, activities and related matters.
Register Citizen
West Haven council approves New England Brewing Co. lease
WEST HAVEN — Some in the city envision the day shelves are stocked with cans of Sea Hag IPA reading “Brewed in West Haven, CT.”. That vision came further into focus Wednesday night when the City Council voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement between the city and Rock Street Brewery LLC. Developer Doug Gray, principal of the Delaware-based LLC, will pay rent to the city, which will maintain ownership of 6 Rock St. Gray will develop and act as landlord for a New England Brewing Co. brewery and taproom, for what brewery officials have called a “lifetime move” to West Haven’s shoreline.
Town of Derby secures $5M to improve roadway conditions on Route 34
DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — A project to widen Route 34 in Derby just got a big boost. U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) announced a $5 million in additional federal funding Thursday morning. The widening is part of a larger revitalization project of Connecticut’s smallest city. Around 20,000 cars and trucks squeeze through Derby on two […]
Register Citizen
West Haven senior housing developer settles lawsuit with Shingle Hill Road neighbors
WEST HAVEN — The developer of a planned active adult community housing development on Shingle Hill Road has agreed to delay construction of two units until owners of a home neighboring that unit sell or leave that home. According to a settlement agreement approved Monday, construction of one of...
Crews respond to fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Crews are investigating the cause of a fire off Foxon Boulevard in New Haven on Thursday night. Officials say the fire happened near the KFC and Advance Auto Parts between Quinnipiac Avenue and Old Foxon Road. A supervisor told News 8 that fire crews were originally called out for a […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Weapons and Motor Vehicle Violations
On September 1, 2022 at approximately 7:30 pm members of the Narcotics and Vice Division were conducting proactive motor vehicle enforcement on the City’s east side. While traveling south on Helen St. officers observed a silver Acura cross the double yellow line. A motor vehicle stop was conducted at the intersection of Hallett Street and Barnum Avenue.
Register Citizen
Demolition of historic New Haven home shouldn’t have happened, preservationists say
NEW HAVEN — The two-century-plus-old Captain Chandler Pardee House, likely the oldest home in the Morris Cove neighborhood, was also a Pioneer Guesthouse in the 1870s that welcomed city dwellers to enjoy the cove as a summer resort. It is the kind of structure associated not only with a...
Bristol Press
City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton developer’s defamation suit against alderman candidate tossed by judge
SHELTON — A local developer's defamation lawsuit against a former Board of Alderman candidate has been tossed by a judge. Shelton resident John Guedes, who owns Primrose Companies Inc., filed the suit against Matt McGee in October 2021, stating the then-Democratic alderman candidate made libelous comments about the developer in an opinion piece published in The Shelton Herald and social media, including a “false statement that (Primrose) had a property foreclosed on then bought it back from the city.”
Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
ctbites.com
Hidden Gem: Mi Tierra in Norwalk
Occasionally, food writing doesn’t go as planned. And with lots of restaurants taking summer breaks, it’s easy for us to screw up a random visit, like a recent one at Dante’s Pizza in New Canaan. Steph and I both pulled into their parking lot, then we grabbed...
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
NewsTimes
Danbury police: Waterbury woman allegedly threatened man at gunpoint in ‘road rage’ incident
DANBURY — A Waterbury woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening to kill a man during a “road rage” incident, according to police. Danielle Barnaby, 43, of Wood Street, was charged with threatening, reckless endangerment and breach of peace, Sgt. John Krupinsky said in an email. Officers...
Deer Lake sold to nonprofit for $5 million
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Deer Lake, a beloved summer camp in Killingworth, has officially been saved. On Thursday, the Boy Scouts’ Connecticut Yankee Council finalized a deal with a non-profit called Pathfinders for them to buy the land for nearly $5 million. Pathfinders will continue to operate the Deer Lake Camp and Wilderness School, which […]
State Police Announce Times, Locations For Labor Day Weekend DUI/Sobriety Checkpoints
As drivers gear up for the long Labor Day weekend, Connecticut State Police are increasing patrols to catch drunk, impaired, and reckless drivers. State police said troopers throughout the state will be conducting roving DUI patrols from midnight Friday, Sept. 2, and continuing through Monday night, Sept. 5. Troopers will...
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
New Britain Herald
Woman charged with embezzling about $80K from Plainville company
PLAINVILLE – A Farmington woman has been accused of embezzling more than $80,000 from a Plainville business. Police allege Christine Anthony, 36, voided transactions in which clients of Connecticut Solid Surface paid the company for work that was performed before essentially duplicating the transaction, charging it to her personal account instead of the kitchen and bathroom remodeling company where she worked, according to the warrant for her arrest.
zip06.com
Suspicious Vehicle Complaint Leads to Gun Arrest
Two individuals have been arrested in East Haven after being found in possession of a firearm during a motor vehicle stop. On Aug. 25 at approximately 1:53 a.m., an alert citizen called East Haven Police Dispatch to report a suspicious vehicle traveling through their neighborhood. The caller stated the occupants of a dark colored sedan were seen checking the door handles of vehicles parked in driveways. The last known direction of travel of the suspicious vehicle was provided to officers en route to the area.
New Haven Independent
City Notices — New Haven
The Civilian Review Board’s Subcommittee on case 22C‑010 will meet online at 5:30 PM on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at https://bit.ly/3qpgjYW and at (646) 558 8656 WITH Webinar ID: 86705554239 with this Special Audio Only Passcode: 801828439 to discuss. ‑ Case 22C‑010 and related matters. Per Order:...
