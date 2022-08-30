Read full article on original website
Pettis County Commission meets Friday
SEDALIA, Mo. – The Pettis County Commission meets in regular session on Friday. The tentative agenda indicates a bid opening for “Drilled Well” and for “Sheriff Medical” to be held in the commission chambers. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers...
Caldwell County accident seriously injures two
CALDWELL COUNTY – A single-vehicle crash just outside of Cameron Friday afternoon seriously injured the driver and her passenger. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Libby K. Robinson of Kingston reportedly swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle as she was eastbound on U.S. 36. She allegedly overcorrected when the vehicle partially traveled off the north side of the road, which then caused it to go off the south side of the road, strike an embankment and overturn several times.
John A. Burns
John A. Burns, age 97 of Brookfield, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Life Care Center of Brookfield, Missouri. John A. Burns was born on January 9th, 1925, to Mildred (Sheen) and Alpha Burns in Brookfield, MO. After serving in the United States Army during WWII, he became a full-time farmer. Later, he married Norma Jean Cassady. Four children, Mitchel, Robert, Linda, and Anita were born to this union. The family was very involved in church, farming, 4-H, water skiing, and school activities. John was very active in the Knights of Columbus, served on the board for Locus Creek Township and MFA.
Negotiator assists Marshall PD with armed man barricaded inside residence
MARSHALL, Mo. – A Saline County Sheriff’s negotiator responded to a Marshall residence to assist Marshall Police Department with an armed suspect barricaded inside yesterday afternoon. A report issued by Saline County Sheriff Cindi Mullins indicates the incident occurred at 3:22 p.m. on the 400 block of South...
Gary Allen Miller
Gary Allen Miller, age 80, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022, at his residence after a prolonged confinement due to lung disease. Gary was born the son of Allen and Edna Mae (Hull) Miller on December 11, 1941, in Clinton, Missouri. He was a Richmond High School graduate, and continued his education at William Jewell College, in Liberty, Missouri, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. He served his country proudly as a member of the 325th Base Post Office Army Reserve Unit. Although his unit had been told they would deploy to Vietnam, that day never came. When Gary eventually did travel to Saigon, it was his choice to visit.
Dixie Darlene Breeden
Dixie Darlene Breeden, age 80, a resident of Blue Springs, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022, at Centerpoint Hospital, Independence, Missouri. Dixie was born on May 26, 1942, the daughter of Robert Wesley Gillilan and Ida Helen (Brassfield) in Sampsel, Missouri. On January 19, 1957, she married Leroy Michael Breeden at St. Columban’s Catholic Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. She ran an in home daycare for 42 years. She was a member of St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Independence, Missouri.
Sedalia police seek public assistance regarding jewelry store burglary
SEDALIA, Mo. - Sedalia police say public assistance is sought in a burglary investigation at an area jewelry store. A reward up to $2,000 is available for information leading to the arrest of suspects involved. Those with information regarding persons, or items stolen, which include a case containing various charms, may contact Detective Barrett at 660-827-7823 EXT 1255 or Corporal Fellows at 660-827-7823 EXT 1247.
Troopers say Chillicothe driver died in wrong-way crash
Emergency crews responded to a head on crash involving a Chillicothe driver in Livingston County Thursday night. The incident was said to be a mile West of Utica on Highway 36, near Apple Orchard Hill. Highway patrol says Michael Wiggins, 64, was driving east in the westbound lanes, and collided...
Irma Mary Tracy (Boeschen)
A Concordia resident, Irma Mary Tracy (Boeschen), 80, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Corder. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Zion Cemetery. Memorials may be made out to Lewy Body Dementia Association or the Zion Lutheran Church. Stewart Hoefer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Sarah Breshears
A Brunswick resident, Sarah Breshears, 92, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11;00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Breshears Memorial Chapel in Brunswick. Burial is in Elliott Grove Cemetery in Brunswick. Visitation is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials are suggested to Brunswick Baptist Church or the Cemetery.
Stephen Michael Woolfolk
A Rayville resident, Stephen Michael Woolfolk, 20, died Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 10, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Wood Heights. Inurnment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to...
Mizzou football snapshots: PFF grades, snap counts for Tigers’ Week 1 win
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou scored a Week 1 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday and now we dig into the numbers. As we’ve done the last couple years, every week using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings. Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.
