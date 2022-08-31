ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Bay Area Fun Festival returns to Coos Bay September 17 and 18

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Bay Area Fun Festival in Coos Bay returns Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 featuring a parade with the theme, "Life is a Circus, Enjoy the Show." The Coos Bay Downtown Association says it is looking for parade participants, parade judges and prizes...
COOS BAY, OR
City to hold Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg will hold a Roseburg Sesquicentennial Time Capsule Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 3, outside City Hall. City residents are invited to the ceremony, which will be held at 9 a.m. to mark the 150 years that have passed since Roseburg was incorporated by the Oregon Legislative Assembly on Oct. 3, 1872. Brief speeches will be made by Mayor Larry Rich, City Manager Nikki Messenger and possibly others.
ROSEBURG, OR
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
ROSEBURG, OR
Neighbors oppose proposed Emeralds stadium location

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Emeralds' search for a new home has found a front runner in the Lane Events Center, but not everyone is a fan of the proposed location. Those in the Friendly Neighborhood have voiced concerns over the proposed stadium, citing issues like noise and light pollution, with one resident saying that the concert held at the most recent Lane County Fair had already caused some issues for him.
EUGENE, OR
YMCA of Douglas County selects new CEO

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The YMCA of Douglas County Board of Directors announced it has selected Steven Stanfield as its new CEO. While his title may be new, Stanfield is not a stranger to the local Y. He served as the organization’s fitness and aquatics director from 2014 to 2017 before continuing his career in Central Oregon, where he worked as the recreation director for Sunriver Owners Association and operations manager at Waldorf School of Bend.
ROSEBURG, OR
GO NOW! East Waldo, Box Canyon areas move to Level 3 evacuation level

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire. LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICE FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS:. Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp. All dispersed camping and recreation in the area east...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lane Transit District says area students are eligible for a free transit pass

EUGENE, Ore. — Area students from Kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for a free Student Transit pass through Lane Transit District. LTD says if students who received a student transit pass last school year or over the summer, a new pass that is valid until September 30, 2023, will be available on their app or tap card. Students, parents, and guardians are asked to verify that a new pass has been issued. They say you can verify your student's pass by:
EUGENE, OR
Springfield offers free traffic safety signs to community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is offering traffic safety signs free to the community. The signs which read "Neighbors Ahead" and "Every Intersection is a Crosswalk," are a "great way to remind people driving through your neighborhood to drive slowly and safely," the city says. Residents can...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
The Rum Creek Fire continues to grow in size; now up to 13,994 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Rum Creek Fire burning northwest of Grants Pass crossed a containment line on the east side of the fire Tuesday night, burning several hundred acres, according to fire officials. According to an update posted Wednesday morning, the Rum Creek Fire was at 13,994 acres in...
GRANTS PASS, OR
Cedar Creek Fire 9,199 acres as hot, dry, smoky conditions continue

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Cedar Creek Fire has grown to 9,199 acres and remains at 12% containment, fire officials said Friday. A Level 1 Evacuation order issued by the Lane County Sheriff's Office is in place for the North Waldo Campground, Islet Campground and Charlton Lake Trail Head. Most...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Lane Education Service District holds annual welcome back event

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With the start of the school year just around the corner Lane Education Service District held their annual welcome back event. ESD provides staffing to schools in the district. Wednesday they held a welcome back event in person for the first time since 2019, because...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Community invited to join Springfield Police Department at Open House

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department is inviting the community to join them as they host the return of their Open House Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In addition to meeting members of the Springfield Police Department, the department says community groups including NAMI...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
School resource officer added to South Umpqua School District

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The South Umpqua School District has named Douglas County Sheriff's Office Deputy Taylor Vian as the district's school resource officer (SRO). Deputy Vian will begin his full-time assignment on September 6, says the district. His office and primary location will be at South Umpqua High School, but he also plans to be a regular presence at the district’s five campuses. He will also attend school events and activities as time allows.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

