Gary Allen Miller, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence after a prolonged confinement due to lung disease. Gary was born the son of Allen and Edna Mae (Hull) Miller on December 11, 1941, in Clinton, Missouri. He was a Richmond High School graduate, and continued his education at William Jewell College, in Liberty, Missouri, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He served his country proudly as a member of the 325th Base Post Office Army Reserve Unit. Although his unit had been told they would deploy to Vietnam, that day never came. When Gary eventually did travel to Saigon, it was his choice to visit.

