Washington State

MIX 106

We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird

From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Washington has fifth best lung health in America

WASHINGTON STATE — A study conducted by the Lung Institute ranked all 50 states by best lung health based on data from the last five years. Washington state ranked fifth best lung health in America, after Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee and Delaware. The study analyzed smoking and pollution rates from...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th

Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Know before you go this Labor Day

PORTLAND, Ore.- Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and will be a busy time in the National Forests of the Pacific Northwest. The United States Forest Service encourages everyone to get outdoors, but wants visitors to the National Forests of Oregon and Washington to "know before they go."
WASHINGTON STATE
kptv.com

Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows

SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades

DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
DARRINGTON, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf

COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
97 Rock

Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities

Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
TRI-CITIES, WA
NW News Network

B.C. tailings dam failure could spell disaster for Canada, Washington, studies say

Two tailings dams that secure waste from a British Columbia mine 25 miles north of the Washington border have up to a 1 in 100 chance of failing, which could inundate a local valley with toxic sludge that could flow into Washington rivers, according to two reports from Conservation Northwest and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation.
WASHINGTON STATE

