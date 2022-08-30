Read full article on original website
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola PD arrest 3 on drug charges
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Pensacola Police Department both made arrests this week for drug charges. DeWayne Mitchell Starling, 42, was arrested by PPD on Aug. 30, for trafficking amphetamine, Stephanie Deanna McSwain was arrested as well for two counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug equipment, […]
Excel Police investigate deadly shooting, teen arrested
EXCEL, Ala. (WKRG) – A murder investigation is ongoing Thursday in Monroe County, according to Excel Police Chief Mike West. Chief West says his department received a call for shots fired Wednesday night around 11 p.m. at the Twin Fountain Trailer Park on Twin Fountain Road. West tells WKRG News 5 the victim, 25-year-old Carl […]
Fort Walton Beach police search home, arrest two
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Two individuals from Fort Walton Beach have been arrested by the Fort Walton Beach Department following a search of their home for drugs, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department has announced. According to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department, on Tuesday, detectives with its...
Protesters calling for justice in Bay Minette after officer-involved shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -A peaceful protest was held outside the Baldwin County courthouse Thursday evening. This comes almost two weeks after Otis French Jr. was killed in an officer-involved shooting. According to investigators, French was shot by a Bay Minette police officer after French tased the officer. However, the...
Pensacola gas station shooting suspect arrested
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they have arrested a man Thursday afternoon for the gas station shooting Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., 22, was arrested in connection to the Tuesday shooting at a gas station on the 4100 block of […]
Police investigating more than 20 gunshots heard overnight in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Multiple Crestview residents awoke to strings of gunshots Thursday morning in different neighborhoods. Crestview Police said the shots were fired between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m. after a car chase on multiple residential streets. Major Andrew Schnieder with Crestview PD said shots fired calls came in before 2 am off Redstone […]
Okaloosa Co. deputies looking for man, wanted for aggravated assault
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault, according to a Facebook post. Nolan St. Larentis Harris, 30, is 5-foot-7, 150 pounds and is wanted for aggravated assault. Harris was last arrested in April 2021 and charged with battery, failure […]
ECSO (Fla.) seeking shooting suspect
The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office (Fla.) is looking for a suspect wanted for a shooting at a gas station just before noon on Aug. 30. According to the ECSO’s Facebook page, Shannon Lee Wheat Jr., is wanted for attempted homicide and deadly missiles. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to the ECSO.
Stolen kitten reunited with owner; Pensacola man arrested in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola man accused of stealing a car with a kitten inside was arrested Thursday in Mississippi, while the kitten has been reunited with its owner. Hancock County (Mississippi) Sheriff's Office jail records show Leif Danenmann, 33, was arrested by Bay St. Louis PD and booked just before 1:30 a.m.
Arrest made in Mt. Vernon officer death investigation
(UPDATE) 5:25 P.M.: Investigators say Tyler Henderson of Orange Beach was speeding and drunk when the 2017 GMC Pickup he was driving slammed into the side of Officer Ivan Lopez’s patrol car almost two weeks ago, killing the officer on impact. “The truck approached the stop sign at Highway 59 and never slowed down. He […]
Man shot near DeVilliers and Jackson Streets in Pensacola
The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a shooting Thursday night that sent a man to the hospital.
Arrest imminent in fatal Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon policeman
Sources close to the investigation of the fatal car crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer Ivan Lopez tell News 5 they are very close to making an arrest.
Conviction upheld in 2018 murder
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - James Benton Horn, of Andalusia, had his appeal denied for sentences in relation to a 2018 murder. He was convicted in May of 2021 for Murder, Arson II, and Criminal Mischief I. Horn was charged and tried for the murder of Bruce Wayne Nelson, also from Andalusia, after Nelson’s body was found on June 10, 2018.
Okaloosa Co. school bus rear-ended, 1 student in hospital: Florida Highway Patrol
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said one student is in the hospital after a van rear-ended an Okaloosa County School Bus on I-10 westbound at around 5:10 p.m. Friday night. According to the release, a white cargo van “failed to keep a safe distance behind the school bus,” and hit […]
10th & final person sentenced in Okaloosa Co. multi-year drug investigation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they have sentenced the 10th and final person in connection to a four-year drug trafficking investigation, “Operation Songbird,” carried out by the DEA and the OCSO, according to a release. Deputies arrested Ira Alston in January 2021 in Atlanta, Ga. for conspiracy to distribute […]
Fatal motorcycle, car crash in Baldwin Co., US 98 now open
UPDATE (5:15 p.m.): The two-car crash was fatal according to incident command with Perdido Beach Volunteer Fire Department. The crash involved one motorcycle and another car. UPDATE (5:10 p.m.): Both lanes on US 98 are now open. BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement agency said a two-car crash on Friday afternoon has […]
2 car thefts in Pensacola Sunday, police looking for suspect
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police said they are looking for a man “identified as a suspect” in connection to two vehicle thefts on Sunday morning. Leif Danenmann, 33, has been identified in both thefts and has two active warrants, according to release. Police said a carjacking happened at around 10:05 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28 […]
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle collision in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash that has claimed the life of a motorcyclist. The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, resulting in the closure of both lanes of U.S. 98 near Deer Acres Lane in Baldwin County. The road is expected to remain blocked for an undetermined amount of time as troopers continue investigating the wreck., according to ALEA.
MOTHER AND SON ARRESTED TODAY
A mother and son were arrested this morning near Crestview after one fled an attempted traffic stop and the other interfered with a deputy attempting to arrest her. A deputy spotted 62-year old Venetia Berry driving a truck with the wrong license attached, but Berry refused to pull over when he tried to make a traffic stop on Highway 85 near Auburn Road around 10:30 a.m.
Man injured in shooting at Sunrise Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was injured after a shooting at an apartment complex near Fairfield Drive Tuesday night. The shooting took place around 8:04 p.m. at the Sunrise Apartment complex on Fairfield Drive and Mobile Highway. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, the man suffered a gunshot...
