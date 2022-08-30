WEST HAVEN — Some in the city envision the day shelves are stocked with cans of Sea Hag IPA reading “Brewed in West Haven, CT.”. That vision came further into focus Wednesday night when the City Council voted unanimously to approve a lease agreement between the city and Rock Street Brewery LLC. Developer Doug Gray, principal of the Delaware-based LLC, will pay rent to the city, which will maintain ownership of 6 Rock St. Gray will develop and act as landlord for a New England Brewing Co. brewery and taproom, for what brewery officials have called a “lifetime move” to West Haven’s shoreline.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO