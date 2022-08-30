ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - James Benton Horn, of Andalusia, had his appeal denied for sentences in relation to a 2018 murder. He was convicted in May of 2021 for Murder, Arson II, and Criminal Mischief I. Horn was charged and tried for the murder of Bruce Wayne Nelson, also from Andalusia, after Nelson’s body was found on June 10, 2018.

ANDALUSIA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO