Read full article on original website
Related
We Knew Washington Was Weird, But Not THIS Weird
From Idaho to Utah, California to Wyoming, the Pacific Northwest is a hamlet of bizarre laws, customs, and quirks. Need some examples? We thought you'd never ask!. Extra cheese all day, please, but hold the onions after dark! Tamarack, Idaho, says it's illegal to buy onions after sunset without a permit. We've heard Utah has a pretty dry sense of humor, but this law is no laughing matter to those of us who imbibe! You can only purchase two liters of hootch a time in Utah. And Cali's no slouch when it comes to whacky laws of its own. Carmel, a city in the Garden State, outlawed women from wearing high heels! As for Wyoming, aka Idaho's crazy aunt, it's illegal to make whoopie in a freezer.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington has fifth best lung health in America
WASHINGTON STATE — A study conducted by the Lung Institute ranked all 50 states by best lung health based on data from the last five years. Washington state ranked fifth best lung health in America, after Virginia, Colorado, Tennessee and Delaware. The study analyzed smoking and pollution rates from...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Legal to Dumpster Dive in Washington State?
Is It Illegal To Dumpster Dive In Washington State?. I come from a family of petty thieves and one thing my two younger brothers did when they were in their teens was car hopping and dumpster diving. I was sad that my biological mother was once married to a man...
Washington State Ranked 45th in Election Integrity, Idaho 37th
Washington state ranked 45th – tied with New Jersey – according to a new Election Integrity Scorecard from the Heritage Foundation. To determine its rankings, the Washington, D.C.-based free market think tank considered factors such as voter identification laws, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions, and verification of citizenship.
nbcrightnow.com
Know before you go this Labor Day
PORTLAND, Ore.- Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and will be a busy time in the National Forests of the Pacific Northwest. The United States Forest Service encourages everyone to get outdoors, but wants visitors to the National Forests of Oregon and Washington to "know before they go."
kptv.com
Pilot draws middle finger over Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE (KPTV) - A flight monitoring map reveals that on Monday, a pilot flew over Washington state and gave the state the bird. The Piper Navajo aircraft, which flew for seven hours, arrived at its destination at 4:09 p.m., according to FlightAware. It is uncertain why the middle finger is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington wildlife official authorizes killing of wolf
COLVILLE, Wash. – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) Director Kelly Susewind authorized the killing of one wolf from the Smackout pack territory Thursday, after the wolf killed multiple cattle on public and private grazing lands in Stevens and Pend Oreille Counties. According to the WDFW, three producers...
Chronicle
Fires, Wildlife Interactions, Changed Habitats: As More People Move Into Wildland Urban Interface, the Consequences Grow
TRI-CITIES — Out past the urban centers of Seattle, Tacoma and Spokane and toward the rural areas of central and Eastern Washington is an area of land not quite uninhabited and not quite bustling — the wildland urban interface. It's the area where undeveloped land meets developed land, where buildings meet forests and fields.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Lightest wildfire season for WA in a decade
Washington is seeing its lightest wildfire season in a decade. The wet, cool start to summer made a big difference. Our state’s public lands commissioner says new firefighting strategies are helping, as well. We’ve had approximately 10% of the land scorched this entire summer, as we did over Labor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A historically white industry is pushing for more inclusion in Washington
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — From Woodinville to Walla Walla, Washington state is home to more than 4,000 wineries. But what does it take to grow grapes and make wine to be among the best?. That's a question Billo Naravane took a big risk to find out, taking him on...
Greatest Savings on Gas In The Tri-Cities
Will inflation and already high gas prices keep us off the road this Labor Day Weekend? No way! We're boarding planes, trains, and automobiles to celebrate the last weekend of summer anywhere but home. Sure a few more Americans than usual are staying home this year, but less so than...
NW News Network
B.C. tailings dam failure could spell disaster for Canada, Washington, studies say
Two tailings dams that secure waste from a British Columbia mine 25 miles north of the Washington border have up to a 1 in 100 chance of failing, which could inundate a local valley with toxic sludge that could flow into Washington rivers, according to two reports from Conservation Northwest and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation.
Ominous smoke cloud settles over Tri-Cities. Where is it coming from?
The high temperature on Friday could break a record.
KGW
School bus catches on fire in Washington state
A school bus with the Toledo School District in Lewis County, Washington caught on fire. All of the students had already been dropped off and no one was hurt.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Washington school board passes new curriculum guidelines on U.S. history and race topics
The Kennewick School Board in Washington state unanimously voted to adopt a new set of curriculum guidelines on Aug. 24 that aim to restrict teachings on U.S. history and race. Kennewick School Board passed a new policy, known as Policy 2340, that would prohibit teachings that the U.S. is fundamentally...
Labor day weather sees the start of fall leading into another La Nina winter
Seattle is cooling down, just in time for Labor Day weekend, after a stretch of record-breaking heat this summer, with highs in the mid to high 70s for the weekend before coming down to a breezy 70 degrees on Monday and through the beginning of next week. “Actually, we’re going...
Chronicle
Four Things You Should Know Before Picking Wild Blackberries in Washington State
Wild blackberries are common across Washington state, but before you head down the road to start foraging, there are a few things you should be wary of before snacking on wild berries. While blackberries are considered a noxious weed alongside many others in Washington and are highly invasive, many Washingtonians...
Comments / 0